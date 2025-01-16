ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Coach O'Sullivan Set to Join Gator Talk Thursday

Gators baseball head coach Kevin O’Sullivan will join Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley Thursday at Miller’s Ale House at Celebration Pointe presented by Dream Finder’s Homes.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The spring schedule for Gator Talk, presented by Dream Finders Homes, continues on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. from Miller's Ale House at Celebration Pointe. Florida baseball Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan joins Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley before the No. 10 Gators open up their season on Feb. 14 against Air Force from Condron Family Ballpark for a three-game series with the Falcons.

This will be the second of seven Gator Talks for the 2025 spring schedule, with five more episodes to air throughout January, February and March. Four different UF head coaches will be featured, including shows with Kelly Rae Finley (women’s basketball), Jenny Rowland (gymnastics), JC Deacon (men’s golf) and Emily Glaser (women’s golf). Men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden will make two more appearances on Feb. 20 and March 6.

The show will continue to air every Thursday of each week through March 6, with the exception of Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.

Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Football. The show is available across all 38 affiliates of the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the Florida Gators Mobile App, and on the Varsity Mobile App.

The show will air from 7 – 8 p.m.

Spring 2025 Gator Talk Schedule

Date

Guest

Thursday, Jan. 16

Kevin O’Sullivan (baseball)

Thursday, Jan. 23

Kelly Rae Finley (women’s basketball)

Thursday, Jan. 30

No Show

Thursday, Feb. 6

No Show

Thursday, Feb. 13

Jenny Rowland (gymnastics)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Todd Golden (men’s basketball)

Thursday, Feb. 27

JC Deacon (men’s golf), Emily Glaser (women’s golf)

Thursday, March 6

Todd Golden (men’s basketball)
 
