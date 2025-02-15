GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. has earned a place on the John R. Wooden Award Men's Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List, announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Tuesday.



Clayton averages a team-leading 17.5 points per game and paces the No. 3-ranked Gators with 60 3-point field goals and 88 assists. Clayton put on a 19-point, nine-assist performance in Saturday's win at No. 1 Auburn, helping lead the Gators to their second win of the season vs. a No. 1-ranked foe.



The Lake Wales native has six games of 25+ points this season and seven games with four or more 3-point field goals. Entering midweek action, Clayton ranks among the Southeastern Conference's top 10 in scoring (eighth, 17.5), field goal percentage (ninth, .454), assists (eighth, 4.0), free throw percentage (fifth, .870), 3-point field goals made (fourth, 2.7), 3-point field goal percentage (sixth, .366) and minutes (10th, 31.8).



The Gators continue action on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at No. 22 Mississippi State.



Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20

Airious "Ace" Bailey | Rutgers

Johni Broome | Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr. | Florida

Hunter Dickinson | Kansas

Eric Dixon | Villanova

Cooper Flagg | Duke

Keshon Gilbert | Iowa St

PJ Haggerty | Memphis

Dylan Harper | Rutgers

Kasparas Jakučionis | Illinois

Curtis Jones | Iowa State

Kam Jones | Marquette

Ryan Kalkbrenner | Creighton

Alex Karaban | UConn

Chaz Lanier | Tennessee

Ryan Nembhard | Gonzaga

Maxime Raynaud | Stanford

Mark Sears | Alabama

Javon Small | West Virginia

Braden Smith | Purdue