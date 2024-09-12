JasonHigdon
- Nov 5, 2021
The Gators will host both SEC newcomers in 2025
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida announced its 2025 softball schedule on Wednesday as the nation’s toughest league expands to welcome newcomers Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom the Gators will host next season.
The Gators bring back a significant number of returners from their 2024 Women’s College World Series squad that rolled up 54 wins and a 17-7 SEC mark. UF’s 2025 edition will play home series vs. Texas, Arkansas, Alabama and Oklahoma, along with road series at Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and LSU.
Conference play begins on March 7 and runs through May 3. The regular season conference schedule includes eight three-game series for each team for a total of 24 games, followed by the SEC Tournament May 6-10 in Athens, Ga.
Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.
2025 Florida Softball Schedule
Feb. 6
Thursday
NORTH FLORIDA
Feb. 7-9
Fri-Sun
USF-Rawlings Invitational (Tampa, FL)
Feb. 11
Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE
Feb. 12
Wednesday
STETSON
Feb. 13-16
Thu-Sun
BUBLY INVITATIONAL
Feb. 19
Wednesday
at North Florida
Feb. 21-23
Fri-Sun
Sun Devil Classic (Tempe, AZ)
Feb. 26
Wednesday
FLORIDA GULF COAST
Feb. 28-March 2
Fri-Sun
FLORIDA INVITATIONAL
March 5
Wednesday
at Houston
March 7-9
Fri-Sun
at Texas A&M
March 12
Wednesday
UCF
March 14-16
Fri-Sun
TEXAS
March 19
Wednesday
at Jacksonville
March 26
Wednesday
at UCF
March 28-30
Fri-Sun
at Auburn
April 2
Wednesday
at Florida State
April 4-6
Fri-Sun
ARKANSAS
April 9
Wednesday
at Stetson
April 11-13
Fri-Sun
at Ole Miss
April 18-20
Fri-Sun
ALABAMA
April 23
Wednesday
USF
April 25-27
Fri-Sun
at LSU
May 1-3
Thu-Sat
OKLAHOMA
May 6-10
Tue-Sat
SEC Tournament (Athens, GA)
