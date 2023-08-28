ADVERTISEMENT

Trio of Gators Named to U.S. Senior Gymnastics National Team

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,285
88,730
113
Trio of Gators Named to U.S. Senior Gymnastics National Team

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A trio with Gator ties earned a spot on the 2023-24 U.S. Senior National Team following the final day of the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships held in the SAP Center.

Gators Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong along with Gator signee Skye Blakely make up 30 percent of the 2023-24 U.S. Senior Team. The gymnasts who placed among the top 10 all-arounders at the 2023 U.S. Championships make up the 2023-24 U.S. roster.

Wong earned all-around bronze with a two-day total of 111.10 while Blakely was next in fourth (110.70). DiCello tied for eighth in the all-around at 105.90. Simone Biles returned to the top of the U.S. Championships all-around with her winning two-day total of 118.45.

All three Gators are making a return to the U.S. National Team roster.
Skye Blakely 2023, 2022, 2021
Kayla DiCello 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
Leanne Wong 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Blakely was the 2023 U.S. Championships silver medalist for vault, uneven bars and balance beam.

A part of the Team USA Champions Series, the U.S. Championships determines the women's U.S. champions and U.S. National Team. The women's competition helps determine invitees to September's Pan American Games / World Championships selection camp.

Collegiate-U.S. Championships in Single Year
Wong and DiCello were among five in the Xfinity U.S. Championships tonight who competed as a collegiate in 2023.

Wong, DiCello, Jordan Chiles (UCLA), Jade Carey (Oregon State) and Sunisa Lee (Auburn) make up the most ever to compete a collegiately and at U.S. Championships in the same year.

Skye Blakely U.S. Championships Scores:
Place

Event

Day 1

Day 2

Total

2

Vault

14.35

14.25

28.60

2

Bars

14.40

14.40

28.80

2

Beam

14.05

14.20

28.25

21

Floor

12.90

12.20

25.10

4

All-Around

55.70

55.05

110.75


Kayla DiCello U.S. Championships Scores:
Place

Event

Day 1

Day 2

Total



Vault

14.00

14.10

28.10

13

Bars

12.30

13.80

26.10

22

Beam

11.70

12.75

24.45

5

Floor

13.50

13.75

27.25

T8

All-Around

51.50

54.40

105.90


Leanne Wong U.S. Championships Scores:
Place

Event

Day 1

Day 2

Total

4

Vault

14.25

14.05

28.30

4

Bars

14.00

14.00

28.00

5

Beam

13.75

13.70

27.45

4

Floor

13.35

14.00

27.35

3

All-Around

55.350

55.75

111.10

(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

No. 4 Florida Gymnastics Advances to Saturday’s NCAA Final

Replies
12
Views
737
The Swamp
tightcherry
tightcherry
JasonHigdon

Florida’s Leanne Wong is Inside Gymnastics National Gymnast of the Week

Replies
0
Views
128
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Gators Gymnastics Season Opens Friday

Replies
14
Views
501
The Swamp
bofud
B
JasonHigdon

Florida’s Leanne Wong & Anya Pilgrim Claim SEC Weekly Gymnastics Honors

Replies
0
Views
130
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Florida is 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships Fourth Seed

Replies
0
Views
986
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today