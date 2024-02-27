ADVERTISEMENT

Florida's Leanne Wong & Anya Pilgrim Claim SEC Weekly Gymnastics Honors

Florida's Leanne Wong & Anya Pilgrim Claim SEC Weekly Gymnastics Honors


GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A pair of national high all-around performances earned Southeastern Conference weekly gymnastics honor for a Gator duo.

Junior Leanne Wong claims her first 2024 SEC Gymnast of the Week honor after setting the nation’s high all-around total of 39.875 to win the Feb. 23 dual versus No. 2 LSU. It is the fourth SEC Gymnast of the Week honor of her career.

Upping her nation’s high freshman all-around total to 39.65 earned Anya Pilgrim’s third consecutive and fourth overall SEC Freshman of the Week award. Pilgrim now has half of this season’s top-12 freshmen all-around totals.

Also picking up Feb. 27 SEC weekly honor is:
Specialist: Shania Adams (Alabama)

Leanne Wong – SEC Gymnast of the Week:
Set nation’s 2024 high (39.875) to win third consecutive all-around title of season.

* Total also equals collegiate high
* 13th all-around win of career and fourth of 2024
Finished Gym Slam

* 10.0 floor exercise routine completed Gym Slam. 15th in NCAA history with a Gym Slam and fourth Gator.
* Floor performance sealed team win versus LSU
* Second consecutive 9.975 on beam for third straight win on event
* Third win of season on both bars and floor
* Four event wins versus LSU pushed her career event wins total past 50. Now tied for 12th among Gators with 52 career wins
Leads Florida with 15 event titles in 2024

Gym Slam Gymnasts (10.0 in each apparatus during collegiate career)

Name

School

Career

Final 10

# of 10.0 to Earn GymSlam

Leanne Wong

Florida

2022-present

FX, 2-23-24

8

Haleigh Bryant

LSU

2021-present

BB, 2-9-24

13

Jade Carey

Oregon State

2022-present

BB, 3/4/2023

10

Trinity Thomas

Florida

2019-23

V, 1-16-22

9

Kyla Ross

UCLA

2017-20

FX, 3-16-19

14

Alex McMurtry

Florida

2015-18

BB, 1-26-18

8

Maggie Nichols

Oklahoma

2017-20

UB, 3-4-17

5

Bridget Sloan

Florida

2013-16

UB, 3-13-15

4

Courtney Kupets

Georgia

2006-09

V, 4-4-09

4

Ashley Kelly

Arizona State

2003-06

BB, 3-5-04

5

Kristen Maloney

UCLA

2001-05

UB, 3-6-05

4

Karin Lichey

Georgia

1996-99

FX, 2-23-96

5

Kristen Kenoyer

Utah

1990-93

UB, 3-20-93

8

Heather Stepp

Georgia

1990-93

UB, 2-12-93

5

Missy Marlowe

Utah

1989-92

FX, 3-9-92

5


Anya Pilgrim – SEC Freshman of the Week:
Third with a collegiate-high 39.65 vs No. 2 LSU. Highest all-around among nation’s freshmen in 2024.
Competed six times as an all-arounder this season.

* Only freshman with more than two appearances among nation’s top 100 all-around totals for 2024.
Three apparatus highs on Friday

* Set or matched collegiate best for vault (9.95), balance beam (9.975) and floor exercise (9.925)
* Shared beam win with a near-perfect 9.975 with Leanne Wong
* Among a three-way tie for second on vault with a collegiate high of 9.95
* Equaled floor high of 9.925
* Thru seven meets of Gator career, owns collegiate-bests of 9.9 or better for each apparatus.
Second among Gators with six event titles.

Nation’s Top Freshmen All-Around Totals - 2024



Name

School

YR

Date

Opponent

AA

Site

1

Anya Pilgrim

Florida

FR

2/23

LSU

39.650

H

2

Anya Pilgrim

Florida

FR

2/9

Arkansas

39.600

H



Lily Smith

Georgia

FR

2/2

Florida

39.600

H

4

Anya Pilgrim

Florida

FR

2/2

Georgia

39.550

A



Madison Ulrich

Denver

FR

2/11

Iowa St, SEM

39.550

H



Madison Ulrich

Denver

FR

1/26

Oklahoma

39.550

A

7

Anya Pilgrim

Florida

FR

2/16

Mizzou to the Lou Quad

39.525

N



Anya Pilgrim

Florida

FR

1/26

Alabama

39.525

H



Anya Pilgrim

Florida

FR

1/12

Home Quad

39.525

H



Katelyn Rosen

UCLA

FR

2/25

California

39.525

H



Sophia Esposito

Oregon St

FR

2/9

UCLA

39.525

H



Lily Smith

Georgia

FR

2/9

LSU

39.525

H


Both Wong (U.S. – team gold) and Pilgrim (Barbados) competed at the 2023 FIG World Championships.

UP NEXT:
No. 5 Florida at No. 6 Kentucky is the final of a season-high four top-10 dual meet weekend across the nation. For the third consecutive year, the SEC regular-season title is part of this dual’s storyline.

No. 5 Florida enters its regular-season league finale with a 5-1 record and will own at least a share of the 2024 SEC title – its sixth consecutive. Both No. 2 LSU and No. 6 Kentucky bring a 4-2 record into the league’s final weekend. Wins by both this weekend would have Florida, Kentucky and LSU sharing the 2024 SEC regular-season title with 5-2 records.

Meet: No. 5 Florida at No. 6 Kentucky
When: Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m. ET
Venue: Rupp Arena
 


