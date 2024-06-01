ADVERTISEMENT

Breakfast with the Gators: Official Visit Update (6/1)

Breakfast with the Gators: Official Visit Update (6/1)

I wanted to give you a rundown of today's day for the official visitors and their families.

8 a.m. wake-up call - hour to get up and get ready before they head out for breakfast at University House around 9 a.m.

The group will transition right into academics after breakfast, which lasts until around 10:15 a.m. Around 11 a.m., they will transition to the Heavener Football Training Center, Weight Room Presentation - and then they will split into three groups with three different presentations.

Athletic Training
GatorMade
Nutrition

It's 1 p.m., and it's time for lunch—a long lunch. Free time starts around 3 p.m. and lasts until dinner at Spurriers at 7:15 p.m. Dinner is a little after 9. Recruits head out with the player hosts while the parents head over to Social with the staff.

I will write something up tomorrow morning on the Sunday schedule, but the day will start with breakfast at Coach Napier's house.
 
