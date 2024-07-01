Florida’s Kennedy Martin and U.S. Women’s U21 National Team Win Gold at NORCECA Championships. Martin and the U.S. U21 team earns a bid to the 2025 Women’s U21 World Championship.





Gainesville, Fla. – Gator sophomore Kennedy Martin and the U.S. U21 Women’s National Team completed their championship sweep on Sunday, taking gold at the 2024 NORCECA Continental Championships in Toronto, Canada.





The U.S. U21 Women’s National Team defeated Puerto Rico 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-16) in the Gold Medal match. Martin scored eight points on six kills and a pair of blocks. The All-American totaled 31 points off of 23 kills, five blocks and three aces throughout their five matches, where the U.S. didn’t drop a set during championship play.





Last year, Martin was a part of the 2023 Women’s U21 Team training for the Pan American Cup in Mexico where the team took home gold





The USA Volleyball Team announced its 20-player U-21 National Team roster on April 8, where Martin and Jaela Auguste trained in Anaheim, California from June 14-22. Martin was one of 12 athletes selected to represent the United States at the 2024 Women’s U21 NORCECA Continental Championship in Toronto, Canada.





With the title, the U.S. automatically qualified for the 2025 Women’s U21 World Championship. The host and location will be announced on a later date.







U.S. U21 Women’s National Team 2024 NORCECA Continental Championship Results:



June 25 USA def. Dominican Republic, 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-11)



June 26 USA def. Suriname, 3-0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-9)



June 27 USA def. Puerto Rico, 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-15)



June 28 Quarterfinals (USA received a bye)



June 29 Semifinals, USA def. Dominican Republic, 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-12)



June 30 Gold Medal match, USA def. Puerto Rico (25-12, 25-16, 25-16)





About Kennedy Martin:



* Member of the U.S. U21 NORCECA Championships gold-medalist team



* Named to the 2024 U-21 USA Collegiate National Team Roster



* 2023 AVCA Second Team All-American



* 2023 AVCA All- Southeast Region selection



* 2023 All-SEC Team



* 2023 All-Freshman Team



* 2023 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll



* Earned AVCA National Division I Player of the Week honors on Aug. 29, 2023



* Named Overall/Offensive Player of the Week twice (Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 2023)



* Named SEC Freshman of the Week on Sept. 11



* The first Florida Freshman to earn an SEC honor each of their first three weeks in the program