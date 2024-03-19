ADVERTISEMENT

UF MBK: Clayton, Pullin Named to NABC All-District Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida's backcourt duo of Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullin received more accolades on Tuesday, both earning second-team All-District honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).

Clayton leads the Gators in scoring at 17.1 points per game and is just the fifth player in school history to record a 600-point season, while Pullin's 3.76 assist-to-turnover ratio is on pace to break Florida's school record and set the best ratio for a Southeastern Conference player in the 2000s.

The duo gives Florida multiple NABC All-District honorees for the first time since Scottie Wilbekin and Casey Prather in the 2013-14 season and the first instance with two guards honored since Bradley Beal and Kenny Boynton in 2011-12.

The pair has already earned All-SEC recognition, and Clayton added All-SEC Tournament team honors as the Gators won three straight last week in Nashville and appeared in the SEC Tournament championship game for the first time since 2014.

Florida tips off its NCAA Tournament play Friday in Indianapolis, where the No. 7-seeded Gators will take on Boise State or Colorado at 4:30 p.m. on TBS.

NABC All-District 20 Team (Southeastern Conference)
First Team
Johni Broome - Auburn
Dalton Knecht - Tennessee
Antonio Reeves - Kentucky
Mark Sears - Alabama
Wade Taylor IV - Texas A&M

Second Team
Jonas Aidoo - Tennessee
Walter Clayton Jr. - Florida
Matthew Murrell - Mississippi
Zyon Pullin - Florida
Tolu Smith III - Mississippi State

Coach of the Year: Lamont Paris - South Carolina
 
