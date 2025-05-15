ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Gators Announce 2025 Home Game Designations

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
37,368
107,102
113
Don’t miss another exciting season of Florida Football at The Swamp.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Saturdays at The Swamp are right around the corner, and the University Athletic Association (UAA) announced Thursday the themes and designations for all seven home games of the 2025 football season.



Aug. 30 | Long Island | 352 Community Day

Join the festivities as the Gators welcome local organizations and community groups from throughout the greater North Central Florida region back to Gainesville. Special ticket offers will be available for this matchup. The season opener marks the first-ever meeting between UF and the Long Island Sharks.



Sept. 6 | South Florida | Championship Reunion Weekend presented by GFL Environmental

Each year, the UAA invites members of UF championship teams celebrating their 10-, 25-, and 50-year anniversaries to campus to be recognized and celebrated. The Gators hold a 3-0 all-time record against South Florida, with the most recent meeting taking place in 2022 in Gainesville.



Oct. 4 | Texas | Gatorade’s 60th Anniversary & UF Family Weekend presented by UF Health

The University of Florida will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Gatorade, invented on campus in 1965 by a team led by Dr. Robert Cade, a UF research scientist and professor. This milestone will be honored when the Gators host Texas at The Swamp—marking the Longhorns' first trip to Gainesville in over 80 years (since Dec. 7, 1940). The matchup also coincides with UF Family Weekend, which features campus-wide events including lectures, performances, and more leading up to kickoff.



Oct. 18 | Mississippi State | Homecoming, UF Athletic Hall of Fame & GatorMade Week presented by Renewal By Andersen

As previously announced, the Gators will host the Bulldogs for their annual Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 18. First celebrated in 1916, this UF tradition continues to unite Gator Nation each year. Campus festivities will include the Gator Growl pep rally, Gator Gallop, and other special events. Florida holds a 73-26-2 all-time record in Homecoming games, including a 31-5 mark since 1989. Mississippi State returns to Gainesville for the first time in 15 years, following a 45-28 Gator victory last season in Starkville.



The UAA will also induct seven Gator Greats and one Honorary Letterwinner into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2025 Gator Greats class includes:

• Theresa Andrews - Women’s Swimming & Diving (1981-83)

• Charlotte Browning- Track & Field/Cross Country (2008-10)

• Kitty Cullen – Lacrosse (2010-13)

• Marquis Dendy – Track & Field (2012-15)

• Lauren Haeger – Softball (2012-15)

• Kytra Hunter – Gymnastics (2012-15)

• Maurkice Pouncey – Football (2007-09)



The seven Gator Greats were part of 10 national and 16 conference title teams. They won a combined 16 NCAA and 28 SEC individual crowns. This year's class includes a distinguish letterwinner is Phil Pharr – Football (1978-80).



Additionally, GatorMade Week will spotlight the GatorMade program—a player-led, purpose-driven initiative that empowers football scholar-athletes with opportunities to learn, serve, and lead.



Nov. 22 | Tennessee | Saluting Those Who Serve presented by VyStar Credit Union

Join us as we honor members of the armed forces, veterans, and local first responders during Florida’s annual Saluting Those Who Serve game against Tennessee. For every ticket purchased, the UAA will donate a ticket to a local military hero—up to 2,000 tickets. The last home meeting between the two programs on Sept. 16, 2023, ended in a 29-16 Gator victory.



Nov. 29 | Florida State | Senior Day presented by Publix

Arrive early as we honor Gator seniors for their contributions to the program during pregame ceremonies. Last year’s matchup saw Florida defeat the Seminoles 31-11 in Tallahassee.



2025 Football Season Tickets

After selling out all seven home games in 2024, fans can now secure 2025 season tickets in The Swamp. Season ticket packages including are available for purchase starting at less than $85 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution.



2025 Gators Stadium Pass

The Gators Stadium Pass provides guaranteed admission to all six home games of the season. Seat locations are assigned at random during the week leading up to each game, offering pass holders a unique viewing experience from different areas of the stadium. To attend games with friends, accounts may be linked for the full season, or guest passes may be purchased on a per-game basis.



Single-Game Tickets

Fans who are “Swamp Certified” will have the opportunity to purchase tickets during a single-game presale, which starts on June 12 and runs through June 16, prior to tickets going on sale to the general public.
 
