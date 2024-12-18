Three Transfer EDGE Rushers to watch for the Florida Gators

Like every other college football program, the Florida Gators have had some losses due to the Transfer Portal. One position in which the Gators have lost multiple players is the EDGE rusher. Jack Pyburn left Florida and recently committed to LSU. Sophomore TJ Searcy also just announced he’ll be entering the Transfer Portal.







Florida only has one true EDGE rusher on their roster now, George Gumbs. They also signed a blue-chip EDGE rusher in their 2025 recruiting class with Jayden Woods. Florida is looking to add some veteran depth to the position, and here are three EDGE rushers Florida could target in the Transfer Portal.







Brayden Manley







One of the most recent players to enter the Transfer Portal was Mercer EDGE rusher Brayden Manley. The rising junior pass rusher is coming off a monster season and will be heavily recruited in the Transfer Portal.







During the 2024 season, Manley wreaked havoc in the Southern Conference. Manley recorded 38 total tackles, including sixteen solo tackles. He also had eighteen tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, ten QB hurries, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.







After an impressive sophomore season, Manley was named the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year. Manley received an 80.3 PFF grade for the season and still has two years of eligibility remaining. The North Carolina native would be a welcomed addition to Florida’s defensive line.







Clev Lubin







Another EDGE rusher in the Transfer Portal who Florida could be targeting is Clev Lubin. The Coastal Carolina transfer announced his intentions to enter the Transfer Portal earlier this month and has drawn interest from some SEC programs.







Clev Lubin is a 6’3” 245 pound EDGE rusher from Suffern High School in Suffern, New York. After redshirting at Army, Lubin transferred to Iowa Western Community College and was a First Team NJCAA All-American. He led Iowa Western's defense with 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.







In his one season at Coastal Carolina, Lubin made a major impact on the Chanticleers's defense. Lubin has 44 total tackles with a team-high twelve tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and seven QB hurries. Lubin took an official visit to Auburn last week and is in communication with the Florida coaching staff.







Amaris Williams







If Florida decides to get a younger EDGE rusher to replace both veterans, Amaris Williams could be an option for the Gators. Williams announced on Monday morning he signed the necessary paperwork to enter the Transfer Portal.







Amaris Williams is a 6’2” 269 pound EDGE rusher from the Auburn Tigers. As a true freshman, Williams played in ten games and recorded six total tackles, including four solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and half a sack.







As a high school recruit, Williams was originally committed to the Florida Gators and flipped to Auburn on National Signing Day. Williams was the 69th-ranked recruit and the sixth-ranked strong-side defensive end in the Class of 2024. The North Carolina Tar Heels, led by new head coach Bill Belichick, are another program that’ll be heavily involved in his recruitment.