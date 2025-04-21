Nice Work Sully by the way!Today, the Florida coaches and the rest of the college football world are out and about for the evaluation period, checking out various high school football players. One player Florida went to see today was tight-end prospect Carson Sneed.90% of the Most Likely List will get visits from the Florida staff over the coming weeks.While discussing tight-end prospects, another big-time target for the Gators is Heze Kent. He should be visiting on Saturday.As you are all aware Aberdeen lands at Kentucky. Florida should be hosting AJ Brown on Tuesday.Florida is also making a trip to Texas to check in on one of the highest-ranking players on the Big Board, regardless of position.It will be short of a miracle if he lands anywhere other than Texas.