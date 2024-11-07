JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 33,861
-
- 96,079
-
- 113
Florida-Miami Scheduled for Noon Tip-off on Nov. 16. Gators women's basketball will take on Miami in a Gainesville double action day on Nov. 16. The O'Dome will tip at 12 p.m. and the Swamp will follow with a 3:30 football kickoff.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida women's basketball will tip-off against the Hurricanes on Nov. 16 at 12 p.m. The anticipated in-state matchup will be held on the same day as Florida football versus LSU. Kickoff in the Swamp will follow the Saturday basketball matinee at 3:30 p.m.
All ticket holders for the Florida vs. LSU football game on Nov. 16 will automatically receive free admission to the Women's Basketball game. Proof of ticket purchase will be required to enter the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Nov. 16.
Parking:
Please note that parking on Nov. 16 will be heavily impacted due to the football game. All parking restrictions and policies will be heavily enforced. For more information on game day parking click here.<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_facilities_parking_football_.aspx>
Nov. 16 Promotions:
Enter for a chance to win:
* A Kristen Juszczyk<https://www.designsbykristin.com/> Gatorade collab package
* A $100 gift card to the Official Gator Sports Shop
Tickets:
Don't miss out - Grab Your Single-Game Tickets <https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/...ent=SGT&camefrom=GATORS_WEB_WBK-SGT-PAGE-HERO> before game day for a discounted rate of $8. Single game tickets purchased at the door will be $10.
Other Ticket Options:
* 2024-25 Season Tickets - Available HERE<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/buy?id=Njkz>, starting at just $60.
* Group Tickets (15+) - Available for each home game! Complete this form<https://cloud.e.floridagators.com/ticket-interest-form?sport=wbasketball&product=group> for more information on group tickets.
Free Women's Basketball Tickets for UF Students
Student tickets for Florida women's basketball home games are free to current UF students who pay the athletic fee in their tuition and are taking at least 1 credit hour. For more information on UF student tickets, click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_students_>.
For additional questions, fans can call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, email ticketoffice@gators.ufl.edu<mailto:ticketoffice@gators.ufl.edu>, or fill out this form<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/8/15/ticket-information-request.aspx> to be contacted by a representative.
Request Ticket Information<https://cloud.e.floridagators.com/ticket-interest-form?sport=wbasketball&product=group>
2024-25 Florida Women's Basketball Schedule<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule>
Napier Returns to Gator Talk Thursday
The show will air from 7 - 7:45 p.m. and will be hosted by Jeff Cardozo.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This year's edition of Gator Talk, presented by Dream Finders Homes, continues Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. from Miller's Ale House at Celebration Pointe. Florida football Head Coach Billy Napier will make his eighth appearance on the show, leading up to the Gators road matchup against No. 5 Texas on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST.
The show will mark the 10th of 13 shows during the 2024 football season with this show being hosted by Jeff Cardozo. Napier will appear on 10 of the 13 shows.
The show will continue to air every Thursday of each week through Dec. 5, with the exception of Nov. 28, due to Thanksgiving.
Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Football. The show is available across all 38 affiliates of the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the Florida Gators Mobile App, and on the Varsity Mobile App.
The show will air from 7 – 7:45 p.m.
Gators Gymnastics Hype Night is December 16
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Meet the latest edition of the Florida gymnastics team at Hype Night!
When: Monday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Exactech Arena in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center (gates open at 5:30 p.m.)
Tickets: FREE!
Gators Autographs: Stay after to get your 2025 poster signed by the Gators!
Plan to be at Gator Gymnastics Hype Night as the event will not be streamed or televised.
Fan Info:
The Gators will show full or partial routines on each apparatus. Guest judges evaluate the routines of the Orange & Blue dual meet format.
Alligator Alley:
Arrive early so you can add a visit to Alligator Alley prior to Hype Night.
Visit with the Spirit Squads
Tailgate games & giveaways
Enter ticket raffle for Gators Gymnastics 2025 season tickets
Autographs:
Stick around after the meet to get an autographed 2025 Gators Gymnastics poster! This will be the only time this season that the Gators will sign autographs, so don't miss out!
Kids Exclusive:
Think you got some stick skills? Some kids 12 and under will have opportunity to challenge the Gators in some basic gymnastics skills.
Share with Gainesville Community:
Bring non-perishable food items to donate as part of the Gators Holiday Food Drive and to earn prizes (while supplies last)!
2025 Gators:
* The 18-member 2025 Gator team includes eight All-Americans with 50 All-America honors.
* UF returns all 24 routines from its 2024 NCAA team final performance.
* Two All-Americans - Ellie Lazzari and Victoria Nguyen - are back as Super Seniors.
* The senior class includes Bri Edwards and a trio of All-Americans - Sloane Blakely, Riley McCusker and Leanne Wong. Wong is the defending NCAA uneven bars champion.
* The junior class doubled in size this summer. Joining Lori Brubach in the class is All-American Selena Harris-Miranda, who joins the Gators after competing at UCLA the last two seasons.
* The Gators biggest class are the seven sophomores - Alyssa Arana, Kaylee Bluffstone, Gabby Disidore, Skylar Draser, Danie Ferris and All-American Anya Pilgrim. Returning to the Gators after a gap year to pursue a 2024 Olympic berth is All-American and 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year Kayla DiCello.
* A trio of freshmen join the Gators for the 2025 season - Skye Blakely (Frisco, Texas), Lily Bruce (Kingwood, Texas) and Taylor Clark (Orange Park, Fla.)
* Of the 16 gymnastics earning a spot in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials<https://usagym.org/usa-gymnastics-announces-rosters-for-2024-olympic-team-trials-gymnastics/>, seven are on 2025 collegiate rosters. Florida's three - Skye Blakely, DiCello and Wong - leads all as no other program has more than one. Blakely<> and DiCello<> suffered Achilles tears at Olympic Trials and were unable to compete. Wong was named a replacement athlete and traveled to Paris for the 2024 Summer Games.
* A national-high three among the 2025 Gators earned World Championship' individual or team medals for the U.S. -Skye Blakely (2022 and 2022 team gold), McCusker (2018 team gold) and Wong (2021 AA silver; 2022 team gold, 2023 team gold)
* Five Gators have been a part of U.S. Senior national teams - Sloane Blakely (2018-19), Skye Blakely (2021, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25), McCusker (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021), Nguyen (2016-17), Wong (2018-19, 2019-20, 2021, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25)
* Four Gators own collegiate bests of 10.0 -Sloane Blakely (floor), Harris-Miranda (vault, bars), Pilgrim (floor) and Wong (vault, bars, beam, floor)
How Do I Get My Season Tickets?
The Gators sold out 19 of their last 22 regular-season meets. Florida reset its season attendance record in five of the last seven seasons, with the current record of 9,351 per meet achieved in 2023.
