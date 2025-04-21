ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Fueling the Jet: Offers Flying Out, Official Visits, & More

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
37,155
106,290
113
UPDATED OFFICIAL VISITS

Offers Flying Out for the Gators:



Nice Work Sully by the way!



Fueling the Jet (4/21)

This will be our running thread for coaching visits moving forward................It will be easier to track keeping it in the same thread.

Today, the Florida coaches and the rest of the college football world are out and about for the evaluation period, checking out various high school football players. One player Florida went to see today was tight-end prospect Carson Sneed.

90% of the Most Likely List will get visits from the Florida staff over the coming weeks.

Carson Sneed 2026 Tight End Tennessee

While discussing tight-end prospects, another big-time target for the Gators is Heze Kent. He should be visiting on Saturday.

Heze Kent 2026 Offensive Tackle

Basketball News:

As you are all aware Aberdeen lands at Kentucky. Florida should be hosting AJ Brown on Tuesday.

Florida is also making a trip to Texas to check in on one of the highest-ranking players on the Big Board, regardless of position.

Felix Ojo 2026 Offensive Tackle

It will be short of a miracle if he lands anywhere other than Texas.
 
