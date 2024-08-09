The redshirt sophomore had a breakout Freshman campaign in 2023, leading the Gators’ tight end corps in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida redshirt-sophomore tight end Arlis Boardingham has garnered a spot of the John Mackey Award Preseason Watchlist. The award aims to honor the top tight end in the country for each college football season.







In 2023, Boardingham announced his presence as a receiving force at the tight end position, making 26 receptions for 289 yards and four touchdowns, all of which led the pack for his position for the Gators. His receiving yard total was third on Florida’s roster behind eventual NFL first-round pick Ricky Pearsall and Freshman All-American Eugene Wilson III. Boardingham’s top performance of the season came against Vanderbilt when his two touchdowns, seven receptions, and 99 yards were all team-highs. He took home the SEC Freshman of the Week award for his efforts against the Commodores.







Florida has seen two of its student-athletes win the Mackey award in the trophy’s 24-year history, with the most recent recipient being Kyle Pitts, who took home the award after a record-breaking 2020 campaign, and shortly before becoming the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history.







The award is named for John Mackey, who revolutionized the tight-end position when he entered the NFL with the Baltimore Colts in 1963. Regarded as one of the all-time greats to have ever played the tight end position, John Mackey played in the NFL for 10 years and elected to the Pro Bowl five times. He was just the second tight end elected to the Hall of Fame when he was earned the nod in 1992.