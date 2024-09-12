ADVERTISEMENT

New Story UF SB: Florida Softball’s 2025 Schedule Announced

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
32,370
93,746
113
The Gators will host both SEC newcomers in 2025

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida announced its 2025 softball schedule on Wednesday as the nation’s toughest league expands to welcome newcomers Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom the Gators will host next season.

The Gators bring back a significant number of returners from their 2024 Women’s College World Series squad that rolled up 54 wins and a 17-7 SEC mark. UF’s 2025 edition will play home series vs. Texas, Arkansas, Alabama and Oklahoma, along with road series at Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and LSU.

Conference play begins on March 7 and runs through May 3. The regular season conference schedule includes eight three-game series for each team for a total of 24 games, followed by the SEC Tournament May 6-10 in Athens, Ga.

Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.


2025 Florida Softball Schedule

Feb. 6

Thursday

NORTH FLORIDA

Feb. 7-9

Fri-Sun

USF-Rawlings Invitational (Tampa, FL)

Feb. 11

Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE

Feb. 12

Wednesday

STETSON

Feb. 13-16

Thu-Sun

BUBLY INVITATIONAL

Feb. 19

Wednesday

at North Florida

Feb. 21-23

Fri-Sun

Sun Devil Classic (Tempe, AZ)

Feb. 26

Wednesday

FLORIDA GULF COAST

Feb. 28-March 2

Fri-Sun

FLORIDA INVITATIONAL

March 5

Wednesday

at Houston

March 7-9

Fri-Sun

at Texas A&M

March 12

Wednesday

UCF

March 14-16

Fri-Sun

TEXAS

March 19

Wednesday

at Jacksonville

March 26

Wednesday

at UCF

March 28-30

Fri-Sun

at Auburn

April 2

Wednesday

at Florida State

April 4-6

Fri-Sun

ARKANSAS

April 9

Wednesday

at Stetson

April 11-13

Fri-Sun

at Ole Miss

April 18-20

Fri-Sun

ALABAMA

April 23

Wednesday

USF

April 25-27

Fri-Sun

at LSU

May 1-3

Thu-Sat

OKLAHOMA

May 6-10

Tue-Sat

SEC Tournament (Athens, GA)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Florida Tennis Unveils 2024-25 Matchups

Replies
0
Views
172
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story SEC Women’s Basketball Slate Announced

Replies
0
Views
220
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Basketball Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule Unveiled

Replies
4
Views
488
The Swamp
954gator
9
JasonHigdon

New Story Florida Announces 2024-25 Schedule

Replies
2
Views
644
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Florida Swimming & Diving Releases 2024-25 Schedule

Replies
0
Views
163
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back