Three Takeaways from Florida vs. LSU Series

The Florida Gators after another tough weekend series on the road versus the defending national champion, LSU Tigers. The Gators got a little bit of payback on the Tigers as they went into Baton Rogue and won two of the three in the series.







Junior outfielder Ty Evans was incredible and led the Florida offense at LSU. The weekend pitching staff showed signs of improvement and the team showed a ton of fight even when they were down to their final out. Here are three takeaways from the Florida vs. LSU series.







Ty Evans has monster series versus LSU







Ty Evans led the Florida offense in Baton Rogue last weekend. The junior outfielder had a big series against the Tigers’ pitching staff. Evans recorded multiple hits in all three games in the LSU series.







In the series opener, Evans went 2-4 with a solo home run. On Saturday, Evans went 3-6 with a double and two runs. He also came through in the clutch as he got the game-tying hit in the bottom of the ninth with two outs.







In the series finale, Evans went 3-5 with a double and solo home run to CF. Evans has been on a tear this season and has carried over the success he had at the College World Series. He’s slashing .389/.471/.667 with 35 hits, five doubles, one triple, six home runs, 22 RBIs, and a 1.138 OPS.







2. Florida’s bullpen blanks LSU in series







The Florida weekend rotation had a solid series but it was their bullpen that shined against the Tigers. In the series, the Florida bullpen didn’t allow an earned run through 10.2 innings pitched.







Closer Brandon Neely was untouchable all series as he pitched two innings allowing no hits, no runs, no walks, and three strikeouts. Veteran Ryan Slater was also excellent on the mound.







Slater threw three innings allowing one hit, no runs, one walk, and two strikeouts. He also earned his second save of the series on Saturday night. Fisher Jameson, Frank Menendez, Luke McNeillie, Grayson Smith, and Brandon Purnell also pitched well in the series.







3. Florida played with relentless effort all series







One thing that stood out in this series was the Florida Gators' relentless effort and no quit mentally. It showed in the Saturday night game. LSU was one out away from clinching the series win and going for the sweep on Sunday.







The Gators fought until the very end and finally broke through with the clutch hitting of Ty Evans. Once Florida tied the game, the momentum completely shipped to UF and the Gators dominated the rest of the series.







Jac Caglianone hit the game-winning home run and then dominated the LSU Tigers on the mound and at the plate in the series finale. It’ll be interesting to see if Florida’s momentum can carry over into this week. Florida has a tough week with a road midweek game versus Florida State and a three-game weekend series versus Mississippi State.