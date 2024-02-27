Florida’s Leanne Wong & Anya Pilgrim Claim SEC Weekly Gymnastics Honors





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A pair of national high all-around performances earned Southeastern Conference weekly gymnastics honor for a Gator duo.



Junior Leanne Wong claims her first 2024 SEC Gymnast of the Week honor after setting the nation’s high all-around total of 39.875 to win the Feb. 23 dual versus No. 2 LSU. It is the fourth SEC Gymnast of the Week honor of her career.



Upping her nation’s high freshman all-around total to 39.65 earned Anya Pilgrim’s third consecutive and fourth overall SEC Freshman of the Week award. Pilgrim now has half of this season’s top-12 freshmen all-around totals.



Also picking up Feb. 27 SEC weekly honor is:

Specialist: Shania Adams (Alabama)



Leanne Wong – SEC Gymnast of the Week:

Set nation’s 2024 high (39.875) to win third consecutive all-around title of season.



* Total also equals collegiate high

* 13th all-around win of career and fourth of 2024

Finished Gym Slam



* 10.0 floor exercise routine completed Gym Slam. 15th in NCAA history with a Gym Slam and fourth Gator.

* Floor performance sealed team win versus LSU

* Second consecutive 9.975 on beam for third straight win on event

* Third win of season on both bars and floor

* Four event wins versus LSU pushed her career event wins total past 50. Now tied for 12th among Gators with 52 career wins

Leads Florida with 15 event titles in 2024



Gym Slam Gymnasts (10.0 in each apparatus during collegiate career)



Name



School



Career



Final 10



# of 10.0 to Earn GymSlam



Leanne Wong



Florida



2022-present



FX, 2-23-24



8



Haleigh Bryant



LSU



2021-present



BB, 2-9-24



13



Jade Carey



Oregon State



2022-present



BB, 3/4/2023



10



Trinity Thomas



Florida



2019-23



V, 1-16-22



9



Kyla Ross



UCLA



2017-20



FX, 3-16-19



14



Alex McMurtry



Florida



2015-18



BB, 1-26-18



8



Maggie Nichols



Oklahoma



2017-20



UB, 3-4-17



5



Bridget Sloan



Florida



2013-16



UB, 3-13-15



4



Courtney Kupets



Georgia



2006-09



V, 4-4-09



4



Ashley Kelly



Arizona State



2003-06



BB, 3-5-04



5



Kristen Maloney



UCLA



2001-05



UB, 3-6-05



4



Karin Lichey



Georgia



1996-99



FX, 2-23-96



5



Kristen Kenoyer



Utah



1990-93



UB, 3-20-93



8



Heather Stepp



Georgia



1990-93



UB, 2-12-93



5



Missy Marlowe



Utah



1989-92



FX, 3-9-92



5





Anya Pilgrim – SEC Freshman of the Week:

Third with a collegiate-high 39.65 vs No. 2 LSU. Highest all-around among nation’s freshmen in 2024.

Competed six times as an all-arounder this season.



* Only freshman with more than two appearances among nation’s top 100 all-around totals for 2024.

Three apparatus highs on Friday



* Set or matched collegiate best for vault (9.95), balance beam (9.975) and floor exercise (9.925)

* Shared beam win with a near-perfect 9.975 with Leanne Wong

* Among a three-way tie for second on vault with a collegiate high of 9.95

* Equaled floor high of 9.925

* Thru seven meets of Gator career, owns collegiate-bests of 9.9 or better for each apparatus.

Second among Gators with six event titles.



Nation’s Top Freshmen All-Around Totals - 2024







Name



School



YR



Date



Opponent



AA



Site



1



Anya Pilgrim



Florida



FR



2/23



LSU



39.650



H



2



Anya Pilgrim



Florida



FR



2/9



Arkansas



39.600



H







Lily Smith



Georgia



FR



2/2



Florida



39.600



H



4



Anya Pilgrim



Florida



FR



2/2



Georgia



39.550



A







Madison Ulrich



Denver



FR



2/11



Iowa St, SEM



39.550



H







Madison Ulrich



Denver



FR



1/26



Oklahoma



39.550



A



7



Anya Pilgrim



Florida



FR



2/16



Mizzou to the Lou Quad



39.525



N







Anya Pilgrim



Florida



FR



1/26



Alabama



39.525



H







Anya Pilgrim



Florida



FR



1/12



Home Quad



39.525



H







Katelyn Rosen



UCLA



FR



2/25



California



39.525



H







Sophia Esposito



Oregon St



FR



2/9



UCLA



39.525



H







Lily Smith



Georgia



FR



2/9



LSU



39.525



H





Both Wong (U.S. – team gold) and Pilgrim (Barbados) competed at the 2023 FIG World Championships.



UP NEXT:

No. 5 Florida at No. 6 Kentucky is the final of a season-high four top-10 dual meet weekend across the nation. For the third consecutive year, the SEC regular-season title is part of this dual’s storyline.



No. 5 Florida enters its regular-season league finale with a 5-1 record and will own at least a share of the 2024 SEC title – its sixth consecutive. Both No. 2 LSU and No. 6 Kentucky bring a 4-2 record into the league’s final weekend. Wins by both this weekend would have Florida, Kentucky and LSU sharing the 2024 SEC regular-season title with 5-2 records.



Meet: No. 5 Florida at No. 6 Kentucky

When: Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Rupp Arena