Three Tulane Green Wave Players to watch versus Florida

Hector











The Florida Gators will finish their 2024 season in the Gasparilla Bowl versus the Tulane Green Wave. The Gators have a 7-5 record and are looking to end their season on a four-game winning streak.







The Tulane Green Wave will play their bowl game shorthanded. Some of Tulane’s top players have entered the Transfer Portal, including their star quarterback, Darian Mensah. Here are three Tulane Green Wave players to watch versus the Florida Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl.







RB Makhi Hughes







Redshirt sophomore running back Makhi Hughes had an excellent 2024 season and will look to finish strong versus the Gators. Hughes will play for the Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl and will need to carry their offense without their star quarterback.







During the 2024 season, Hughes leads the Tulane offense in rushing. Hughes has rushed for 1,372 yards on 257 carries and fifteen touchdowns. Hughes has also caught nineteen passes for 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns.







The Florida Gators' defense has lost some EDGE players to the Transfer Portal. However, they’ll have all their defensive tackles and linebackers available versus the First Team-All AAC back. Hughes also finished tenth in the FBS in rushing yards this season.







2. LB Tyler Grubbs







Redshirt senior Tyler Grubbs will finish his collegiate career in the Gasparilla Bowl versus the Florida Gators. Grubbs is the captain of Tulane’s defense and has also had a very productive senior season.







In his final collegiate season, Grubbs led the Green Wave defense in tackles with 59 total tackles, including 36 solo tackles. Grubbs also recorded six tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.







Grubbs will have his hands full on Friday versus Florida’s rushing attack. The Gators have three running backs that have rushed for at least 450 yards this season. Grubbs will need to play at his best to slow down Florida’s rushing attack.







3. QB Ty Thompson







With Darian Mensah out, the Tulane Green Wave will start Ty Thompson as their starting quarterback for the bowl game. Thompson is also expected to enter the Transfer Portal once Tulane’s season ends.







Coming out of high school, Thompson was a five-star recruit and the #2 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. Thompson signed to play at Oregon but hardly played and went to Tulane to compete for the starting job but still ended up as Tulane’s backup.







On the season, Thompson played in eleven games and was mostly used for his running ability. He completed six out of eleven passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 243 yards on 40 carries and six touchdowns.