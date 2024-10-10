Three Tennessee Volunteers to watch versus Florida

The Florida Gators will hit the road to take on one of their top rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be Florida’s first SEC matchup on the road this season. Florida is also coming off their best win of the season.







The Gators defeated the UCF Knights at home 24-13. Florida improved to 3-2 on the season. Tennessee has been one of the best teams in the SEC but is coming off their first loss of the season. Tennessee lost 19-14 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here are three Tennessee Volunteers to watch versus the Florida Gators.







RB Dylan Sampson







Junior running back Dylan Sampson has been one of the top-performing rushing backs this season. The Baton Rogue native has been the leader of the top-ranked rushing offense in the SEC.







During the 2024 season, Sampson leads the Volunteers offense in rushing with 587 rushing yards. He also leads the SEC in rushing touchdowns with twelve, averaging 117.8 rushing yards per game.







The Florida Gators' defense played very well against one of the top rushing offenses last Saturday versus UCF. Florida will need to have another great defensive performance to keep themselves in the game and avoid a shootout with the Volunteers offense, who’s averaging over 40 points per game.







2. DL James Pearce Jr.







Junior defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. is one of the top pass rushers in college football. Pearce is a projected first round pick and could be a tough challenge against Florida’s offensive line.







In the 2024 season, Pearce has recorded twelve total tackles, including six solo tackles. He leads the Volunteers’ defense in QB hurries with five. Pearce has also recorded three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass breakup.







The North Carolina native will be a vocal point for the Gators in this weekend’s preparation. Pearce could be a game-wrecker for the Gators and will need to be limited in their upcoming matchup.











3. QB Nico Iamaleava







Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava was one of the top high school recruits in the Class of 2023. Iamaleava was a five-star recruit and the second-ranked recruit in his class. He was signed with Tennessee over Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State, and USC.







In his first season as the starter, Iamaleava completed 66.4% of his passes for 1,048 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 134 yards on 36 carries and a touchdown.







The Golden State native is coming off the worst game of his collegiate game. He struggled to throw the ball down the field and the Tennessee offense couldn’t get in rhythm. He will look to rebound against a Florida defense that has been consistently good this season.