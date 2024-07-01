ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Two Gators Travel to Paris with Canada Soccer for 2024 Olympics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Two who wore the Orange & Blue for Gator soccer - Adriana Leon<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-soccer/roster/adriana-leon/2919> and Deanne Rose - are heading to Paris for Olympic soccer action.

Both were part of Canada's Olympic gold medal team in Tokyo in 2021. Leon is part of the 18 players on Canada's 2024 Olympic squad and Rose also travels to the City of Lights as one of the four alternates.

Play will be contested in seven different stadiums across France. Soccer action begins Thur., July 25 (one day prior to the Opening Ceremony) with Canada facing New Zealand in the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, in Saint-Etienne.

About the Olympic Gators:
Adriana Leon<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/adriana-leon/17003>

* Transferred to Florida from Notre Dame for the 2012 season.
* Scored five goals in 2012 - including four game-winners.
* Played professionally since 2013 season and currently part of Aston Villa team<https://www.avfc.co.uk/players/womens/adrianaleon/>.
* Part of Canada's 2015, 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup rosters. Won gold with Canada's 2021 Olympic team

Deanne Rose<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/deanne-rose/17004>

* 2017 Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year and part of that season's All-SEC first team.
* Scored 19 goals during Gator career.

* Played professionally since 2021 season and currently part of Leicester City<https://www.lcfc.com/news/3677506/deanne-rose-agrees-lcfc-women-move?lang=en>.

* Won medals in 2016 (bronze) and 2021 (gold) Olympics. Scored the opening goal for Canada in its 2-1 win over Brazil in the 2016 bronze medal match<https://olympics.com/en/video/women-s-football-bronze-medal-match-rio-2016-replay>. Youngest ever to score a goal in women's Olympic play.
* Part of Canada's 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup rosters.

2024 Olympic Schedule
Canada is in Group A for 2024 Olympic play.

Date

Time

Canada Opponent

Stadium

July 25

11 a.m.

New Zealand

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

July 28

3 p.m.

France

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

July 31

3 p.m.

Colombia

Allianz Riviera

Aug. 3



Quarterfinal



Aug. 6

Noon / 3 p.m.

Semifinal



Aug. 9

9 a.m.

Bronze Medal Match

Groupama Stadium

Aug. 10

11 a.m.

Gold Medal Match

Parc des Princes


The complete schedule for the 2024 Women's Olympic soccer play can be found at Olympics.com<https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/schedule/football>.

Did You Know?
A Gator has appeared in each Olympic or World Cup contested since 1999.

Gators in World Cup or Olympic Action

Year

Name

Nation

Event

Medal

1999

Danielle Fotopoulos

U.S.

World Cup

Gold

2003

Abby Wambach

U.S.

World Cup

Bronze

2004

Heather Mitts

U.S.

Olympics

Gold



Abby Wambach

U.S.

Olympics

Gold

2007

Abby Wambach

U.S.

World Cup

Bronze



Melanie Booth

Canada

World Cup

DNA from group play

2008

Heather Mitts

U.S.

Olympics

Gold

2011

Heather Mitts

U.S.

World Cup

Silver



Abby Wambach

U.S.

World Cup

Silver

2012

Heather Mitts

U.S.

Olympics

Gold



Abby Wambach

U.S.

Olympics

Gold



Melanie Booth

Canada

Olympics

Bronze

2015

Abby Wambach

U.S.

World Cup

Gold



Adriana Leon

Canada

World Cup

Quarterfinal

2016

Deanne Rose

Canada

Olympics

Bronze

2019

Adriana Leon

Canada

World Cup

Quarterfinal



Deanne Rose

Canada

World Cup

Quarterfinal



Lauren Silver

Jamaica

World Cup

Qualifying Rounds



Havana Solaun

Jamaica

World Cup

Qualifying Rounds

2021

Adriana Leon

Canada

Olympics

Gold



Deanne Rose

Canada

Olympics

Gold

2023

Tahnai Annis

Philippines

World Cup

Group Play



Carina Baltrip-Reyes

Panama

World Cup

Group Play



Adriana Leon

Canada

World Cup

Group Play



Deanne Rose

Canada

World Cup

Group Play



Havana Solaun

Jamaica

World Cup

Rnd of 16

2024

Adriana Leon

Canada

Olympics





Deanne Rose*

Canada

Olympics
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

