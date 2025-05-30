Friday Free-for-All is brought to you by the Rogue ShopToday is Friday, and that can mean only one thing: another round of Friday Free-for-All, where you decide where the topic of conversation goes. It's a massive day for the Gators, as softball, baseball, and over 90 official guests will visit the football program.Head Coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators will welcome 18 high school football recruits and their families, bringing the total number of guests to well over 90 for this weekend's visits.We will continue to bring you live updates as the weekend unfolds. Today will be all about arrival times. When hosting over 90 guests, it takes a huge team to pull it off.After speaking to the recruits, I expect to see the first wave arrive starting around 1:00 PM and conclude around 4:00 PM.VODNEY CLEVELAND 1:00 PMJAVARII LUCKAS 2:00 PMASHARRI CHARLES 2:00 PMCOREY HOWARD JR. 2:00 PMJAYDIN BROADNAX 2:00 PMJAREYLAN MCCOY 2:49 PMBRIAN WILLIAMS JR 3:00 PMG'NIVRE CARR 3:00 PMKAIDEN HALL 3:00 PMKARON MAYCOCK 3:00 PMDQ FORKPA 3:00 PMBLAISE THOMASSIE 3:20 PMTYSON BACON 3:20 PMBRALAN WOMACK 3:20 PMHEZE KENT 3:30 PMCJ HESTER 3:30 PMJAVEION COOPER 4:00 PMCJ BRONAUGH 4:00 PMTonight, they will ease into the weekend with great food, a photoshoot, a highlight video, and then free time with their respective player host. I will get into the player hosts later this evening.Coach Napier will bounce around and divide his time making sure he drives each kid to and from, and sits with each kid during all the various meals throughout the weekend. Tonight, first up he will eat with G Carr. and he will drive Heze Kent.Just a small portion have arrived - bulk coming in over the next few hours and all should be good to go by 4PM ish. the rest of the night will look like this:They will leave the hotel and head out to dinner at Cade Museum - it will be a HUGE crowd tonight. Then they will all head over to the Photoshoot which usually takes place in the locker room area - then they have a special highlight video for the prospects and by the time they get through that it will be time to head out with player hosts which I will talk about later tonight and the parents get with the staff and mingle..JaReylan McCoy told me he just laned. Blaise Thomassie told me "Yeah, Long line of Gators."They are gathering at the hotel getting ready to head out for dinner at Cade Museum - Coach Napier will make the rounds with all the players, but will spend a good amount of time eating with the G Carr family as we mentioned earlier today. After dinner on the way to the Photo Shoot he will drive the Heze Kent family which will be a total of about 10 members so they will split up in two cars but Kent will be with Napier on the way to the shoot.....I will have another round of updates after the softball game tonight...Slaughter, Barber, Medlock, and Dice will be working hard tonight and through the weekend as well as Abrams, Jackson, Banks, McCloud, McCray, Woods, Graham, Robinson, and Moore to name a few...A little more on the Photoshoot. They have a couple of stations for players - Blue Backdrop and the Orange Backdrop both jersey opportunities for the recruits. They also have a Jordan/Jersey station as well as a Lifestyle section so you will start to see a lot of players tweet those things out when they are done...they were divided into four groups - Charles, Womack, Luckas, and McCoy and then you have Hall, Carr, Bacon, Bronaugh, and Maycock, then you have Cleveland, Kent, Broadnax, and Cooper and the last group will be Forkpa, Hester, Thomasssie, Williams JR, and Howard JR.Saturday will be a vast and crazy day; it really does take an army to pull this kind of thing off with over 90 visitors - think about that for a second: what goes into taking care of all these people in a 48-hour window timeframe trying to make an impression that will be so impactful they sign with the Gators. This is my favorite time of year, knee-deep in the recruiting cycle of official visits!Here is a brief overview of what to expect today. The day gets started around 8:00 AM with wake-up calls, allowing roughly 30-45 minutes to get up, dressed, and moving for breakfast, which will take place at Emerson Alumni Hall. They will have every sort of food you can imagine!They will spend about an hour at breakfast before the group transitions to academics. From about 10:00 AM to Noon, they will visit the Heavenver Football Training Center/Weight Room/Player-Parent Panel/Followed by a Highlight Video.This is where the group will split into three rotational groups that will take roughly two hours before they break for lunch at around 2:30 PM.Florida does a great job of switching things up and moving kids around to ensure everyone has ample time to spend with them during the visit.Carr, Luckas, Cooper, Thomassie, Kent, and WilliamsCleveland, McCoy, Bacon, Howard, Charles, and MaycockForkpa, Bronaugh, Hester, Womack, Hall, and BroadnaxEach group receives the full Academic Tour, Highlight Video, GatorMade Presentation, Athletic Training Overview, and Nutrition, among others.Remember when I wrote yesterday about Coach Napier taking turns with each recruit?Look for Coach Napier to spend one-on-one time (between breakfast, lunch, dinner, driving to and from, and meetings) with Womack, Cleveland, Hester, Forkpa, Broadnax, Charles, Hall, Howard, and Maycock.This will bring the group to around 4:00 PM, allowing for some much-needed downtime for a few hours before they head out to dinner around 7:00 PM. The group will head to Dinner at Spurriers, where Coach Napier will get his one-on-one time with JaReylan McCoy before they head out for free time with the player hosts.LJ McCray - Asharri CharlesMyles Graham - Duyon ForkpaMicah Jones - Bralan WomackDrake Stubbs - Kaiden HallLagonza Hayward - Jaydin BroadnaxJayden Woods - Corey Howard JRAmir Jackson - Heze KentAustin Barber - Blaise ThomassieAbout 15 minutes ago the rotations started which I mentioned above last night --- This will take about two hours and then Coach Napier will start to have one-on-one meetings with players I listed above in last nights update....He will meet with six players back to back to back etc....this process will take about two hours or so and after that they will have a bit of down time maybe an hour or so until they head out to SOS for some food and conversation......Coach Napier will ride with CJ Bronaugh and eat with McCoy tonight.....- I did get a message from CJ Bronaugh who told me things are going amazing right now at UF...and I believe the best is yet to come for him which will be all the one-on-one time he is about to get from NapierWhen the Magic HappensOk, sorry I did not mention this early but Javeion Cooper had some family issues and was not able to make his Official Visit. They have already set another date and I will update his profile page shortly. Today started with Breakfast at Stoke Barn and Kitchen at 9:00am which is still going on now. Today is different for everyone based on meeting times but Coach Napier will have 11 exit meetings today, met with the rest on Saturday - some of the 11 will also meet with position coach or in some cases the entire staff on whatever side of the ball they play......The last visitor should depart around 5pm today and then we get to do this all over again next weekend. I will update this thread into the night or however long it takes to get the recruits - we will not get all of them today but will see what we can get done throughout the day. When I add a new kid the title will reflect that so you know..