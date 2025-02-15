JasonHigdon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. has earned a place on the John R. Wooden Award Men's Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List, announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Tuesday.
Clayton averages a team-leading 17.5 points per game and paces the No. 3-ranked Gators with 60 3-point field goals and 88 assists. Clayton put on a 19-point, nine-assist performance in Saturday's win at No. 1 Auburn, helping lead the Gators to their second win of the season vs. a No. 1-ranked foe.
The Lake Wales native has six games of 25+ points this season and seven games with four or more 3-point field goals. Entering midweek action, Clayton ranks among the Southeastern Conference's top 10 in scoring (eighth, 17.5), field goal percentage (ninth, .454), assists (eighth, 4.0), free throw percentage (fifth, .870), 3-point field goals made (fourth, 2.7), 3-point field goal percentage (sixth, .366) and minutes (10th, 31.8).
The Gators continue action on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at No. 22 Mississippi State.
Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20
Airious "Ace" Bailey | Rutgers
Johni Broome | Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr. | Florida
Hunter Dickinson | Kansas
Eric Dixon | Villanova
Cooper Flagg | Duke
Keshon Gilbert | Iowa St
PJ Haggerty | Memphis
Dylan Harper | Rutgers
Kasparas Jakučionis | Illinois
Curtis Jones | Iowa State
Kam Jones | Marquette
Ryan Kalkbrenner | Creighton
Alex Karaban | UConn
Chaz Lanier | Tennessee
Ryan Nembhard | Gonzaga
Maxime Raynaud | Stanford
Mark Sears | Alabama
Javon Small | West Virginia
Braden Smith | Purdue
