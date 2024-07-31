Three Gators targets on Commit Watch in August [HECTOR]

Three Gators targets on Commit Watch in August​

The Florida Gators are still looking to add to their 2025 recruiting class before the start of the season. The Gators only have ten commits in the class with plenty of room to add more talent to their 2025 recruiting class.Some of Florida’s top targets are expected to announce their college commits in the upcoming month. The Gators are expected to land some of their top targets, which should commit in August. Here are three Florida targets on commit watch heading into August.Rivals100 wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery has already announced he will make his college commitment on Sunday, August 25th. Montgomery will choose between Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, and Penn State.Naeshaun Montgomery is a 6’1” 175-pound wide receiver out of Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida. Montgomery is the 63rd-ranked recruit and the eleventh-ranked wide receiver in the country. He’s also the twelfth-ranked recruit in the Sunshine State.With Montgomery’s commitment on the horizon, Florida is looking to close on one of the state’s top pass catchers. Florida also has two blue-chip receivers committed with Vernell Brown III and Joshua Moore. If Florida adds Montgomery to the class, they’ll have one of the best wide receiver classes in the nation.Another blue-chip wide receiver on Florida’s board who will make his commitment soon is Koby Howard. The Broward County native is set to announce his college commitment this Sunday, August 4th and Florida is in the mix to land him.Koby Howard is a 6’1” 174-pound wide receiver out of Chaminade Madonna Preparatory in Hollywood, Florida. Howard is the 145th-ranked recruit and the 28th-ranked wide receiver in the country. He’s also the 26th-ranked recruit in the Sunshine State.Howard has received over three dozen offers from blue-chip programs like Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Texas A&M. Penn State and Florida are considered to be the two favorites to land Howard.The final recruit on the list is four-star defensive back Ben Hanks Jr. The Miami-Dade County native is a Florida legacy and is expected to announce his commitment this month but doesn’t have a set date as of now.Ben Hanks Jr. is a 6’2” 165-pound cornerback out of Booker T. Washington High School in Miami, Florida. Hanks is the 27th-ranked cornerback in the country and the 49th-ranked recruit in Florida. He has also received 27 offers from blue-chip programs like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, and USC.Florida is heavily in the mix to land Ben Hanks Jr. and would be a huge addition to their 2025 recruiting class. Besides Florida, Miami, Florida State, and Georgia are also in the mix to land the coveted Dade County defensive back.