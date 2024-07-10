Hector with Three predictions heading into the MLB Draft





The 2024 MLB Draft starts this Sunday, June 14th, at 7 pm EST. The Florida Gators are expected to have some of their top players and signees to be selected early in the MLB Draft. Two-way star Jac Caglianone has a slim chance of being the first Gators player to be selected #1 overall.





The Gators are also hoping to keep most of their 2024 recruiting class. The Gators have the tenth-ranked recruiting class in the nation and sixth in the SEC. Florida’s top signee Kellon Lindsey is expected to be taken in the first round on Sunday. Here are my three predictions for the Florida Gators in the 2024 MLB Draft.



Colby Shelton goes undrafted and returns to Florida





The Florida Gators would love to have Colby Shelton return to Florida for another season. Shelton was the biggest addition Florida made in the Transfer Portal last offseason and is one of the best draft-eligible sophomores in this draft class.





Coming out of Alabama, Shelton was a Freshman All-American and blasted 25 home runs with a .301 batting average. Entering the 2024 season, Shelton was a Top 100 draft prospect but did not have the same success he had at Alabama.





Shelton slashed .254/.374/.551 with 65 hits, fourteen doubles, 20 home runs, 56 RBIs, six stolen bases, and a .925 OPS. His strikeout percentage rose from 24.6% to 26.4% and his wRC+ dropped from 156 to 115. Because Shelton is a draft-eligible sophomore, he will still have leverage over teams next draft to possibly sign over slot value.





Florida loses at least three prospects to the MLB Draft





The Gators signed one of the best recruiting classes in the nation but it will be very tough to keep most of their top signees. Shortstop Kellon Lindsey will likely be taken in the first round and is not expected to make it to campus.





As for the rest of the class, Florida looks to see who sticks around and who signs professionally. One prospect I don’t expect to make to campus is Perfect Game All-American Brendan Lawson.





The Canadian prospect moved to South Carolina and played in the P27 Academy. Lawson is a projectable prospect with an advanced approach with plenty of room to fill in his frame. Some scouts believe he could develop into a 20+ home run hitter if they can add some solid weight to his frame. Some other Florida signees to watch during the 2024 draft class are Joshua Whritenour, Jackson Barberi, and Schuyler Sandford.





Jac Caglianone will be drafted #3 overall by the Colorado Rockies





Two-time All-American and John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Jac Caglianone is expected to be taken in the first five picks of the 2024 MLB Draft. I believe Caglianone will be selected by the Colorado Rockies with the third overall pick.





The reason I believe Caglianone will be taken third overall is because of the Rockies’ ballpark. Caglianone’s impressive power would translate very well and could be on the fast track to the MLB if drafted by the Rockies.





However, I don’t believe Colorado would have Caglianone pitch if they draft him on Sunday. They will let him develop his bat and have him as their future cleanup hitter. Scouts have compared Caglianone to Yordan Alvarez or Matt Olson. Caglianone could be used as a high-leverage relief pitcher at the next level with his plus-plus fastball.