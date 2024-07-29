ADVERTISEMENT

Football Underwood Tabbed for Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List

Florida’s third-year starting long snapper has been recognized as one of the nation’s premier specialists.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gators long snapper Rocco Underwood has been selected to the 2024 Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List. The Mannelly award is given to the player judged to the best FBS long snapper each season.



2024 will be the 6th year of the award. Created in 2019, The Patrick Mannelly Award benefits Bernie’s Book Bank, a non-profit organization located in Lake Bluff, Illinois. The award is named for Patrick Mannelly, a 16-year NFL long snapper for the Chicago Bears.



The Lake Mary, Fla. Native has been the starting long snapper for the Gators each of the previous two seasons, and in 2023 recorded 78 total snaps with only one missed connection with punter/holder Jeremy Crawshaw on the season.



Florida has had one previous athlete be named to a Mannelly Award watch list, with Marco Ortiz being selected prior to the 2022 campaign. Ortiz suffered an injury after the first game of the season, opening the door for the redshirt freshman Underwood.



Ten semi-finalists will be announced on November 11, 2024, and those names will be narrowed to three finalists announced on November 25, 2024. The winner selected at the live award ceremony in Lake Bluff on December 14, 2024. The complete list of nominees can be seen below.



NameSchool
Austin BrinkmanWest Virginia
Austin RiggsRutgers
Beau GardnerGeorgia
Ben AndersonOklahoma
Brent MatiscikTCU
Byron FloydBuffalo
Cayson PfeifferWisconsin
Christian JohnstoneAppalachian State
Colby CoxMemphis
Dylan BlackOregon State
Eli SteinArkansas
Ethan HudakTulane
Hank PepperUSC
Hunter RogersSouth Carolina
Jacob GarciaUtah State
JT GreepUtah
Julian AshbyVanderbilt
Kneeland HibbettAlabama
Luke ElkinIowa
Luke HosfordKansas
Nicholas MarinoFlorida Atlantic
Philip FlorenzoClemson
Rocco UnderwoodFlorida
Ryan WintermeyerSan Diego State
Slade RoyLSU
Travis DrososUCLA
Tucker DunnBall State
Tyler DuzanskyPenn State
Will HalkyardNorthwestern
William WagnerMichigan
 
