Breakfast with the Gators: Official Visit Update (6/1)



I wanted to give you a rundown of today's day for the official visitors and their families.



8 a.m. wake-up call - hour to get up and get ready before they head out for breakfast at University House around 9 a.m.



The group will transition right into academics after breakfast, which lasts until around 10:15 a.m. Around 11 a.m., they will transition to the Heavener Football Training Center, Weight Room Presentation - and then they will split into three groups with three different presentations.



Athletic Training

GatorMade

Nutrition



It's 1 p.m., and it's time for lunch—a long lunch. Free time starts around 3 p.m. and lasts until dinner at Spurriers at 7:15 p.m. Dinner is a little after 9. Recruits head out with the player hosts while the parents head over to Social with the staff.



I will write something up tomorrow morning on the Sunday schedule, but the day will start with breakfast at Coach Napier's house.