Gators Gymnastics fans can now choose from additional seating options in the upcoming season - including getting closer to the captivating floor exercise action.
Find more information about 2025 Gators Gymnastics Tickets and Apparatus Layout<https://floridagators.com/sports/2024/2/21/gymnastics-tickets.aspx>.
Check out the view from different seats in these 360 photos<https://skywayvr.com/tour/gators/gymnastics/>.
2025 Gators Gymnastics Ticket Prices<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_gymnastics_.aspx>
Section
Ticket Price
Contribution
Loge
$80
$500
Club
$80
$250
Lower Level (01-19)
$80
$50
100 Level (101-129)
$80
$25
Upper Level (201-228)
$50
$0
All tickets are now mobile. Download the Florida Gators app<https://floridagators.com/sports/2019/7/31/mobile-app.aspx> to purchase, view and transfer your Gator Gymnastics tickets. For more information on mobile ticketing click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2020/9/3/mobile-ticketing.aspx>.
Gator Ticket Office Contact Info:
Location:
Gate 18 behind the Bull Gator Statue - Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET)
Phone:
1-800-34-GATOR
Mobile App:
Florida Gator app<https://floridagators.com/sports/2019/7/31/mobile-app.aspx>
Web:
FloridaGators.com/Tickets<http://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_.aspx>
Spierto Announced as Nominee for Burlsworth Trophy
The Burlsworth Trophy, named for Arkansas Offensive Lineman Brandon Burlsworth, is awarded to the outstanding player in FBS that started their collegiate career as a walk-on.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Wide Receiver Taylor Spierto has been announced as a nominee for the 2024 Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on, the Burlsworth Trophy committee announced Tuesday.
Spierto, a redshirt junior, Joined the Gators in the Fall of 2021. He has tallied three receptions for 37 yards in his career so far, but has been a staple on special teams, playing in 20 consecutive contests since the start of 2023.
He chose to attend the University of Florida after a successful career as an all-region Football and Basketball player in Franklin, Tennessee. Spierto’s father, John, was a defensive back at Florida in the 1980’s and was a member of Florida’s first on-field SEC Championship winning team in 1984. The elder Spierto instilled a love for Florida Football in Taylor from an early age, something he still carries with him today.
"I would say I have one of the most unique perspectives in that, I was the biggest Gator fan before I came in here, and so that doesn't leave you," Spierto said following Florida’s Oct. 19 win over Kentucky. ”I care immensely about this program, and obviously I've been a die-hard Gator my whole life. It means something to me every time I get to step on that field."
“…Every time we run out and I get to say a prayer in that end zone, I just get to take it in and have a different sense of gratitude," Spierto said, "because this opportunity is unlike any other and I will never allow myself to take it for granted."
The Burlsworth Trophy
In the award’s fifteenth year, the Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman. Without one D1 scholarship offer, Brandon Burlsworth walked on at the University of Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, particularly those children who have limited opportunities.
The Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field. Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation with FBS (D1) football program without financial aid of any kind from his university’s athletic department.
78 players were nominated for this season’s award.
“The walk-on athlete is an integral part of college football, it’s in the very fabric of the game,” said Marty Burlsworth, President and CEO of the Burlsworth Trophy and older brother of Brandon Burlsworth. “All of these nominees have embraced this opportunity and made the very most of it. It’s certainly not an easy path, but through hard work and determination, they have made their dreams come true.”
The Burlsworth Trophy Award Show to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2024 winner will be on December 9, at 7:00pm CST at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.
2024 FLORIDA FOOTBALL TICKETS
Fans can still purchase single-game tickets for the remaining three home games with matchups against Kentucky, LSU and Ole Miss. To purchase, click here. For more information on football tickets, call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, or fill out this form to be contacted by a ticket office representative. Fans can click here to join the 2025 Season Ticket Waiting List.
Ticketmaster.com is the only verified resale partner of the Florida Gators. Fans are urged to avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorized secondary ticketing sites or individuals they do not know. Click here for tips on how to verify tickets are from a legitimate source.
#21 Florida Men's Basketball (1-0) vs. Jacksonville (1-0)
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center | Gainesville, Fla.
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 | 8 p.m.
Streaming
SEC Network+ | ESPN App<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/4b06d892-f689-4c69-ae2c-8c1654d5912a>
Play-by-Play: Kyle Crooks | Analyst: Mark Wise
Radio
Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD | FloridaGators.com<https://floridagators.com/showcase?Live=5527> | SiriusXM 158/190 & SiriusXM App<https://sxm.app.link/SXM960>
Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey | Producer/Engineer: Steve Egan
The Tip-Off
* Florida returns to Gainesville for its home opener on the heels of a 98-83 neutral-site win vs. South Florida in Jacksonville on Monday. The Gators have won both previous home openers under Todd Golden, and UF has a 10-2 home record vs. nonconference opponents under Golden.
* The Gators have won four straight in the series with JU, but the teams have not met since Dec. 22, 2015, which was during Jordan Mincy's first season on the Florida coaching staff. Mincy spent six seasons on Florida's coaching staff from 2015-21 and helped lead four NCAA Tournament teams while with the Gators (2017, '18, '19, '21).
* UF used an explosive 59-point second half to secure the season-opening win vs. USF on Monday. While the Gators struggled from 3-point range, they shot 28-for-37 from 2-point range (.757) while getting to the line and converting to the tune of 27-for-33 (.818).
* Florida had to rally from a 13-point first-half deficit to beat USF, marking the ninth time under Golden that UF has posted a double-digit comeback win.
* Walter Clayton Jr. (29 points) and Will Richard (25) combined for 54 points in the season opener vs. USF, together shooting 20-for-32 (.625) from the field. It marked the first time since Jan. 22, 2019, vs. Texas A&M that two Gators went for 25+ points in a game (KeVaughn Allen 31, Noah Locke 27).
* Florida has won 33 consecutive home openers, its last such loss coming to Texas on Nov. 27, 1990.
2024-25 at a Glance
* Florida enters its third season under head coach Todd Golden, looking to build on its 24-win NCAA Tournament season in 2023-24, the team's most wins since the 2016-17 season. The Gators boast a backcourt trio of 1,000-point scorers in Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and FAU grad transfer Alijah Martin.
* The Gators return leading scorer and All-SEC guard Walter Clayton Jr., who posted 17.6 points per game and knocked down 93 3-pointers. Fellow starter Will Richard also returns coming off a 11.4 scoring average with 70 3-point field goals last season.
* With starting center Micah Handlogten slated to take a redshirt year due to a leg injury, sophomores Alex Condon (2023-24 SEC All-Freshman, 2024-25 preseason third-team All-SEC) and Thomas Haugh look to make a jump in their second season in Gainesville.
