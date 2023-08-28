Trio of Gators Named to U.S. Senior Gymnastics National Team



SAN JOSE, Calif. - A trio with Gator ties earned a spot on the 2023-24 U.S. Senior National Team following the final day of the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships held in the SAP Center.



Gators Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong along with Gator signee Skye Blakely make up 30 percent of the 2023-24 U.S. Senior Team. The gymnasts who placed among the top 10 all-arounders at the 2023 U.S. Championships make up the 2023-24 U.S. roster.



Wong earned all-around bronze with a two-day total of 111.10 while Blakely was next in fourth (110.70). DiCello tied for eighth in the all-around at 105.90. Simone Biles returned to the top of the U.S. Championships all-around with her winning two-day total of 118.45.



All three Gators are making a return to the U.S. National Team roster.

Skye Blakely 2023, 2022, 2021

Kayla DiCello 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Leanne Wong 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019



Blakely was the 2023 U.S. Championships silver medalist for vault, uneven bars and balance beam.



A part of the Team USA Champions Series, the U.S. Championships determines the women's U.S. champions and U.S. National Team. The women's competition helps determine invitees to September's Pan American Games / World Championships selection camp.



Collegiate-U.S. Championships in Single Year

Wong and DiCello were among five in the Xfinity U.S. Championships tonight who competed as a collegiate in 2023.



Wong, DiCello, Jordan Chiles (UCLA), Jade Carey (Oregon State) and Sunisa Lee (Auburn) make up the most ever to compete a collegiately and at U.S. Championships in the same year.



Skye Blakely U.S. Championships Scores:

Place



Event



Day 1



Day 2



Total



2



Vault



14.35



14.25



28.60



2



Bars



14.40



14.40



28.80



2



Beam



14.05



14.20



28.25



21



Floor



12.90



12.20



25.10



4



All-Around



55.70



55.05



110.75





Kayla DiCello U.S. Championships Scores:

Place



Event



Day 1



Day 2



Total







Vault



14.00



14.10



28.10



13



Bars



12.30



13.80



26.10



22



Beam



11.70



12.75



24.45



5



Floor



13.50



13.75



27.25



T8



All-Around



51.50



54.40



105.90





Leanne Wong U.S. Championships Scores:

Place



Event



Day 1



Day 2



Total



4



Vault



14.25



14.05



28.30



4



Bars



14.00



14.00



28.00



5



Beam



13.75



13.70



27.45



4



Floor



13.35



14.00



27.35



3



All-Around



55.350



55.75



111.10



(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)