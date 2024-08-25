The New Look Florida Gators Roster - Take Your Pick



Head Coach Billy Napier & The Florida Gators have 53 first-year players on the roster as we head into the 2024 College Football Season.



Which players will have the most significant impact in a Gator uniform? Which players will have the most successful NFL careers?



What stood out to me is the amount of first-year players combined from the OL/DL - 19



QB - DJ Lagway

WR - TJ Abrams

DB -Teddy Foster

LB - Myles Graham

WR - Elijah Badger

DB - Trikweze Bridges

TE - Amir Jackson

LB - Aaron Chiles

WR - Tank Hawkins

LB - Grayson Howard

DB - DJ Douglas

QB - Paul Kessler

RB - Jadan Baugh

QB - Aidan Warner

WR - Chimere Dike

DL - LJ McCray

QB - Clay Millen

DB - Asa Turner

RB - KD Daniels

DB- Josiah Davis

DB - Cormani McClain

DB - Jameer Grimsley

QB -Lawrence Wright IV

DB - Gregory Smith III

K - Ricky Abood II

WR - David Schmidt

DL - Brien Taylor

DL - George Gumbs Jr

WR - DeBraun Hampton

DT - D'Antre Robinson

P - Nicholas Inglis

K - Brandon Rabasco

K - Hunter Smith

LB - Matthew Kade

DB - Alfonzo Allen Jr

LB - Jake Xeller

OL - Jason Zandamela

DL - Charles Emanuel III

OL- Mike Williams

OL - Devon Manuel

DL - Titus Bullard

OL - Chase Stevens

OL - Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

OL - Fletcher Westphal

OL - Noel Portnjagian

OL - Mark Faircloth

OL - Marcus Mascoll

OL - Enoch Wangoy

TE - Dawson Johnson

TE- Caleb Rillos

DL - Micah Boireau

DL - Tarvorise Brown

DL - Joey Slackman