JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
Nov 5, 2021
-
- 37,144
-
- 106,258
-
- 113
Florida has now won seven-straight games overall and five SEC contests consecutively.
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Florida turned a three-run deficit into a three-run lead with a six-run seventh inning to come from behind for an 11-8, series-clinching victory over Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field on Saturday night.
In securing a second-straight SEC series, the Gators (27-14, 6-11 SEC) have now won seven-consecutive games highlighted by five in a row in conference play. Florida has posted four-straight comeback victories and scored double-digit runs in three-consecutive contests entering Sunday's finale against the Bulldogs (23-16, 5-12 SEC) in Starkville, where the Gators have won five in a row dating back to 2022.
Outfielder Blake Cyr (2-for-5) shined on both sides of the baseball, smoking an RBI single and two-run double while throwing out the potential tying run at home plate on an outfield assist in the bottom of the seventh. Cyr finished with a team-high three RBI and was joined by rookie Brendan Lawson (2-for-5), who swatted a pair of doubles en route to two RBI and two runs scored.
The two teams exchanged jabs in the first inning, with Lawson producing a two-out double for Florida and scoring on an RBI single to center by Cyr. Mississippi State then stole the lead at 2-1 on a two-run homer to left-center field off the bat of Noah Sullivan.
Florida starter Aidan Kingran into a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second. With the Bulldogs looking to break the game open, the young rookie stranded the bags juiced by striking out Gatlin Sanders followed by a foul-out to third and pop-out to shortstop. King made it six-straight retired by recording a clean frame as well as his fourth strikeout in the third.
Brody Donay gave the Gators life in the fourth by drilling a one-out double off the center field wall, then advanced to third on a Hayden Yost groundout. Ashton Wilson came through with the clutch, game-tying knock, singling to left on a full count to plate Donay for a 2-2 ballgame.
King kept rolling through the fourth, setting down the side in order for the second-straight inning and fanning Nolan Stevens for his fifth strikeout for the last out. That opened the door for UF to take the lead on an RBI groundout to third base by Luke Heymanto score Bobby Boser, but the advantage was short-lived as the Bulldogs answered with four runs in the home half of the fifth. Ace Reese produced a two-run single to right while a based-loaded hit-by-pitch of Ross Highfill and RBI infield single from Stevens gave MSU a 6-3 lead after five innings.
UF right-hander Alex Philpott pitched a perfect bottom of the sixth to hold the three-run deficit, which was all the Gators offense needed. Again showcasing an ability to come from behind, Florida roared back in front with a six-spot in the top of the seventh.
The Gators began by drawing within one run on a bases-loaded, two-run double down the left-field line from Lawson. With the bags again juiced, Cyr barreled a two-run, automatic double into the left-center gap to put Florida back ahead, 7-6. Donay then grounded out to second to plate Heyman and Cyr raced home from third on a wild pitch to Wilson to push the score to 9-6.
Mississippi State slugged back once more in bottom-seven, cutting the UF edge to 9-8 on a two-run shot to right field off the bat of Reed Stallman. Gatlin Sanders later singled to left with two on and Ross Highfill on second, but Cyr threw a bullet to Heyman at home to cut down the potential tying run for the third out.
Florida closer Jake Clemente struck out the first two batters of bottom-eight before a lazy fly out to Cyr in left retired the side. The Gators then tacked on two insurance runs in the ninth on an RBI groundout by Wilson and run-scoring single to center from Justin Nadeau to move further in front at 11-8.
Clemente tossed a clean ninth inning, sandwiching a fly out to right in between a pair of swinging strikeouts of Sullivan and Stallman to secure the series for the Orange & Blue. Clemente recorded his third save of the season, limiting MSU to one run over three innings. He was charged with just two hits and zero walks, striking out six Bulldogs.
Philpott (3-3) earned his third win of the season behind 1 2/3 frames of one-run relief. The right-hander was charged with two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
MSU relief pitcher Nate Williams dropped to 1-3, forfeiting six earned runs on three hits and two walks. He did not register an out.
King received a no-decision after surrendering six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. The freshman gave up seven hits while striking out six batters against just one walk.
Bulldogs starting pitcher Evan Siary did not quality for the decision, completing four frames with two earned runs allowed on four hits and two walks. He also fanned six.
Boser (2-for-4), Lawson, Cyr and Donay (2-for-5) logged multiple hits in the win.
NOTABLES
* Florida has won seven-straight games overall and five in a row at Dudy Noble Field.
* The Gators have won nine of the last 10 against Mississippi State.
* Florida delivered its 11th comeback win of the season, including its fourth in a row.
* Florida reached double-digit runs for the 15th time this season and third-straight game.
* Every UF starter scored or drove in a run (eight scored runs, six had RBI).
* The Gators scored their first two runs on hits with two outs and runners in scoring position.
* Each of Philpott's (3-3) three wins this season have been in the last four games.
* All three of Clemente's saves have come in Florida's seven-game winning streak.
* Clemente fanned six against zero walks in three innings of relief.
* Donay went 2-for-5 with one double, two runs and one RBI in game two, improving to 6-for-10 in the series.
* Lawson went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored.
* Cyr produced a team-high three RBI behind a pair of run-producing hits.
* Colby Shelton<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/colby-shelton/17335> has reached base safely in 40 of 41 games this season.
* Boser has reached base safely in 21-straight games.
* Florida improved to 74-52 all-time against Mississippi State including 32-25 in Starkville.
* The Gators are 27-13 overall and 11-6 on the road vs. MSU under Head Coach O'Sullivan.
* Saturday night's official attendance was 11,413.
FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN
On his thoughts on the game…
"I mean, the seventh was obviously huge, and we faced arguably their best relievers. We had some really good at bats, and obviously the guys are excited. There were a lot of things that happened in that game that we need to do a better job of [like] situational hitting. We had about four or five situations where we had runners at third with less than two outs and didn't put the ball in play."
On gutsy pitching performance…
"Aidan King battled. His line, for me, doesn't really indicate how he threw. Getting out of a bases loaded situation with nobody out was really big for him, and Jake came in and did a heck of a job. We certainly would've liked to have only thrown him two innings to have him available for tomorrow, but we felt like we needed to do whatever we needed to do to win the series today."
On handling the road environment and deficits…
"That's two games in a row we had to fight from behind, and it's not easy to do—especially on the road in an environment like this. So, from that standpoint, I was really pleased."
UP NEXT
The Gators and Bulldogs meet in the series finale on Sunday, which is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
