This, That, & More on a Thursday: Notes from the Road (5/1)

Ring of Honor
Nov 5, 2021
This, That, & More on a Thursday: Notes from the Road (5/1)

The staff continues to send out offers at a very high pace. A few more over the last day or so include:

Brock Burrus, 2027 Wide Receiver, is a long, lanky wide receiver who is just starting to scratch the surface of offers coming his way. Burrus is relatively unknown by industry standards, but teammate Quinterrius Gipson holds 40 offers and counting, including the latest from the Gators. He is the No. 7 Ranked RB in America and checks in at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds. While Burrus/Gipson are in the class of 2027, the Gators did offer a third Kell standout (2026) Jowell Combay.

Another standout with 40 offers, including the latest from the Gators, checks in from Argyle (TX), and his name is Julian Caldwell.

Two players who recently confirmed OVs with the Gators are Chris Booker and Desmond Green, both on June 13th. Why is this important? Because all the kids on the OV list will not make OVs with the Gators, some will get cut as things start to play out with other recruits.

