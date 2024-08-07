(HECTOR)



As we get closer to the home season opener versus the Miami Hurricanes, Florida is still finalizing its roster, and position battles are in fall camp.



Some players who are competing to start jobs are transfers. Since last offseason, the Gators have added 15 players from the Transfer Portal. Some of those transfers are expected to start or make an immediate impact in the 2024 season. Here are three offensive transfers to watch for the Gators this season.



1. WR Elijhah Badger



Senior wide receiver Elijhah Badger was one of the top transfers Florida landed this offseason. During the spring Transfer Portal window, the Arizona State transfer made his way to Gainesville. During his time at Arizona State, Badger was one of their prized recruits and a former Under Armour All-American. Badger played a large role in Arizona State’s offense for the past couple of seasons. He has recorded 135 receptions for 1,579 receiving yards and ten touchdowns in his last two seasons. Since Badger arrived to Florida in the summer, he needed to catch up compared to the rest of his teammates. However, Badger has impressed in spring camp and is competing for a starting job.



2. WR Chimere Dike



Another wide receiver transfer the Gators landed this past offseason is Chimere Dike. The former Wisconsin wide receiver transferred to Florida for his final collegiate season and is reunited with his former quarterback, Graham Mertz. During his Wisconsin career, Dike was a solid receiver before having a breakout season in 2022. With Mertz at quarterback, Dike caught 47 passes for 689 yards and six touchdowns. Dike led the Wisconsin offense in all major receiving categories. Now, in Florida, Dike is hoping to produce like he did during his third season in Wisconsin. He also won’t be the #1 target on his team since Eugene Wilson III is WR1 and poised to have a highly productive season.



3. OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson



Redshirt senior offensive tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson is another veteran Florida added to their offense this offseason. Crenshaw-Dickson is one of the most experienced offensive linemen on Florida’s roster and is competing for the starting job at right tackle. Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson was a two-star recruit signed to play at San Diego State. He redshirted as a freshman but earned the starting right tackle job in his redshirt

sophomore season. Crenshaw-Dickson also started at left tackle in his last two seasons at San Diego State. Crenshaw-Dickson is known as an excellent pass protector but is just average as a run blocker. He received a 72.8 PFF grade, which ranks sixth in the SEC. He’ll also be

competing with Arkansas transfer Devon Manuel for the starting right tackle job.