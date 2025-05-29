JasonHigdon
Game window designations for remaining weeks will be announced on June 11.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Four of Florida football’s game times and television designations of the 2025 season were announced by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and ESPN on Thursday.
The Gators will open the 2025 campaign against Long Island on Aug. 30 against Long Island at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+. Florida will then host South Florida on Sept. 6 in Gainesville at 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network.
On Sept. 13, the Gators will open SEC play at LSU at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The annual Florida-Georgia game will take place at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville on Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
The remaining game window designations for the 2025 season will be announced on June 11.
Recently, the upcoming themes and designations for all six home games were announced. For more information on each game's theme, click here.
Single-game tickets for the 2025 season go on sale June 17. Swamp Certified fans will have access to purchase in advance of the public on sale. Swamp Certification is free at FloridaGators.com.
2025 Gators Football Announced TV/Time Schedule
Aug. 30 – LIU – 7 p.m. – ESPN+/SECN+
Sept. 6 – South Florida – 4:15 p.m. – SEC Network
Sept. 13 – at LSU – 7:30 p.m. – ABC
Nov. 1 – vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) – 3:30 p.m. – ABC
Season Ticket Options
After 12-straight sold-out games at The Swamp, fans can now secure 2025 season tickets for the six home games in The Swamp with matchups including Long Island (Aug. 30), USF (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22), and Florida State (Nov. 29).
Season ticket packages are available starting at less than $85 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution. Season ticket holders enjoy the exclusive right to their seats year to year and have the first right to request Florida-Georgia tickets, Bowl game, neutral site and away game tickets.
Click here to secure Season Tickets
