Breakfast with the Gators Sunday Morning: Official Visit Update



I want to give you a behind-the-scenes look today regarding the official visitors and what they are doing.



They had a buffet-styled breakfast this morning. It was staggered based on meeting times/Sunday schedule.



Each recruit has a different itinerary based on scheduled events, but they are doing the following:



Meeting with Billy Napier

Position Coach Meeting

Hawkins Center Tour

Campus Tour

SwampVU Shoot

Lunch



Brandon Crenshaw Dickson is scheduled to fly out at 3:40 pm, while Maurice Rodriques is also expected to fly out at 3:40 pm.



Billy ate breakfast with Brandon Crenshaw Dickson at 9:30 am this morning. For dinner at Visors, he was with Maurice Rodriques/his family. He was set to have lunch with Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder but did not visit, as we discussed yesterday when I found out. Coach Napier will meet with Crenshaw-Dickson at noon today and Marurice Rodriques at 1:00 pm today.



*This is all "Scheduled" things are always subject to change*