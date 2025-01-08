ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Coach Golden Set to Join Gator Talk Thursday

Men's basketball head coach Todd Golden opens the spring schedule on Jan. 9.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The spring schedule for Gator Talk, presented by Dream Finders Homes, opens on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. from Miller's Ale House at Celebration Pointe. Florida basketball Head Coach Todd Golden joins Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley to open the show's 2025 schedule.

Seven episodes will air throughout January, February and March, with six different UF head coaches to be featured, including shows with Kevin O'Sullivan (baseball), Kelly Rae Finley (women's basketball), Jenny Rowland (gymnastics), JC Deacon (men's golf) and Emily Glaser (women's golf).

Golden will make three appearances - Jan. 9, Feb. 20 and March 6 - throughout the course of the men's basketball season.

The show will continue to air every Thursday of each week through March 6, with the exception of Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.

Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Football. The show is available across all 38 affiliates of the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

The show will air from 7 - 8 p.m.

Spring 2025 Gator Talk Schedule

Date

Guest

Thursday, Jan. 9

Todd Golden (men's basketball)

Thursday, Jan. 16

Kevin O'Sullivan (baseball)

Thursday, Jan. 23

Kelly Rae Finley (women's basketball)

Thursday, Jan. 30

No Show

Thursday, Feb. 6

No Show

Thursday, Feb. 13

Jenny Rowland (gymnastics)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Todd Golden (men's basketball)

Thursday, Feb. 27

JC Deacon (men's golf), Emily Glaser (women's golf)

Thursday, March 6

Todd Golden (men's basketball)
 
