Basketball Five Gators Set for NBA Draft Combine, G League Elite Camp

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
37,307
106,956
113
All five starters from Florida's national championship team received invitations to one of the NBA's pre-draft events

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - All five starters from Florida's national champion men's basketball team will participate in either the NBA Draft Combine or the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago, with activities beginning Friday.

Walter Clayton Jr., Alex Condon and Alijah Martin all received invitations to the NBA Draft Combine, which runs May 11-18, while Will Richard and Rueben Chinyelu were invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp May 9-11. A select number of players from the G League Elite Camp will earn invitations into the NBA Draft Combine.

The events will take place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and the G League Elite Camp includes five-on-five games in addition to strength and agility drills. Florida is one of three schools to have at least three players invited to the NBA Draft Combine (Duke, Arkansas).

Clayton, Martin and Richard all completed their college careers last season, while Condon and Chinyelu are both rising juniors with the option of returning to Florida. The NCAA deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is Wednesday, May 28, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The NBA Draft will be held June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
 