* Denzel Aberdeen returns to the backcourt, boosted by his career game in the SEC Tournament semifinals where he dropped in 20 points vs. Texas A&M. Kajus Kublickas competed with Lithuania this summer at FIBA U20 EuroBasket, starting at point guard and helping his home nation to a 5-2 record and fifth place finish.
* Florida ranked No. 21 in EvanMiya.com's overall transfer activity, bringing in Final Four guard Alijah Martin (FAU) and big men Rueben Chinyelu (Washington State) and Sam Alexis (Chattanooga).
* Freshman Isaiah Brown from Orlando adds winning experience and another in-state team member. Florida also brings in a pair of European freshmen, with guard Urban Klavzar coming off a silver medal and all-tournament team effort for Slovenia in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket where he averaged 16.1 points per game. The Gators also add Serbian big man Viktor Mikic, who competed at Chattanooga's Hamilton Heights as a senior.
* Bennett Andersen and Cooper Josefsberg return to the team in the walk-on role, along with newcomers Olivier Rioux (freshman) and Kevin Pazmino (sophomore).
* Florida's coaching staff of Carlin Hartman, Korey McCray, Kevin Hovde, John Andrzejek and Taurean Green all return in their roles this season. Jordan Jacobson has been promoted to director of basketball operations and Nolan Crist to video coordinator, while Jon Michelini becomes the head athletic trainer following Duke Werner's move into administration.
Florida Women’s Basketball Announces 2024-25 Promotional Schedule
Information on game themes, giveaways, and promotions throughout the 2024-25 women's basketball season.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gators Women's Basketball has announced the team's promotional schedule* for the upcoming 2024-25 season, presented by Meldon Law.
Additional details regarding individual game themes, giveaways, and promotions will be released throughout the season. Single-game tickets are now available for all home matchups by visiting FloridaGators.com/tickets<https://floridagators.com/sports/2022/12/15/womens-basketball-tickets.aspx>, calling (352) 375-4683, or at the O'Connell Center Ticket Office 90 minutes before each game.
Season-Long Promotions
* Giveaway Rack – Visit the Gate 1 lobby during pregame to pick up complimentary items.
* Meldon Law Sock Toss – Fans will be able to catch a pair of custom Albert & Albert socks.
* Pepsi Double Barrel T-Shirt Gatling Gun – Get on your feet for a free shirt shot to your seat.
* Alligator Alley on the Practice Court – Interactive activities before all 4 SEC Sunday games.
* Meldon Law Postgame Layups – Kids, ages 12 & under, can shoot a layup on the court after 7 games (12/8 Marshall, 12/15 Longwood, 12/29 Alabama State, 1/5 Georgia, 1/19 LSU, 2/16 Mississippi State, & 2/23 Tennessee).
Nov. 7 at 5 PM | FAMU | Doubleheader
* 500 "50 Years" of UF Women's Basketball buttons (Season Ticket Holders) & 200 Crumbl cookies (UF students)
Free admission to the MBK vs. Jacksonville at 8 PM with a WBK ticket.
Nov. 12 at 7 PM | Chicago State | Club Sports Night
* 1,000 Schedule magnets & Enter to Win a Raising Cane's gift basket
Nov. 16 at TBA | Miami (FL) | Football vs. LSU Gameday
* 1,000 Alberta car fragrances
* Enter to Win: Kristen Juszcyk Gatorade collab package, $100 gift card to the Gator Sports Shop, & more!
* Halftime Performance by the Marvelous Mutts
Dec. 2 at 7 PM | Hofstra | 'Wicked' Night
* 300 Gator plushies & Wicked face painting
Dec. 8 at 2 PM | Marshall | Swifty Day (Alberta's Version)
* 300 Taylor Swift inspired t-shirts & 300 Friendship bracelets
* Taylor Swift themed Halftime
Dec. 15 at 12 PM | Longwood | 352 Community Day
* 200 "352" Rally towels
Dec. 21 at 2:45 PM | North Florida | Holiday Game | Doubleheader
* 500 Holiday ornaments
* Post-game photos with 'Albert Clause' and 'Alberta Elf'
Free admission this game with the purchase of a ticket to MBK vs. North Florida at 12 PM
Dec. 29 at 3:45 PM | Alabama State presented by | Kids Day Out | Doubleheader
* 1,000 Lunch boxes & 500 SEC schedule koozies
Free admission with the purchase of a ticket to MBK vs. Stetson at 1 PM
Jan. 5 at 12 PM | Georgia | Scouts & Camper Reunion Day
* 500 Scout patches
Jan. 9 at 5 PM | Kentucky presented by UF Health | Golden Gators Night
* 500 Golden Gators Script Pin
Jan. 19 at 1 PM | LSU presented by Meldon Law | We Back Pat & Orange Out
* 1,000 Orange T-shirts & 500 Orange Shakers
* Stars of Honor game with complimentary tickets for honorees
Jan. 30 at 7 PM | Vanderbilt presented by Florida Credit Union | Cowgirl Night & Teacher Appreciation
* 500 White LED Cowgirl Hats
* Halftime: Line Dancing performance
Feb. 6 at 7 PM | Alabama presented by Davis Chevrolet | Play4Kay Breast Cancer Awareness
* 1,000 Pink Bandanas & 1,000 'I Stand For' signs
* Halftime: Corgi Race
Feb. 16 at 2 PM | Mississippi State | Alumni Day & National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD)
* 500 White retro replica jerseys with 50 Years of UF WBK Patch presented by American Campus Communities
Feb. 23 at 7 PM | Tennessee presented by Pepsi | Blue Out & Medical Professionals Night
* 500 Blue tumblers presented by Pepsi & 300 Badge ID reels for medical professionals
Feb. 27 at 7 PM | Oklahoma presented by Campus USA | Senior Day & Gainesville High School Day
* Pre-game Senior Ceremony & Fan Appreciation prizes
2024-25 Women's Basketball Ticket Options:
* 2024-25 Season Ticket Packages<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/buy?id=Njkz> – Starting at just $60!
* 2024-25 Single Game Tickets <https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/...ent=SGT&camefrom=GATORS_WEB_WBK-SGT-PAGE-HERO> – Starting at $8 when you buy ahead online or $10 at the ticket window.
* Group Tickets (10+ ppl) – Complete this form<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_basketball_women_groups_.aspx> to be contacted by a Ticket Sales Specialist.
*All themes, giveaways, and promotions are subject to change.
Gators Set to Compete in Tallahassee and Naples. Florida will send Gators to ITA Sectionals and the Bonita Bay Classic with action set to begin Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida men's tennis team will have players competing at two different tournaments starting Thursday Nov.7.
Jeremy Jin<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/jeremy-jin/16118> will start action for UF at ITA Sectionals in Tallahassee. Jin will compete in the singles competition over the course of four days and will then head to Columbus, Ohio for the Columbus 25K Futures. Jin's first match-up will be against Javier Montoya (South Alabama). The match is expected to begin at noon on Thursday.
