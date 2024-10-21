JasonHigdon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh has been named the SEC Freshman of the week, the conference announced Monday. The recognition follows his historic performance against Kentucky, in which he scored five rushing touchdowns, tying a program record set by Tim Tebow (2007, vs. South Carolina) and Trey Burton (2010, vs. Kentucky).
Baugh, making his first career start, ran for 106 yards on 22 carries. He became this first true-freshman running back for the Gators with multiple rushing TDs in a game since Malik Davis on Sept. 30, 2017 vs. Vanderbilt (two).
He is the first Gator to earn a SEC Freshman of the week honor since Arlis Boardingham earned the nod last season after Florida’s contest with Vanderbilt on October 7, 2023.
How it happened
The Atlanta, Ga. native’s first career start began making history at the first snap, as he and fellow freshman DJ Lagway manned the backfield for the Gators, the first true-freshman QB/RB duo to start for Florida in school history, and the first such duo in FBS this season.
After a first quarter featuring 7 carries for 33 yards, Baugh and Florida’s offense found it’s rythym in the second quarter. After a 50-yard connection from Lagway to Elijhah Badger on Florida’s second drive of the quarter landed the Florida offense in the red zone, Baugh broke the plane on a seven-yard carry for his first career touchdown to give Florida the lead.
Baugh’s next carry came standing in his own end zone, after Florida’s defense manufactured a turnover on downs at the Florida two-yard line. He unpinned the Gator offense, breaking through for 27 yards, his longest run of the night. After another downfield shot to Badger, Baugh found the paint again for his second score on a ten-yard run.
Just 24 seconds later, after a 52-yard interception return by Devin Moore, Baugh punched in his third score of the quarter on a one-yard rush.
Baugh pushed through for a 1-yard score in each of the next two quarters, finishing his historic night with 30 points in the Gators’ 48-20 rout of the Wildcats.
