Three Players to watch against Florida in the Conway Regional

Hector





The Florida Gators are back in the NCAA Tournament for the 17th consecutive season. The Gators will not host but are the #2 seed in the Conway Regional hosted by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.



Coastal Carolina is the #13 overall team in the NCAA Tournament. East Carolina is the #3 seed and Fairfield is the #4 seed in the Conway Regional. Florida’s first game will be against the East Carolina Pirates on Friday afternoon. Here are three players to watch against the Gators in the Conway Regional.



1. C Caden Bodine



Junior catcher Caden Bodine is one of the top collegiate hitting prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft. Bodine is also one of the top catchers in college baseball and the leading hitter for Coastal Carolina.



In his junior season, Bodine has played and started in all 57 games. Bodine is slashing .333/.477/.468 with 67 hits, sixteen doubles, three home runs, 36 RBIs, 44 walks, and a team-high .945 OPS.



The First Team All-Sun Belt catcher is one of the best pure hitters in college baseball. He’s a switch-hitting catcher with tremendous bat-to-ball skills and an advanced approach at the plate. Bodine carries a 7.2 K% and 16.7 BB%. He’s also a solid defensive catcher with a quick release and solid arm strength. On MLB Pipeline, Bodine is the 37th-ranked prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft.



2. LHP Ethan Norby



Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ethan Norby is the likely starting pitcher for East Carolina in their first game versus Florida. Norby is one of the top southpaw pitchers in college baseball. He’s also the younger brother of Marlins infielder Connor Norby.



In his sophomore season, Norby made seventeen appearances and thirteen starts. Norby posted a 7-5 record with a 3.81 ERA, one complete game, a .216 opponent batting average, and 109 strikeouts in 82.2 innings pitched.



On the mound, Norby has a three-pitch mix including his fastball, slider, and changeup. Norby’s fastball sits 88-92 mph and tops out at 93 mph with good movement. Norby mixes his pitches well and confidence to throw any of the pitches in any count.



3. OF Matthew Bucciero



Junior outfielder Matthew Bucciero has been one of the best hitters for the Fairfield Stags this season. Bucciero has been a huge offensive contributor for the Stags since he enrolled on campus.



In the 2025 season, Bucciero has played and started in all 56 games. Bucciero is slashing .351/.468/.635 with 78 hits, thirteen doubles, four triples, fourteen home runs, 66 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 49 walks, and a team-high 1.103 OPS.



The two-time First Team All-Metro Atlantic outfielder will need to have a huge weekend if Fairfield can pull off a major upset. The Stags have a talented roster with a quality weekend rotation and some dangerous hitters in their lineup.