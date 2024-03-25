Florida is 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships Fourth Seed

JasonHigdon
Florida opens competition at NCAA Gainesville Regional on April 5 at 7 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Regional action is coming to the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center next week.
Florida is the No. 4 overall seed for the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The Gators play host to regional action for the first time since 2017, with Gainesville Regional action set for April 4, 5 and 7
The NCAA Gymnastics Committee revealed today the team assignments for the four NCAA Region Championship sites.
The nine-team field for the NCAA Gainesville Gymnastics Regional:
* No. 4 Florida
* No. 5 Utah
* No. 10 Michigan State
* No. 13 Missouri
* No. 20 Georgia
* No. 21 Towson
* No. 26 Maryland
* No. 30 Clemson
* No. 36 Iowa State
This is the fifth year for the following regional championships format.
* Nine teams compete at four regional sites:
* Regional First Round - Lowest two seeded teams at each site compete to advance to regional second round
* Regional Second Round - Eight teams compete, split into two four-team sessions. Top two teams in each sessions advance to regional final
* Regional Final - Four teams compete, with top two teams advancing to NCAA Championships, set for April 18-20 in Ft. Worth, Texas.
April 4 - Opening Round at 2 p.m. ET
Starting Event
School
Vault
Clemson
Bars
Iowa State
April 5 - Second Round at 1 p.m. ET
Vault
Utah
Bars
Maryland
Beam
Towson
Floor
Michigan State
April 5 - Second Round at 7 p.m. ET
Vault
Florida
Bars
Clemson/Iowa St.
Beam
Georgia
Floor
Missouri
April 7 - Final at 5 p.m. ET
Vault
Team NQS 3
Bars
Team NQS 2
Beam
Team NQS 1
Floor
Team NQS 4
NCAA Regional Competition Info:
For the 10th consecutive season, the seeding determined at the time of regional selections will be maintained throughout the championships. Florida was also the No. 4 seed in 2019.
Standard bracketing procedures will be followed with teams seeded 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 16 placed on the left side of the bracket and teams seeded 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 14 and 15 placed on the right side of the bracket.
For the fourth consecutive season, the four NCAA regional second round and final competitions are available live on ESPN3 with coverage of every gymnast and apparatus. Regional competition begins April 3 at Arkansas and Michigan sites and April 4 at California and Florida. The staggered dates is to allow fans to watch the action instead of having to choose between four video streams on a single day.
Tickets:
Tickets are on sale now for the NCAA Gainesville Regional<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/buy?id=NjU5>.
Gators in NCAA Regional Competition:
Florida has advanced to the NCAA Championships 39 times in the meet's 41-year history, missing only the 2000 and 2019 events.
The Gators won 20 NCAA Regional Championships - 1982, '84, '85, '87, '97, '05, '06, '07, '08, '09, '10, '12, '13, '14, '15, '16, '17, '18, '21 and '22.
Fantastic Four Format:
At the national championship site, the eight-team field compete in two four-team semifinals. The top two teams in each semifinal advance to the NCAA team final.
ESPN2 airs both NCAA Semifinals on April 18. The NCAA Championship makes its third consecutive appearance on ABC at 4 p.m. ET on April 20.
2024 NCAA Gymnastics Regional Fields (with national seed)
Gainesville Regional (Host: University of Florida)
4.
Florida
5.
Utah
10.
Michigan State
13.
Missouri
20.
Georgia
21.
Towson
26.
Maryland
30.
Clemson
36.
Iowa State
Berkeley Regional (Host: University of California)
3.
California
6.
Denver
11.
UCLA
14.
Auburn
19.
Stanford
22.
Arizona State
28.
Washington
33.
Southern Utah
35.
San Jose State
Ann Arbor Regional (Host: University of Michigan)
1.
Oklahoma
8.
Alabama
9.
Michigan
16.
North Carolina State
17.
Ohio State
23.
Kent State
25.
Penn State
31.
Illinois
34.
Ball State
Fayetteville Regional (Host: University of Arkansas)
2.
LSU
7.
Kentucky
10.
Arkansas
15.
Minnesota
18.
Oregon State
24.
Arizona
27.
Nebraska
29.
Boise State
32.
BYU
