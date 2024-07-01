JasonHigdon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Two who wore the Orange & Blue for Gator soccer - Adriana Leon<https://floridagators.com/sports/womens-soccer/roster/adriana-leon/2919> and Deanne Rose - are heading to Paris for Olympic soccer action.
Both were part of Canada's Olympic gold medal team in Tokyo in 2021. Leon is part of the 18 players on Canada's 2024 Olympic squad and Rose also travels to the City of Lights as one of the four alternates.
Play will be contested in seven different stadiums across France. Soccer action begins Thur., July 25 (one day prior to the Opening Ceremony) with Canada facing New Zealand in the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, in Saint-Etienne.
About the Olympic Gators:
Adriana Leon<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/adriana-leon/17003>
* Transferred to Florida from Notre Dame for the 2012 season.
* Scored five goals in 2012 - including four game-winners.
* Played professionally since 2013 season and currently part of Aston Villa team<https://www.avfc.co.uk/players/womens/adrianaleon/>.
* Part of Canada's 2015, 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup rosters. Won gold with Canada's 2021 Olympic team
Deanne Rose<https://floridagators.com/sports/olympics/roster/deanne-rose/17004>
* 2017 Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year and part of that season's All-SEC first team.
* Scored 19 goals during Gator career.
* Played professionally since 2021 season and currently part of Leicester City<https://www.lcfc.com/news/3677506/deanne-rose-agrees-lcfc-women-move?lang=en>.
* Won medals in 2016 (bronze) and 2021 (gold) Olympics. Scored the opening goal for Canada in its 2-1 win over Brazil in the 2016 bronze medal match<https://olympics.com/en/video/women-s-football-bronze-medal-match-rio-2016-replay>. Youngest ever to score a goal in women's Olympic play.
* Part of Canada's 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup rosters.
2024 Olympic Schedule
Canada is in Group A for 2024 Olympic play.
Date
Time
Canada Opponent
Stadium
July 25
11 a.m.
New Zealand
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
July 28
3 p.m.
France
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
July 31
3 p.m.
Colombia
Allianz Riviera
Aug. 3
Quarterfinal
Aug. 6
Noon / 3 p.m.
Semifinal
Aug. 9
9 a.m.
Bronze Medal Match
Groupama Stadium
Aug. 10
11 a.m.
Gold Medal Match
Parc des Princes
The complete schedule for the 2024 Women's Olympic soccer play can be found at Olympics.com<https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/schedule/football>.
Did You Know?
A Gator has appeared in each Olympic or World Cup contested since 1999.
Gators in World Cup or Olympic Action
Year
Name
Nation
Event
Medal
1999
Danielle Fotopoulos
U.S.
World Cup
Gold
2003
Abby Wambach
U.S.
World Cup
Bronze
2004
Heather Mitts
U.S.
Olympics
Gold
Abby Wambach
U.S.
Olympics
Gold
2007
Abby Wambach
U.S.
World Cup
Bronze
Melanie Booth
Canada
World Cup
DNA from group play
2008
Heather Mitts
U.S.
Olympics
Gold
2011
Heather Mitts
U.S.
World Cup
Silver
Abby Wambach
U.S.
World Cup
Silver
2012
Heather Mitts
U.S.
Olympics
Gold
Abby Wambach
U.S.
Olympics
Gold
Melanie Booth
Canada
Olympics
Bronze
2015
Abby Wambach
U.S.
World Cup
Gold
Adriana Leon
Canada
World Cup
Quarterfinal
2016
Deanne Rose
Canada
Olympics
Bronze
2019
Adriana Leon
Canada
World Cup
Quarterfinal
Deanne Rose
Canada
World Cup
Quarterfinal
Lauren Silver
Jamaica
World Cup
Qualifying Rounds
Havana Solaun
Jamaica
World Cup
Qualifying Rounds
2021
Adriana Leon
Canada
Olympics
Gold
Deanne Rose
Canada
Olympics
Gold
2023
Tahnai Annis
Philippines
World Cup
Group Play
Carina Baltrip-Reyes
Panama
World Cup
Group Play
Adriana Leon
Canada
World Cup
Group Play
Deanne Rose
Canada
World Cup
Group Play
Havana Solaun
Jamaica
World Cup
Rnd of 16
2024
Adriana Leon
Canada
Olympics
Deanne Rose*
Canada
Olympics