Five Gators will travel to Naples to compete in the Bonita Bay Classic slated to begin Friday Nov.8. Mattia Akcan<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/mattia-akcan/16659>, Ben Weintraub<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/ben-weintraub/17051>, Francesco Cordova<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/francesco-cordova/17050>, JanMagnus Johnson<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/janmagnus-johnson/17174>, and Tanapatt Nirundorn<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/tanapatt-nirundorn/16114> will compete in singles and doubles play.
The schools featured at the Bonita Bay Classic are: Florida, USF, FAU, FGCU, UCF, the University of Tulsa, and the University of Arkansas. Teams will compete in three Mini Duals from Friday to Sunday. The Mini Duals will consist of 2 doubles matches and 4 singles matches.
ITA MATCH COVERAGE
Full coverage of the match can be found through the following link:
Live Stream<https://web.track.tennis/#/@public-smZY_VLR3k0/@public-smZY_VLR3k0/evt-RA14zqpzICE>
BONITA BAY MATCH COVERAGE
Full coverage of the match can be found through the following link:
Live Stats<https://www.bbcfgcuopen.net/draw-order-of-play>
Gators Set for Thursday Tip Versus Florida A&M
Florida will take on the Rattlers Thursday at 5 p.m. in game two of the 2024-25 season.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -The Gators will host Florida A&M Thursday evening in their second game of the 2024-25 campaign. The Florida based team's will tip-off at 5 p.m. in a double-header event with the men to follow at 8 p.m. versus Jacksonville.
Florida returns to the Exactech Arena after defeating Florida Atlantic 82 to 54 on Monday evening and will look to start the season 2-0.
Florida A&M (0-1, 0-0 SWAC):
* Date: Thursday, Nov. 7
* Time: 5 p.m. ET
* Site: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center<https://floridagators.com/sports/2020/4/4/exactech-arena-stephen-c-oconnell-center.aspx>
* Stream: SEC Network +<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/f0f40da3-9e24-48f8-a8c3-b0e2442177b3>
* Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM / 850 AM<https://floridagators.com/showcase?Live=5511>
* Stats: StatBroadcast<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=552540>
* Tickets<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/en/buy/ism/V0IyNDAy>
Tale of the Florida Tape:
Florida
The Numbers
Florida A&M
82
PPG
66
54
OPP PPG
78
+28
SCORING MARGIN
-12
42.4
FG %
37.1
31.7
OPP FG%
52.6
37.5
3 FG%
57.1
70.8
FT %
50
47
REBOUNDS PG
39
19
ASSISTS PG
10
8
TURNOVERS PG
22
8
STEALS PG
11
11
BLOCKS PG
2
THE SERIES:
The overall series between the Gators and Florida A&M stands at 12-5. The Orange & Blue lead the series by a margin of seven and will look to tally win number 13 over the Rattlers on Thursday.
GATORS x RATTLERS HISTORY:
The Gators have matched up against Florida A&M for a recorded 17 times, dating back to 1980. Florida currently holds a five-game win streak against the Rattlers. The current win streak started on Dec. 21, 2016 with the Gators defeating Florida A&M 78-65 in neutral territory. From there the Gators won in 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023. In the last 10 matchups, Florida has boasted a 9-1 record against the Rattlers with the Gator's largest margin of victory standing at +44 (84-40) on Dec. 1, 2019. The Florida based team's last met on Nov. 13, 2023, in the O'Dome resulting in a 92-54 Gators victory.
PROJECTED FLORIDA STARTERS:
Florida
No.
Height
Position
Class
Hometown/Previous School
Kenza Salgues<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/kenza-salgues/16861>
6
5-9
G
Sr.
Montpellier, France / Miami
Me'Arah O'Neal<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/me-arah-o-neal/16879>
8
6-4
G/F
Fr.
Houston, TX
Jeriah Warren<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/jeriah-warren/16862>
20
6-0
G
Sr.
Lake Charles, LA
Liv McGill<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/liv-mcgill/16880>
23
5-9
G
Fr.
Minneapolis, MN
Ra Shaya Kyle<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/ra-shaya-kyle/16858>
24
6-6
C
Sr.
Marion, Ind. / Purdue
FLORIDA'S LAST TIME OUT:
The Gators are coming off a successful season opener with a 28-point victory over Florida Atlantic. The Gators defeated the Owls 82-54 with four players reaching double digits in scoring. Jeriah Warren<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/jeriah-warren/16862> led offensively with 21 points for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/ra-shaya-kyle/16858> followed securing 17, and freshman Liv McGill<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/liv-mcgill/16880> grabbed 14.
Florida transfer Alexia Gassett<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/alexia-gassett/16882> led on defense with seven rebounds, three blocks, and three steals. Gassett set her career high in blocks and tied her career high in rebounds during her debut as a Gator. Florida's 82-points came from seven different players proving their offensive versatility.
Breaking down the 82-points further, Florida had 30 in the paint, 23 off FAU turnovers, 17 from second chances, and 12 bench points. The Gators closed out the Monday contest shooting 42.4 from the field and 37.5 from the field.
GATOR QUICK HITS:
* Jeriah Warren<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/jeriah-warren/16862> recorded 21-points against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 4, 2024, setting her career high in scoring in during her senior debut
* Warren's 21-point performance also marked her first time in her collegiate career reaching the 20+ category for scoring
* Ra Shaya Kyle<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/ra-shaya-kyle/16858> will return to the hardwood for the second game of the season after suffering a season ending injury in January, 2023
* Florida has three McDonald's All-American's on the 2024-25 roster, the most in program history
* Freshman Liv McGill<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/liv-mcgill/16880> will be coming off a 14-point outing against Florida Atlantic
* UF's current all-time record stands at 824-665
* With a win over the Rattlers, Florida will secure their 445th program win at home
* Coach Kelly Rae Finley<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/coaches/kelly-rae-finley/1866> looks to tally her third win over Florida A&M since taking over in 2021
ABOUT THE RATTLERS:
* Florida A&M is coming off a 12-point loss to Howard (78-66)
* This will be the Rattlers first away contest of the 2024-25 season
* FAMU is currently being led by D'Mya Griffin on offense with 19 ppg
* Sydney Hendrix will look to grab her second consecutive double-double after securing 10-points and 10-rebounds in Monday's contest against Howard
* The Rattlers had three players in double-figures for scoring in Monday's matchup versus Howard
* Florida A&M only has one freshman on the 2024-25 roster
* Head Coach Bridgette Gordon is entering her second season as the Rattler's leader
THURSDAY NIGHT PROMOTIONS:
* 500 "50 Years" of UF Women's Basketball buttons (Season Ticket Holders) & 200 Crumbl cookies (UF students)
* Free admission to the MBK vs. Jacksonville at 8 PM with a WBK ticket.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida women's basketball will tip-off against the Hurricanes on Nov. 16 at 12 p.m. The anticipated in-state matchup will be held on the same day as Florida football versus LSU. Kickoff in the Swamp will follow the Saturday basketball matinee at 3:30 p.m.
