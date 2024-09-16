Three Takeaways from Florida’s loss to Texas A&M

The Florida Gators hosted the Texas A&M Aggies for their SEC opener in the 2024 season. Both teams came into this game missing key starters but the Texas A&M Aggies controlled the entire game.







The Aggies came into the Swamp and defeated the Florida Gators 33-20 with a backup quarterback. Florida’s defense is still as bad as they were last year. The two-quarterback system completely failed and Florida might be hiring a head coach soon. Here are my three takeaways from Florida’s loss versus Texas A&M.







Florida’s defense is still not good







The Florida Gators' defense had another poor performance last Saturday against a Power 4 program. The Florida defense had no answers for the Aggies offense who was playing a backup quarterback.







Redshirt freshman quarterback Marcel Reed got the start and lit up Florida’s defense. Reed completed 11 out of 17 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 83 yards on thirteen carries and another touchdown.







The Texas A&M offensive line was key to their victory, as Florida’s defensive line was manhandled. The Aggies rushed for over 300 yards in the game and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Florida’s defense is still really bad and they have to play against some of the most explosive offenses in the country later in the season.







2. The two-quarterback system failed







After an excellent collegiate debut by DJ Lagway, Billy Napier and the Florida coaching staff decided to run with a two-quarterback system against the Aggies. Redshirt senior Graham Mertz recovered from his concussion and shared playing time with the freshman phenom.







The two-quarterback system completely failed last Saturday. Both quarterbacks were alternating drives, which didn’t let either quarterback get in a rhythm, and the offense was very stagnant.







Even when Florida’s offense scored, Napier wouldn’t ride the hot hand, which led to a punt or turnover. Napier decided to rotate QBs regardless of the outcome. You cannot coach like that and expect to win at the University of Florida.







3. The Billy Napier experiment is dead







Coming into the 2024 season, Billy Napier was already on the hot seat but could have saved his job if the team showed some improvement. That has simply not been the case for the 2024 Florida Gators.







In fact, this team looks worse than they have in the past. The 2024 Florida Gators added multiple experienced players via the Transfer Portal. The talent on this roster isn’t bad, but this team continues to look overmatched against quality opponents.







The Florida Gators have a 1-2 record with the most difficult part of their schedule ahead of them. If you have hope that Florida can still win six games and qualify for a bowl game, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news but it’s not happening. Florida is about to have the fourth straight losing season.







This is not the standard for the Florida Gators. The University of Florida should demand much better than this. Napier has a 12-16 record during his tenure at UF. No SEC program except for maybe Vanderbilt would accept this. The Billy Napier experience is dead and Florida should begin their search for a new head football coach. However, that’s not the only job search the university’s athletic department should be making.