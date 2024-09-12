The Gators will host both SEC newcomers in 2025



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida announced its 2025 softball schedule on Wednesday as the nation’s toughest league expands to welcome newcomers Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom the Gators will host next season.



The Gators bring back a significant number of returners from their 2024 Women’s College World Series squad that rolled up 54 wins and a 17-7 SEC mark. UF’s 2025 edition will play home series vs. Texas, Arkansas, Alabama and Oklahoma, along with road series at Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and LSU.



Conference play begins on March 7 and runs through May 3. The regular season conference schedule includes eight three-game series for each team for a total of 24 games, followed by the SEC Tournament May 6-10 in Athens, Ga.



Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.





2025 Florida Softball Schedule



Feb. 6



Thursday



NORTH FLORIDA



Feb. 7-9



Fri-Sun



USF-Rawlings Invitational (Tampa, FL)



Feb. 11



Tuesday



JACKSONVILLE



Feb. 12



Wednesday



STETSON



Feb. 13-16



Thu-Sun



BUBLY INVITATIONAL



Feb. 19



Wednesday



at North Florida



Feb. 21-23



Fri-Sun



Sun Devil Classic (Tempe, AZ)



Feb. 26



Wednesday



FLORIDA GULF COAST



Feb. 28-March 2



Fri-Sun



FLORIDA INVITATIONAL



March 5



Wednesday



at Houston



March 7-9



Fri-Sun



at Texas A&M



March 12



Wednesday



UCF



March 14-16



Fri-Sun



TEXAS



March 19



Wednesday



at Jacksonville



March 26



Wednesday



at UCF



March 28-30



Fri-Sun



at Auburn



April 2



Wednesday



at Florida State



April 4-6



Fri-Sun



ARKANSAS



April 9



Wednesday



at Stetson



April 11-13



Fri-Sun



at Ole Miss



April 18-20



Fri-Sun



ALABAMA



April 23



Wednesday



USF



April 25-27



Fri-Sun



at LSU



May 1-3



Thu-Sat



OKLAHOMA



May 6-10



Tue-Sat



SEC Tournament (Athens, GA)