All ticket holders for the Florida vs. LSU football game on Nov. 16 will automatically receive free admission to the Women's Basketball game. Proof of ticket purchase will be required to enter the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Nov. 16.
Parking:
Please note that parking on Nov. 16 will be heavily impacted due to the football game. All parking restrictions and policies will be heavily enforced. For more information on game day parking click here.<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_facilities_parking_football_.aspx>
Nov. 16 Promotions:
Enter for a chance to win:
* A Kristen Juszczyk<https://www.designsbykristin.com/> Gatorade collab package
* A $100 gift card to the Official Gator Sports Shop
Tickets:
Don't miss out - Grab Your Single-Game Tickets <https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/...ent=SGT&camefrom=GATORS_WEB_WBK-SGT-PAGE-HERO> before game day for a discounted rate of $8. Single game tickets purchased at the door will be $10.
Other Ticket Options:
* 2024-25 Season Tickets - Available HERE<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/buy?id=Njkz>, starting at just $60.
* Group Tickets (15+) - Available for each home game! Complete this form<https://cloud.e.floridagators.com/ticket-interest-form?sport=wbasketball&product=group> for more information on group tickets.
Free Women's Basketball Tickets for UF Students
Student tickets for Florida women's basketball home games are free to current UF students who pay the athletic fee in their tuition and are taking at least 1 credit hour. For more information on UF student tickets, click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_students_>.
For additional questions, fans can call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, email ticketoffice@gators.ufl.edu<mailto:ticketoffice@gators.ufl.edu>, or fill out this form<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/8/15/ticket-information-request.aspx> to be contacted by a representative.
Request Ticket Information<https://cloud.e.floridagators.com/ticket-interest-form?sport=wbasketball&product=group>
2024-25 Florida Women's Basketball Schedule<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule>
Napier Returns to Gator Talk Thursday
The show will air from 7 - 7:45 p.m. and will be hosted by Jeff Cardozo.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – This year's edition of Gator Talk, presented by Dream Finders Homes, continues Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. from Miller's Ale House at Celebration Pointe. Florida football Head Coach Billy Napier will make his eighth appearance on the show, leading up to the Gators road matchup against No. 5 Texas on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST.
The show will mark the 10th of 13 shows during the 2024 football season with this show being hosted by Jeff Cardozo. Napier will appear on 10 of the 13 shows.
The show will continue to air every Thursday of each week through Dec. 5, with the exception of Nov. 28, due to Thanksgiving.
Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Football. The show is available across all 38 affiliates of the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the Florida Gators Mobile App, and on the Varsity Mobile App.
The show will air from 7 – 7:45 p.m.
|Date
|Guest
|Thursday, Nov. 7
|Billy Napier
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|Billy Napier
|Thursday, Nov. 21
|Billy Napier
|Thursday, Nov. 28
|No Show (Thanksgiving)
|Thursday, Dec. 5
|TBA
Gators Gymnastics Hype Night is December 16
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Meet the latest edition of the Florida gymnastics team at Hype Night!
When: Monday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Exactech Arena in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center (gates open at 5:30 p.m.)
Tickets: FREE!
Gators Autographs: Stay after to get your 2025 poster signed by the Gators!
Plan to be at Gator Gymnastics Hype Night as the event will not be streamed or televised.
Fan Info:
The Gators will show full or partial routines on each apparatus. Guest judges evaluate the routines of the Orange & Blue dual meet format.
Alligator Alley:
Arrive early so you can add a visit to Alligator Alley prior to Hype Night.
Visit with the Spirit Squads
Tailgate games & giveaways
Enter ticket raffle for Gators Gymnastics 2025 season tickets
Autographs:
Stick around after the meet to get an autographed 2025 Gators Gymnastics poster! This will be the only time this season that the Gators will sign autographs, so don't miss out!
Kids Exclusive:
Think you got some stick skills? Some kids 12 and under will have opportunity to challenge the Gators in some basic gymnastics skills.
Share with Gainesville Community:
Bring non-perishable food items to donate as part of the Gators Holiday Food Drive and to earn prizes (while supplies last)!
2025 Gators:
* The 18-member 2025 Gator team includes eight All-Americans with 50 All-America honors.
* UF returns all 24 routines from its 2024 NCAA team final performance.
* Two All-Americans - Ellie Lazzari and Victoria Nguyen - are back as Super Seniors.
* The senior class includes Bri Edwards and a trio of All-Americans - Sloane Blakely, Riley McCusker and Leanne Wong. Wong is the defending NCAA uneven bars champion.
* The junior class doubled in size this summer. Joining Lori Brubach in the class is All-American Selena Harris-Miranda, who joins the Gators after competing at UCLA the last two seasons.
* The Gators biggest class are the seven sophomores - Alyssa Arana, Kaylee Bluffstone, Gabby Disidore, Skylar Draser, Danie Ferris and All-American Anya Pilgrim. Returning to the Gators after a gap year to pursue a 2024 Olympic berth is All-American and 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year Kayla DiCello.
* A trio of freshmen join the Gators for the 2025 season - Skye Blakely (Frisco, Texas), Lily Bruce (Kingwood, Texas) and Taylor Clark (Orange Park, Fla.)
* Of the 16 gymnastics earning a spot in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials<https://usagym.org/usa-gymnastics-announces-rosters-for-2024-olympic-team-trials-gymnastics/>, seven are on 2025 collegiate rosters. Florida's three - Skye Blakely, DiCello and Wong - leads all as no other program has more than one. Blakely<> and DiCello<> suffered Achilles tears at Olympic Trials and were unable to compete. Wong was named a replacement athlete and traveled to Paris for the 2024 Summer Games.
* A national-high three among the 2025 Gators earned World Championship' individual or team medals for the U.S. -Skye Blakely (2022 and 2022 team gold), McCusker (2018 team gold) and Wong (2021 AA silver; 2022 team gold, 2023 team gold)
* Five Gators have been a part of U.S. Senior national teams - Sloane Blakely (2018-19), Skye Blakely (2021, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25), McCusker (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021), Nguyen (2016-17), Wong (2018-19, 2019-20, 2021, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25)
* Four Gators own collegiate bests of 10.0 -Sloane Blakely (floor), Harris-Miranda (vault, bars), Pilgrim (floor) and Wong (vault, bars, beam, floor)
How Do I Get My Season Tickets?
The Gators sold out 19 of their last 22 regular-season meets. Florida reset its season attendance record in five of the last seven seasons, with the current record of 9,351 per meet achieved in 2023.
Gators Gymnastics fans can now choose from additional seating options in the upcoming season - including getting closer to the captivating floor exercise action.
