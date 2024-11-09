Three Takeaways from Florida’s loss versus Texas

The Florida Gators suffered their worst loss of the 2024 season against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns dominated the Gators and practically had the game wrapped up by halftime.







Florida’s defense took major steps back after playing well since the first bye week. This is the most lopsided loss for the Gators in the Billy Napier era. There was one positive to take away from the game. Here are my three takeaways from Florida’s loss versus Texas.







Florida's defense no match for Texas’s offense







The Florida Gators' defense had their first poor performance since before their first bye week. The Texas offense had no issues moving the ball on Florida’s defense. Texas had over a half dozen explosive plays.







In the first half, Texas was up 35-0, and Quinn Ewers had already thrown for four touchdowns. The Longhorns added two more touchdowns, but their offense took their foot off the gas and took their starters off the field.







In their next two games, the Florida defense had two more tough offenses to play against. The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels will come to Gainesville in the next two weeks. Florida’s defense will need to make adjustments before heading into those games.







2. Florida’s running back duo rushes for over 200 yards







While Florida’s offense didn’t have much success, their running back duo, Jaden Baugh and Jacob Jackson, ran very well against the best defense in the nation. Both Florida’s running backs were responsible for 62% of Florida’s offense.







Redshirt sophomore running back JaKobi Jackson led the Gators in rushing versus the Longhorns. Jackson rushed for 116 yards on nineteen carries and a touchdown. Jackson also caught a pass for thirteen yards.







True freshman running back Jadan Baugh rushed for 88 yards on nineteen carries and a touchdown. Both Florida running backs have been excellent since Montrell Johnson went down with an injury. Florida’s running back room might have Johnson back from injury for their next game versus LSU.







3. Worst loss in the Billy Napier era







Florida has had some bad losses in the Billy Napier era. However, this was the most lopsided loss to date. It doesn’t help that this loss comes just two days after Florida’s athletic director announced Napier will return for the 2025 season.







The Gators were completely overmatched versus the Texas Longhorns. There was no point in this game where Florida threatened to pull off the upset. Texas was in complete control and didn’t take their foot off the game until the game was clearly out of reach.







Injuries did play a major factor in why this was such a lopsided game. DJ Lagway, out with a hamstring injury, limits Florida’s offense. At this point, Florida needs to learn and move on to next weekend versus LSU.