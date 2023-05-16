Three Takeaways from Florida vs. Vanderbilt Weekend Series

The Florida Gators had an excellent weekend of baseball as they swept the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend. The Gators went up to #4 in the D1 Baseball Rankings after their impressive weekend.







Jac Caglianone had his best performance on the mound in his collegiate career. Second baseman Cade Kurland was named SEC Freshman of the Week and Ryan Slater stays perfect in bullpen game. Here are my three takeaways from Florida vs. Vanderbilt series.







Jac Caglianone pitches gem in the series finale







Sophomore left-handed two-way star Jac Caglianone is mostly known for his power at the plate. However, he’s a very talented pitcher but has struggled with command in his first season on the mound.







In his last start, Caglianone threw a gem against one of the top schools in the country. Caglianone pitched 6.2 innings allowing one hit, one run, one walk, and nine strikeouts. He also improved to 5-2 on the year.







Caglianone is one of the most feared hitters in college baseball. He could also be one of the best left-handed pitchers in the country but has struggled finding the zone for most of the season. If he can put it all together, he’ll be able to live up to his nickname, Jactani.







2. Cade Kurland named SEC Freshman of the Week







For the first time this season, Florida second baseman, Cade Kurland, was named SEC Freshman of the Week. The Gators leadoff hitter earned his first SEC Freshman of the Week award after a huge weekend against Vandy.







During the Vanderbilt series, Kurland went 6-for-9 (.667 batting average) with a double, home run, four walks, and six runs scored. Kurland has been outstanding this season and was expected to be at Florida this early.







Kurland graduated high school and enrolled early at the University of Florida. Kurland has looked very comfortable at the plate. He broke the record for most home runs by a second baseman in program history.







3. Ryan Slater steps up in bullpen game last Saturday







The Florida Gators had Hurston Waldrep on the mound against the Commodores last Saturday and was lights out in his one inning of work. Waldrep wasn’t able to throw much longer due to a weather delay that lasted over an hour.







With Waldrep shut down, the Gators needed their bullpen to pitch the final eight innings and try to beat a top five program. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Slater was handed the ball after the weather delay and did everything Florida could have asked for.







On Saturday, Slater pitched four innings allowing two hits, one run, two walks, and five strikeouts. Slater earned the win and remained a perfect 8-0 on the season. Slater has been a terrific long relief option for the Gators. He could even be in the mix for a spot in the weekend rotation next season.