Find more information about 2025 Gators Gymnastics Tickets and Apparatus Layout<https://floridagators.com/sports/2024/2/21/gymnastics-tickets.aspx>.
Check out the view from different seats in these 360 photos<https://skywayvr.com/tour/gators/gymnastics/>.
2025 Gators Gymnastics Ticket Prices<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_gymnastics_.aspx>
Section
Ticket Price
Contribution
Loge
$80
$500
Club
$80
$250
Lower Level (01-19)
$80
$50
100 Level (101-129)
$80
$25
Upper Level (201-228)
$50
$0
All tickets are now mobile. Download the Florida Gators app<https://floridagators.com/sports/2019/7/31/mobile-app.aspx> to purchase, view and transfer your Gator Gymnastics tickets. For more information on mobile ticketing click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2020/9/3/mobile-ticketing.aspx>.
Gator Ticket Office Contact Info:
Location:
Gate 18 behind the Bull Gator Statue - Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET)
Phone:
1-800-34-GATOR
Mobile App:
Florida Gator app<https://floridagators.com/sports/2019/7/31/mobile-app.aspx>
Web:
FloridaGators.com/Tickets<http://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_.aspx>
Spierto Announced as Nominee for Burlsworth Trophy
The Burlsworth Trophy, named for Arkansas Offensive Lineman Brandon Burlsworth, is awarded to the outstanding player in FBS that started their collegiate career as a walk-on.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Wide Receiver Taylor Spierto has been announced as a nominee for the 2024 Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on, the Burlsworth Trophy committee announced Tuesday.
Spierto, a redshirt junior, Joined the Gators in the Fall of 2021. He has tallied three receptions for 37 yards in his career so far, but has been a staple on special teams, playing in 20 consecutive contests since the start of 2023.
He chose to attend the University of Florida after a successful career as an all-region Football and Basketball player in Franklin, Tennessee. Spierto’s father, John, was a defensive back at Florida in the 1980’s and was a member of Florida’s first on-field SEC Championship winning team in 1984. The elder Spierto instilled a love for Florida Football in Taylor from an early age, something he still carries with him today.
"I would say I have one of the most unique perspectives in that, I was the biggest Gator fan before I came in here, and so that doesn't leave you," Spierto said following Florida’s Oct. 19 win over Kentucky. ”I care immensely about this program, and obviously I've been a die-hard Gator my whole life. It means something to me every time I get to step on that field."
“…Every time we run out and I get to say a prayer in that end zone, I just get to take it in and have a different sense of gratitude," Spierto said, "because this opportunity is unlike any other and I will never allow myself to take it for granted."
The Burlsworth Trophy
In the award’s fifteenth year, the Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman. Without one D1 scholarship offer, Brandon Burlsworth walked on at the University of Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, particularly those children who have limited opportunities.
The Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field. Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation with FBS (D1) football program without financial aid of any kind from his university’s athletic department.
78 players were nominated for this season’s award.
“The walk-on athlete is an integral part of college football, it’s in the very fabric of the game,” said Marty Burlsworth, President and CEO of the Burlsworth Trophy and older brother of Brandon Burlsworth. “All of these nominees have embraced this opportunity and made the very most of it. It’s certainly not an easy path, but through hard work and determination, they have made their dreams come true.”
The Burlsworth Trophy Award Show to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2024 winner will be on December 9, at 7:00pm CST at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.
2024 FLORIDA FOOTBALL TICKETS
Fans can still purchase single-game tickets for the remaining three home games with matchups against Kentucky, LSU and Ole Miss. To purchase, click here. For more information on football tickets, call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, or fill out this form to be contacted by a ticket office representative. Fans can click here to join the 2025 Season Ticket Waiting List.
Ticketmaster.com is the only verified resale partner of the Florida Gators. Fans are urged to avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorized secondary ticketing sites or individuals they do not know. Click here for tips on how to verify tickets are from a legitimate source.
#21 Florida Men's Basketball (1-0) vs. Jacksonville (1-0)
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center | Gainesville, Fla.
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 | 8 p.m.
Streaming
SEC Network+ | ESPN App<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/4b06d892-f689-4c69-ae2c-8c1654d5912a>
Play-by-Play: Kyle Crooks | Analyst: Mark Wise
Radio
Gators Sports Network from LEARFIELD | FloridaGators.com<https://floridagators.com/showcase?Live=5527> | SiriusXM 158/190 & SiriusXM App<https://sxm.app.link/SXM960>
Play-by-Play: Sean Kelley | Analyst: Lee Humphrey | Producer/Engineer: Steve Egan
The Tip-Off
* Florida returns to Gainesville for its home opener on the heels of a 98-83 neutral-site win vs. South Florida in Jacksonville on Monday. The Gators have won both previous home openers under Todd Golden, and UF has a 10-2 home record vs. nonconference opponents under Golden.
* The Gators have won four straight in the series with JU, but the teams have not met since Dec. 22, 2015, which was during Jordan Mincy's first season on the Florida coaching staff. Mincy spent six seasons on Florida's coaching staff from 2015-21 and helped lead four NCAA Tournament teams while with the Gators (2017, '18, '19, '21).
* UF used an explosive 59-point second half to secure the season-opening win vs. USF on Monday. While the Gators struggled from 3-point range, they shot 28-for-37 from 2-point range (.757) while getting to the line and converting to the tune of 27-for-33 (.818).
* Florida had to rally from a 13-point first-half deficit to beat USF, marking the ninth time under Golden that UF has posted a double-digit comeback win.
* Walter Clayton Jr. (29 points) and Will Richard (25) combined for 54 points in the season opener vs. USF, together shooting 20-for-32 (.625) from the field. It marked the first time since Jan. 22, 2019, vs. Texas A&M that two Gators went for 25+ points in a game (KeVaughn Allen 31, Noah Locke 27).
* Florida has won 33 consecutive home openers, its last such loss coming to Texas on Nov. 27, 1990.
2024-25 at a Glance
* Florida enters its third season under head coach Todd Golden, looking to build on its 24-win NCAA Tournament season in 2023-24, the team's most wins since the 2016-17 season. The Gators boast a backcourt trio of 1,000-point scorers in Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and FAU grad transfer Alijah Martin.
* The Gators return leading scorer and All-SEC guard Walter Clayton Jr., who posted 17.6 points per game and knocked down 93 3-pointers. Fellow starter Will Richard also returns coming off a 11.4 scoring average with 70 3-point field goals last season.
* With starting center Micah Handlogten slated to take a redshirt year due to a leg injury, sophomores Alex Condon (2023-24 SEC All-Freshman, 2024-25 preseason third-team All-SEC) and Thomas Haugh look to make a jump in their second season in Gainesville.
* Denzel Aberdeen returns to the backcourt, boosted by his career game in the SEC Tournament semifinals where he dropped in 20 points vs. Texas A&M. Kajus Kublickas competed with Lithuania this summer at FIBA U20 EuroBasket, starting at point guard and helping his home nation to a 5-2 record and fifth place finish.
