ADVERTISEMENT

Florida is 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships Fourth Seed

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,691
89,854
113
Florida opens competition at NCAA Gainesville Regional on April 5 at 7 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Regional action is coming to the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center next week.

Florida is the No. 4 overall seed for the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The Gators play host to regional action for the first time since 2017, with Gainesville Regional action set for April 4, 5 and 7

The NCAA Gymnastics Committee revealed today the team assignments for the four NCAA Region Championship sites.

The nine-team field for the NCAA Gainesville Gymnastics Regional:

* No. 4 Florida
* No. 5 Utah
* No. 10 Michigan State
* No. 13 Missouri
* No. 20 Georgia
* No. 21 Towson
* No. 26 Maryland
* No. 30 Clemson
* No. 36 Iowa State
This is the fifth year for the following regional championships format.

* Nine teams compete at four regional sites:
* Regional First Round - Lowest two seeded teams at each site compete to advance to regional second round
* Regional Second Round - Eight teams compete, split into two four-team sessions. Top two teams in each sessions advance to regional final
* Regional Final - Four teams compete, with top two teams advancing to NCAA Championships, set for April 18-20 in Ft. Worth, Texas.

April 4 - Opening Round at 2 p.m. ET

Starting Event

School

Vault

Clemson

Bars

Iowa State





April 5 - Second Round at 1 p.m. ET

Vault

Utah

Bars

Maryland

Beam

Towson

Floor

Michigan State





April 5 - Second Round at 7 p.m. ET

Vault

Florida

Bars

Clemson/Iowa St.

Beam

Georgia

Floor

Missouri





April 7 - Final at 5 p.m. ET

Vault

Team NQS 3

Bars

Team NQS 2

Beam

Team NQS 1

Floor

Team NQS 4






NCAA Regional Competition Info:
For the 10th consecutive season, the seeding determined at the time of regional selections will be maintained throughout the championships. Florida was also the No. 4 seed in 2019.

Standard bracketing procedures will be followed with teams seeded 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 16 placed on the left side of the bracket and teams seeded 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 14 and 15 placed on the right side of the bracket.

For the fourth consecutive season, the four NCAA regional second round and final competitions are available live on ESPN3 with coverage of every gymnast and apparatus. Regional competition begins April 3 at Arkansas and Michigan sites and April 4 at California and Florida. The staggered dates is to allow fans to watch the action instead of having to choose between four video streams on a single day.

Tickets:
Tickets are on sale now for the NCAA Gainesville Regional<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/buy?id=NjU5>.

Gators in NCAA Regional Competition:
Florida has advanced to the NCAA Championships 39 times in the meet's 41-year history, missing only the 2000 and 2019 events.

The Gators won 20 NCAA Regional Championships - 1982, '84, '85, '87, '97, '05, '06, '07, '08, '09, '10, '12, '13, '14, '15, '16, '17, '18, '21 and '22.

Fantastic Four Format:
At the national championship site, the eight-team field compete in two four-team semifinals. The top two teams in each semifinal advance to the NCAA team final.

ESPN2 airs both NCAA Semifinals on April 18. The NCAA Championship makes its third consecutive appearance on ABC at 4 p.m. ET on April 20.

2024 NCAA Gymnastics Regional Fields (with national seed)

Gainesville Regional (Host: University of Florida)

4.

Florida

5.

Utah

10.

Michigan State

13.

Missouri

20.

Georgia

21.

Towson

26.

Maryland

30.

Clemson

36.

Iowa State





Berkeley Regional (Host: University of California)

3.

California

6.

Denver

11.

UCLA

14.

Auburn

19.

Stanford

22.

Arizona State

28.

Washington

33.

Southern Utah

35.

San Jose State









Ann Arbor Regional (Host: University of Michigan)

1.

Oklahoma

8.

Alabama

9.

Michigan

16.

North Carolina State

17.

Ohio State

23.

Kent State

25.

Penn State

31.

Illinois

34.

Ball State







Fayetteville Regional (Host: University of Arkansas)

2.

LSU

7.

Kentucky

10.

Arkansas

15.

Minnesota

18.

Oregon State

24.

Arizona

27.

Nebraska

29.

Boise State

32.

BYU
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Gators Selected as National No. 4 Seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Replies
6
Views
571
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Everything you need to know about Florida vs. Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional: Dates/Time/TV

Replies
17
Views
1K
The Swamp
fuzzybc1
F
HRodriguez

Florida makes NCAA Tournament; Will play in Stillwater Regional

Replies
3
Views
327
The Swamp
gator6
gator6
JasonHigdon

STILLWATER REGIONAL: Florida 4, Oklahoma State 2 — Young Pitchers Deliver

Replies
1
Views
328
The Swamp
dmlgator1
dmlgator1
JasonHigdon

SELECTION TIME!! Will the Gators Make it In? Which Regional Host do you Prefer??

Replies
3
Views
378
The Swamp
bollocks
bollocks
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back