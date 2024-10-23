ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Todd Golden to Join Gator Talk Thursday

The Gators Men's basketball head coach will make his first appearance this year on Gator Talk, joining host and the Voice of the Gators, Sean Kelley.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - This year's edition of Gator Talk, presented by Dream Finders Homes, continues Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. from Miller's Ale House at Celebration Pointe. Florida basketball Head Coach Todd Golden will make his season debut on the show, leading up to the Gators season opener against USF on Nov. 4 in Jacksonville.

The show will mark the ninth of 13 shows during the 2024 football season hosted by the Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley.

The Gators basketball team comes into the 2024-25 season ranked No. 21 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, following 24 wins and an NCAA Tournament berth just a year ago. Golden enters his third season as head coach of the Florida basketball team.

The show will continue to air every Thursday of each week through Dec. 5, with the exception of Oct. 31 and Nov. 28, due to Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Football. The show is available across all 38 affiliates of the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD.

The show will air from 7 - 8 p.m.

Date

Guest

Thursday, Oct. 24

Todd Golden

Thursday, Oct. 31

No Show (Halloween)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Billy Napier

Thursday, Nov. 14

Billy Napier

Thursday, Nov. 21

Billy Napier

Thursday, Nov. 28

No Show (Thanksgiving)

Thursday, Dec. 5

TBA