* Florida ranked No. 21 in EvanMiya.com's overall transfer activity, bringing in Final Four guard Alijah Martin (FAU) and big men Rueben Chinyelu (Washington State) and Sam Alexis (Chattanooga).
* Freshman Isaiah Brown from Orlando adds winning experience and another in-state team member. Florida also brings in a pair of European freshmen, with guard Urban Klavzar coming off a silver medal and all-tournament team effort for Slovenia in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket where he averaged 16.1 points per game. The Gators also add Serbian big man Viktor Mikic, who competed at Chattanooga's Hamilton Heights as a senior.
* Bennett Andersen and Cooper Josefsberg return to the team in the walk-on role, along with newcomers Olivier Rioux (freshman) and Kevin Pazmino (sophomore).
* Florida's coaching staff of Carlin Hartman, Korey McCray, Kevin Hovde, John Andrzejek and Taurean Green all return in their roles this season. Jordan Jacobson has been promoted to director of basketball operations and Nolan Crist to video coordinator, while Jon Michelini becomes the head athletic trainer following Duke Werner's move into administration.
Florida Women’s Basketball Announces 2024-25 Promotional Schedule
Information on game themes, giveaways, and promotions throughout the 2024-25 women's basketball season.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gators Women's Basketball has announced the team's promotional schedule* for the upcoming 2024-25 season, presented by Meldon Law.
Additional details regarding individual game themes, giveaways, and promotions will be released throughout the season. Single-game tickets are now available for all home matchups by visiting FloridaGators.com/tickets<https://floridagators.com/sports/2022/12/15/womens-basketball-tickets.aspx>, calling (352) 375-4683, or at the O'Connell Center Ticket Office 90 minutes before each game.
Season-Long Promotions
* Giveaway Rack – Visit the Gate 1 lobby during pregame to pick up complimentary items.
* Meldon Law Sock Toss – Fans will be able to catch a pair of custom Albert & Albert socks.
* Pepsi Double Barrel T-Shirt Gatling Gun – Get on your feet for a free shirt shot to your seat.
* Alligator Alley on the Practice Court – Interactive activities before all 4 SEC Sunday games.
* Meldon Law Postgame Layups – Kids, ages 12 & under, can shoot a layup on the court after 7 games (12/8 Marshall, 12/15 Longwood, 12/29 Alabama State, 1/5 Georgia, 1/19 LSU, 2/16 Mississippi State, & 2/23 Tennessee).
Nov. 7 at 5 PM | FAMU | Doubleheader
* 500 "50 Years" of UF Women's Basketball buttons (Season Ticket Holders) & 200 Crumbl cookies (UF students)
Free admission to the MBK vs. Jacksonville at 8 PM with a WBK ticket.
Nov. 12 at 7 PM | Chicago State | Club Sports Night
* 1,000 Schedule magnets & Enter to Win a Raising Cane's gift basket
Nov. 16 at TBA | Miami (FL) | Football vs. LSU Gameday
* 1,000 Alberta car fragrances
* Enter to Win: Kristen Juszcyk Gatorade collab package, $100 gift card to the Gator Sports Shop, & more!
* Halftime Performance by the Marvelous Mutts
Dec. 2 at 7 PM | Hofstra | 'Wicked' Night
* 300 Gator plushies & Wicked face painting
Dec. 8 at 2 PM | Marshall | Swifty Day (Alberta's Version)
* 300 Taylor Swift inspired t-shirts & 300 Friendship bracelets
* Taylor Swift themed Halftime
Dec. 15 at 12 PM | Longwood | 352 Community Day
* 200 "352" Rally towels
Dec. 21 at 2:45 PM | North Florida | Holiday Game | Doubleheader
* 500 Holiday ornaments
* Post-game photos with 'Albert Clause' and 'Alberta Elf'
Free admission this game with the purchase of a ticket to MBK vs. North Florida at 12 PM
Dec. 29 at 3:45 PM | Alabama State presented by | Kids Day Out | Doubleheader
* 1,000 Lunch boxes & 500 SEC schedule koozies
Free admission with the purchase of a ticket to MBK vs. Stetson at 1 PM
Jan. 5 at 12 PM | Georgia | Scouts & Camper Reunion Day
* 500 Scout patches
Jan. 9 at 5 PM | Kentucky presented by UF Health | Golden Gators Night
* 500 Golden Gators Script Pin
Jan. 19 at 1 PM | LSU presented by Meldon Law | We Back Pat & Orange Out
* 1,000 Orange T-shirts & 500 Orange Shakers
* Stars of Honor game with complimentary tickets for honorees
Jan. 30 at 7 PM | Vanderbilt presented by Florida Credit Union | Cowgirl Night & Teacher Appreciation
* 500 White LED Cowgirl Hats
* Halftime: Line Dancing performance
Feb. 6 at 7 PM | Alabama presented by Davis Chevrolet | Play4Kay Breast Cancer Awareness
* 1,000 Pink Bandanas & 1,000 'I Stand For' signs
* Halftime: Corgi Race
Feb. 16 at 2 PM | Mississippi State | Alumni Day & National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD)
* 500 White retro replica jerseys with 50 Years of UF WBK Patch presented by American Campus Communities
Feb. 23 at 7 PM | Tennessee presented by Pepsi | Blue Out & Medical Professionals Night
* 500 Blue tumblers presented by Pepsi & 300 Badge ID reels for medical professionals
Feb. 27 at 7 PM | Oklahoma presented by Campus USA | Senior Day & Gainesville High School Day
* Pre-game Senior Ceremony & Fan Appreciation prizes
2024-25 Women's Basketball Ticket Options:
* 2024-25 Season Ticket Packages<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/buy?id=Njkz> – Starting at just $60!
* 2024-25 Single Game Tickets <https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/...ent=SGT&camefrom=GATORS_WEB_WBK-SGT-PAGE-HERO> – Starting at $8 when you buy ahead online or $10 at the ticket window.
* Group Tickets (10+ ppl) – Complete this form<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_basketball_women_groups_.aspx> to be contacted by a Ticket Sales Specialist.
*All themes, giveaways, and promotions are subject to change.
Gators Set to Compete in Tallahassee and Naples. Florida will send Gators to ITA Sectionals and the Bonita Bay Classic with action set to begin Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida men's tennis team will have players competing at two different tournaments starting Thursday Nov.7.
Jeremy Jin<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/jeremy-jin/16118> will start action for UF at ITA Sectionals in Tallahassee. Jin will compete in the singles competition over the course of four days and will then head to Columbus, Ohio for the Columbus 25K Futures. Jin's first match-up will be against Javier Montoya (South Alabama). The match is expected to begin at noon on Thursday.
