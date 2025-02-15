ADVERTISEMENT

Football NFL Combine Extends Invitation to Nine Draft-Eligible Gators

Nov 5, 2021
Live drills begin on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. EST on NFL Network and NFL+.



Full List of NFL Combine Invitees



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The National Football League (NFL) announced its official list of invites on Thursday with nine Gators receiving the opportunity to display their skills in front of NFL personnel in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.



2025 NFL Scouting Combine Gators Invitees

Elijhah Badger (WR)

Jeremy Crawshaw (P)

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (OL)

Chimere Dike (WR)

Cam Jackson (DL)

Shemar James (LB)

Montrell Johnson Jr. (RB)

Jason Marshall Jr. (CB)

Graham Mertz (QB)



A total of 329 prospects will partake in this year's event from Feb. 24 through March 3 in Indianapolis. Live drills begin on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. EST on NFL Network and NFL+. For a full coverage schedule see below.



Florida has had a total of 278 players invited to the combine all-time, which ranks second in the SEC since 1987.



The NFL Combine brings together more than 300 prospects to be evaluated by NFL personnel, including coaches, executives and player personnel. The event serves as an opportunity for players to showcase their skills through a series of drills, tests and interviews ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.



SEC Invitees since 1987

1. Alabama - 290

2. Florida - 278

3. LSU - 274

4. Georgia - 267
 
