Seven Florida commits to play in the Under Armour All-American Game

Hector​

The 2025 Under Armour All-American Game kicks off on Thursday, January 2nd, at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium in DeLand, Florida. The Gators will be well-represented at the All-American game, with seven commits playing.The Gators will have more commits playing in the All-American game than any other college football program. Florida will have six 2025 signees and one 2026 commit in the game. Here are the seven Florida commits playing the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game.Rivals100 wide receiver Vernell Brown III was one of the longest-committed recruits in Florida’s 2025 recruiting class. Brown is a double Florida legacy and was a highly coveted recruit who remained solid to the Gators even with other blue-chip programs trying to flip him.Vernell Brown III is a 5’11”, 170-pound wide receiver out of Jones High School in Orlando, Florida. Brown is the 34th-ranked recruit and the fifth-ranked wide receiver in the country. He’s also the eighth-ranked recruit out of the Sunshine State.Brown committed to Florida over Florida State, Miami, and Ohio State. The Orlando native will enroll at the University of Florida after the All-American game. He’ll join a deep, talented receiver room with an opportunity to earn some snaps in the spring.Rivals100 wide receiver Dallas Wilson was a late addition to Florida’s 2025 recruiting class. Wilson was previously signed to Oregon but asked for his release and signed with the Gators last week.Dallas Wilson is a 6’3”, 200-pound wide receiver out of Tampa Bay Tech High School in Tampa, Florida. Wilson is the 38th-ranked recruit and the sixth-ranked wide receiver in the country. He’s also the ninth-ranked out of the Sunshine State.Like Vernell Brown III, Wilson will also enroll early at the University of Florida. Wilson has the potential to earn a bunch of playing time as a true freshman. Wilson’s skillset fits very well with Lagway’s deep ball ability, and Florida likes receivers who like to block.Rivals100 wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery is another blue-chip wide receiver signed to the University of Florida. The Gators signed three Top 11 wide receivers in the Class of 2025.Naeshaun Montgomery is a 6’1”, 175-pound wide receiver out of Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida. Montgomery is the 61st-ranked recruit and the eleventh-ranked wide receiver in the country. He’s also the fourteenth-ranked recruit out of the Sunshine State.The South Florida native will also enroll early at the University of Florida once he plays in the Under Armour All-American Game. Montgomery is one of the key recruits in Florida’s ninth-ranked recruiting class. He’s also apart of the nation’s top wide receiver class.Another late flip for the Gators in their 2025 recruiting class was four-star running back Byron Louis. The Rivals250 running back was previously committed to Florida State before flipping to the Florida Gators.Byron Louis is a 6’1”, 205-pound running back out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida. Louis is the 159th-ranked recruit and the ninth-ranked running back in the country. He’s also the 32nd-ranked recruit of the Sunshine State.Louis will join a loaded running back room, including two other signees, Waltez Clark and Chad Gasper. Louis will enroll in the summer and could earn some playing time as a true freshman next season.Rivals250 outside linebacker Ty Jackson is one of two Florida defensive signees to play in the Under Armour All-American Game. Jackson was a late flip for the Gators as he was previously committed to the USC Trojans.Ty Jackson is a 6’2”, 210-pound linebacker out of Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee, Florida. Jackson is the 235th-ranked recruit and the 20th-ranked outside linebacker in the country. He’s also the 40th-ranked recruit out of the Sunshine State.Jackson is one of two linebackers signed to the Gators. Jackson will enroll early at the University of Florida after the bowl game. Jackson could compete for playing time next season as he joins a deep, talented linebacker room with Myles Graham, Grayson Howard, Aaron Chiles, and Jaden Robinson.Four-star strong-side defensive end Jalen Wiggins is the last Florida signee to play in the Under Armour All-American Game. Wiggins was one of the longest-committed recruits in Florida’s 2025 recruiting class. Wiggins made his verbal commitment to Florida last January.Jalen Wiggins is a 6’5”, 257-pound strong-side defensive end out of Rickards High School in Tallahassee, Florida. Wiggins is the fifteenth-ranked strong-side defensive end in the country. He’s also the 44th-ranked recruit out of the Sunshine State.Wiggins is another Florida commit who will enroll early at UF right after the bowl game. Wiggins isn’t expected to get a bunch of playing time as a true freshman. However, Wiggins getting to participate in spring camp will help him prepare for the 2025 season.Rivals250 quarterback Will Griffin is the only 2026 Florida commit playing in the Under Armour All-American Game. Griffin made his commitment to Florida early and remains solid to the Gators.Will Griffin is a 6’3”, 220-pound pro-style quarterback out of Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida. Griffin is the 250th-ranked recruit and the 12th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2026. He’s also the 47th-ranked 2026 recruit out of the Sunshine State.With Griffin firmly committed to Florida, the 2026 signal-caller will spend time recruiting the other 2026 recruits who are in Central Florida this weekend. The Gators only have three commits in their 2026 recruiting class.