New Story This, That, & More on a Thursday (12/26)

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
This, That, & More on a Thursday (12/26)

I hope everyone had a wonderful time with family and friends the last few days! The staff has been off for a few days, which is excellent. Everyone needs time off around the holidays to spend time with family and friends and reset!

*NOTE*
Starting tomorrow, if I don't respond immediately, do not worry; it will take me some time. I am scheduled for complete rotator cuff surgery at 7 am on Friday. Hopefully, things go great with the surgery, but it will slow production down for the first 5-7 days until I figure out exactly how to work with one arm.

I wanted to have a Q&A today with any questions, comments, or concerns you might have. Now is the time. Anything you want to discuss (other than politics/religion) is on the table.

What are you most excited about when you think about the 2025 Gators? What is the thing you are most concerned about with the 2025 Gators?

Did anything surprise you so far with the Bowl Games?

Best present you have ever given OR received, now is the time, let's hear it!

What was the best New Christmas movie you watched this year? I will leave this here to see what kind of feedback I get: Red One with Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson.

Coming in 2025 to NetFlix is Happy Gillmore 2. Where on earth can this movie even go???
 
