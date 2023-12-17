JasonHigdon
Breakfast with the Gators Sunday Morning: Official Visit Update
I want to give you a behind-the-scenes look today regarding the official visitors and what they are doing.
They had a buffet-styled breakfast this morning. It was staggered based on meeting times/Sunday schedule.
Each recruit has a different itinerary based on scheduled events, but they are doing the following:
Meeting with Billy Napier
Position Coach Meeting
Hawkins Center Tour
Campus Tour
SwampVU Shoot
Lunch
Brandon Crenshaw Dickson is scheduled to fly out at 3:40 pm, while Maurice Rodriques is also expected to fly out at 3:40 pm.
Billy ate breakfast with Brandon Crenshaw Dickson at 9:30 am this morning. For dinner at Visors, he was with Maurice Rodriques/his family. He was set to have lunch with Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder but did not visit, as we discussed yesterday when I found out. Coach Napier will meet with Crenshaw-Dickson at noon today and Marurice Rodriques at 1:00 pm today.
*This is all "Scheduled" things are always subject to change*
