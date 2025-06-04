Wide Open Wednesday: The Choice is Yours (6/4)



Today is Wednesday, and you know what that means. It's time for another round of Wide Open Wednesday, where you decide where the topic of conversation goes (No Politics/Religion).



Are you feeling more comfortable with where things are in recruiting? Don't look now, but it appears lady luck is turning this in the direction of the Gators. Even players I don't believe will end up at Florida, such as Jireh Edwards (at UF on his official visit today), are giving the Gators a real look. He is the No. 1 Safety in America, according to Rivals.



Here is what I am asking you:



The one that got away -

Most Underrated -

Stone Cold Lock -



I have received numerous messages about the recent shows and movies I've watched, so here are two more.



Sinners/Movie:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, the twin brothers return to their Mississippi hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. I can't give this a thumbs up or down, but it is something to pass the time.



Shadow Force/Movie

An estranged couple with a bounty on their heads must go on the run with their son to avoid their former employer, a unit of shadow ops that has been sent to kill them. I enjoyed this more than Sinners, but again, eh. The best thing about this was the cast, which included Kerry Washington, Omar Sy, Mark Strong, and Method Man - you will recognize all of them.



Mobland - Season Finale - Clearly, I can't discuss this, but it was insane, and I believe it's one of the best shows on TV; end of discussion.



The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 25, 2025, as the first film in Phase Six of the MCU

Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and the Thing face their most daunting challenge yet as they defend Earth from Galactus and Silver Surfer. I have mixed emotions about this, but I suppose I'll give it a shot.



NBA FINALS THURSDAY, JUNE 5th Game One:

Game One Indiana at Oklahoma City at 8:30 PM. The O/U is 231.5, and OKC is a 9.5 Favorite. Give me the Pacers and the points, and I have no interest in the total for Game One.



FIGHT NIGHT:

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2

June 7, 2025

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ



Merab Dvalishvili 19-4-0 vs. Sean O'Malley 18-2-0.​ How is this outcome going to be any different from the first outcome? Oh, I know - O'Malley said he would not dye his hair, and he made the enormous self-sacrifice of giving up weed during this training camp.



Julianna Peña 13-5-0 vs Kayla Harrison 18-1-0.​ I'm not sure if any of you have had the pleasure of seeing Harrison fight before, but imagine the most physically imposing man you can think of with long hair and call him Kayla. That is NOT meant as a knock on her. She looks so mean and physical; I am literally worried about the well-being of Pena in this fight.



STANLEY CUP FINALS ARE SET:

Okay, Florida fans, how are you feeling heading into Game One in Edmonton tonight? Game time is 8:00 PM on TNT, with Edmonton as the favorites on home ice, which makes sense. I am interested in the O/U tonight of 6.5. Taking the under is like bleeding to death! You're pulling for each team to do nothing all game - a horrible way to watch a game, but I like the under tonight and the Oilers to win the series.



This is Madness:

In what world do we live in where the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs have the two best records in Baseball? How do you feel about where your team sits heading into June?