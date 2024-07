Two who wore the Orange & Blue for Gator soccer - Adriana Leon< https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-soccer/roster/adriana-leon/2919 > and Deanne Rose - are heading to Paris for Olympic soccer action.Both were part of Canada's Olympic gold medal team in Tokyo in 2021. Leon is part of the 18 players on Canada's 2024 Olympic squad and Rose also travels to the City of Lights as one of the four alternates.Play will be contested in seven different stadiums across France. Soccer action begins Thur., July 25 (one day prior to the Opening Ceremony) with Canada facing New Zealand in the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, in Saint-Etienne.About the Olympic Gators:Adriana Leon< https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/adriana-leon/17003 * Transferred to Florida from Notre Dame for the 2012 season.* Scored five goals in 2012 - including four game-winners.* Played professionally since 2013 season and currently part of Aston Villa team< https://www.avfc.co.uk/players/womens/adrianaleon/ >.* Part of Canada's 2015, 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup rosters. Won gold with Canada's 2021 Olympic teamDeanne Rose< https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/deanne-rose/17004 * 2017 Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year and part of that season's All-SEC first team.* Scored 19 goals during Gator career.* Played professionally since 2021 season and currently part of Leicester City< https://www.lcfc.com/news/3677506/deanne-rose-agrees-lcfc-women-move?lang=en >.* Won medals in 2016 (bronze) and 2021 (gold) Olympics. Scored the opening goal for Canada in its 2-1 win over Brazil in the 2016 bronze medal match< https://olympics.com/en/video/women-s-football-bronze-medal-match-rio-2016-replay >. Youngest ever to score a goal in women's Olympic play.* Part of Canada's 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup rosters.2024 Olympic ScheduleCanada is in Group A for 2024 Olympic play.DateTimeCanada OpponentStadiumJuly 2511 a.m.New ZealandStade Geoffroy-GuichardJuly 283 p.m.FranceStade Geoffroy-GuichardJuly 313 p.m.ColombiaAllianz RivieraAug. 3QuarterfinalAug. 6Noon / 3 p.m.SemifinalAug. 99 a.m.Bronze Medal MatchGroupama StadiumAug. 1011 a.m.Gold Medal MatchParc des PrincesThe complete schedule for the 2024 Women's Olympic soccer play can be found at Olympics.com< https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/schedule/football >.Did You Know?A Gator has appeared in each Olympic or World Cup contested since 1999.Gators in World Cup or Olympic ActionYearNameNationEventMedal1999Danielle FotopoulosU.S.World CupGold2003Abby WambachU.S.World CupBronze2004Heather MittsU.S.OlympicsGoldAbby WambachU.S.OlympicsGold2007Abby WambachU.S.World CupBronzeMelanie BoothCanadaWorld CupDNA from group play2008Heather MittsU.S.OlympicsGold2011Heather MittsU.S.World CupSilverAbby WambachU.S.World CupSilver2012Heather MittsU.S.OlympicsGoldAbby WambachU.S.OlympicsGoldMelanie BoothCanadaOlympicsBronze2015Abby WambachU.S.World CupGoldAdriana LeonCanadaWorld CupQuarterfinal2016Deanne RoseCanadaOlympicsBronze2019Adriana LeonCanadaWorld CupQuarterfinalDeanne RoseCanadaWorld CupQuarterfinalLauren SilverJamaicaWorld CupQualifying RoundsHavana SolaunJamaicaWorld CupQualifying Rounds2021Adriana LeonCanadaOlympicsGoldDeanne RoseCanadaOlympicsGold2023Tahnai AnnisPhilippinesWorld CupGroup PlayCarina Baltrip-ReyesPanamaWorld CupGroup PlayAdriana LeonCanadaWorld CupGroup PlayDeanne RoseCanadaWorld CupGroup PlayHavana SolaunJamaicaWorld CupRnd of 162024Adriana LeonCanadaOlympicsDeanne Rose*CanadaOlympics