Five Gators will travel to Naples to compete in the Bonita Bay Classic slated to begin Friday Nov.8. Mattia Akcan<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/mattia-akcan/16659>, Ben Weintraub<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/ben-weintraub/17051>, Francesco Cordova<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/francesco-cordova/17050>, JanMagnus Johnson<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/janmagnus-johnson/17174>, and Tanapatt Nirundorn<https://floridagators.com/sports/mens-tennis/roster/tanapatt-nirundorn/16114> will compete in singles and doubles play.
The schools featured at the Bonita Bay Classic are: Florida, USF, FAU, FGCU, UCF, the University of Tulsa, and the University of Arkansas. Teams will compete in three Mini Duals from Friday to Sunday. The Mini Duals will consist of 2 doubles matches and 4 singles matches.
ITA MATCH COVERAGE
Full coverage of the match can be found through the following link:
Live Stream<https://web.track.tennis/#/@public-smZY_VLR3k0/@public-smZY_VLR3k0/evt-RA14zqpzICE>
BONITA BAY MATCH COVERAGE
Full coverage of the match can be found through the following link:
Live Stats<https://www.bbcfgcuopen.net/draw-order-of-play>
Gators Set for Thursday Tip Versus Florida A&M
Florida will take on the Rattlers Thursday at 5 p.m. in game two of the 2024-25 season.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -The Gators will host Florida A&M Thursday evening in their second game of the 2024-25 campaign. The Florida based team's will tip-off at 5 p.m. in a double-header event with the men to follow at 8 p.m. versus Jacksonville.
Florida returns to the Exactech Arena after defeating Florida Atlantic 82 to 54 on Monday evening and will look to start the season 2-0.
Florida A&M (0-1, 0-0 SWAC):
* Date: Thursday, Nov. 7
* Time: 5 p.m. ET
* Site: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center<https://floridagators.com/sports/2020/4/4/exactech-arena-stephen-c-oconnell-center.aspx>
* Stream: SEC Network +<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/f0f40da3-9e24-48f8-a8c3-b0e2442177b3>
* Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM / 850 AM<https://floridagators.com/showcase?Live=5511>
* Stats: StatBroadcast<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=552540>
* Tickets<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/en/buy/ism/V0IyNDAy>
Tale of the Florida Tape:
Florida
The Numbers
Florida A&M
82
PPG
66
54
OPP PPG
78
+28
SCORING MARGIN
-12
42.4
FG %
37.1
31.7
OPP FG%
52.6
37.5
3 FG%
57.1
70.8
FT %
50
47
REBOUNDS PG
39
19
ASSISTS PG
10
8
TURNOVERS PG
22
8
STEALS PG
11
11
BLOCKS PG
2
THE SERIES:
The overall series between the Gators and Florida A&M stands at 12-5. The Orange & Blue lead the series by a margin of seven and will look to tally win number 13 over the Rattlers on Thursday.
GATORS x RATTLERS HISTORY:
The Gators have matched up against Florida A&M for a recorded 17 times, dating back to 1980. Florida currently holds a five-game win streak against the Rattlers. The current win streak started on Dec. 21, 2016 with the Gators defeating Florida A&M 78-65 in neutral territory. From there the Gators won in 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023. In the last 10 matchups, Florida has boasted a 9-1 record against the Rattlers with the Gator's largest margin of victory standing at +44 (84-40) on Dec. 1, 2019. The Florida based team's last met on Nov. 13, 2023, in the O'Dome resulting in a 92-54 Gators victory.
PROJECTED FLORIDA STARTERS:
Florida
No.
Height
Position
Class
Hometown/Previous School
Kenza Salgues<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/kenza-salgues/16861>
6
5-9
G
Sr.
Montpellier, France / Miami
Me'Arah O'Neal<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/me-arah-o-neal/16879>
8
6-4
G/F
Fr.
Houston, TX
Jeriah Warren<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/jeriah-warren/16862>
20
6-0
G
Sr.
Lake Charles, LA
Liv McGill<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/liv-mcgill/16880>
23
5-9
G
Fr.
Minneapolis, MN
Ra Shaya Kyle<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/ra-shaya-kyle/16858>
24
6-6
C
Sr.
Marion, Ind. / Purdue
FLORIDA'S LAST TIME OUT:
The Gators are coming off a successful season opener with a 28-point victory over Florida Atlantic. The Gators defeated the Owls 82-54 with four players reaching double digits in scoring. Jeriah Warren<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/jeriah-warren/16862> led offensively with 21 points for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/ra-shaya-kyle/16858> followed securing 17, and freshman Liv McGill<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/liv-mcgill/16880> grabbed 14.
Florida transfer Alexia Gassett<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/alexia-gassett/16882> led on defense with seven rebounds, three blocks, and three steals. Gassett set her career high in blocks and tied her career high in rebounds during her debut as a Gator. Florida's 82-points came from seven different players proving their offensive versatility.
Breaking down the 82-points further, Florida had 30 in the paint, 23 off FAU turnovers, 17 from second chances, and 12 bench points. The Gators closed out the Monday contest shooting 42.4 from the field and 37.5 from the field.
GATOR QUICK HITS:
* Jeriah Warren<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/jeriah-warren/16862> recorded 21-points against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 4, 2024, setting her career high in scoring in during her senior debut
* Warren's 21-point performance also marked her first time in her collegiate career reaching the 20+ category for scoring
* Ra Shaya Kyle<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/ra-shaya-kyle/16858> will return to the hardwood for the second game of the season after suffering a season ending injury in January, 2023
* Florida has three McDonald's All-American's on the 2024-25 roster, the most in program history
* Freshman Liv McGill<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/liv-mcgill/16880> will be coming off a 14-point outing against Florida Atlantic
* UF's current all-time record stands at 824-665
* With a win over the Rattlers, Florida will secure their 445th program win at home
* Coach Kelly Rae Finley<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-basketball/roster/coaches/kelly-rae-finley/1866> looks to tally her third win over Florida A&M since taking over in 2021
ABOUT THE RATTLERS:
* Florida A&M is coming off a 12-point loss to Howard (78-66)
* This will be the Rattlers first away contest of the 2024-25 season
* FAMU is currently being led by D'Mya Griffin on offense with 19 ppg
* Sydney Hendrix will look to grab her second consecutive double-double after securing 10-points and 10-rebounds in Monday's contest against Howard
* The Rattlers had three players in double-figures for scoring in Monday's matchup versus Howard
* Florida A&M only has one freshman on the 2024-25 roster
* Head Coach Bridgette Gordon is entering her second season as the Rattler's leader
THURSDAY NIGHT PROMOTIONS:
* 500 "50 Years" of UF Women's Basketball buttons (Season Ticket Holders) & 200 Crumbl cookies (UF students)
* Free admission to the MBK vs. Jacksonville at 8 PM with a WBK ticket.