Two with Gator Ties Among Top 4 All-Arounders at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three with Gator ties - Skye Blakely, Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong - performed in the opening night of senior women's action at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Day 2 for the women is Sunday at the SAP Center and that competition airs live beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.



A part of the Team USA Champions Series, the U.S. Championships determines the women's U.S. champions and U.S. National Team. Scores from Friday and Sunday's competitions are combined to determine the U.S. Championships event champions. The women's competition helps determine invitees to September's Pan American Games / World Championships selection camp.



Gator signee Blakely and rising junior Wong are third and fourth respectively in the all-around after Friday's competition. DiCello had some breaks on her bars and beam routines, but did turn in the day's fourth highest floor exercise score (13.50). Simone Biles leads the all-around after day one.



DiCello and Wong were among four in the U.S. Championships tonight who competed in the 2023 NCAA Championships. DiCello, Wong, Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Jade Carey (Oregon State) are among only 10 since 2000 who competed at the NCAA Championships and then the U.S. Championships in the same year. Add in Sunisa Lee, who competed for Auburn last season, to bring the number of gymnasts doing the same year collegiate / U.S. Championships duo to an all-time high of five.



Skye Blakely Friday Scores:





Vault

14.35





Bars

14.40

2





Beam

14.05

2





Floor

12.90

T14







All-Around

55.70

3





Kayla DiCello Friday Scores:





Vault

14.00





Bars

12.30

T20





Beam

11.70

27





Floor

13.50

4





All-Around

51.50

T19





Leanne Wong Friday Scores:





Vault

14.25





Bars

14.00

6





Beam

13.75

4





Floor

13.35

6







All-Around

55.350

4