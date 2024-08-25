JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 31,537
-
- 92,718
-
- 113
The New Look Florida Gators Roster - Take Your Pick
Head Coach Billy Napier & The Florida Gators have 53 first-year players on the roster as we head into the 2024 College Football Season.
Which players will have the most significant impact in a Gator uniform? Which players will have the most successful NFL careers?
What stood out to me is the amount of first-year players combined from the OL/DL - 19
QB - DJ Lagway
WR - TJ Abrams
DB -Teddy Foster
LB - Myles Graham
WR - Elijah Badger
DB - Trikweze Bridges
TE - Amir Jackson
LB - Aaron Chiles
WR - Tank Hawkins
LB - Grayson Howard
DB - DJ Douglas
QB - Paul Kessler
RB - Jadan Baugh
QB - Aidan Warner
WR - Chimere Dike
DL - LJ McCray
QB - Clay Millen
DB - Asa Turner
RB - KD Daniels
DB- Josiah Davis
DB - Cormani McClain
DB - Jameer Grimsley
QB -Lawrence Wright IV
DB - Gregory Smith III
K - Ricky Abood II
WR - David Schmidt
DL - Brien Taylor
DL - George Gumbs Jr
WR - DeBraun Hampton
DT - D'Antre Robinson
P - Nicholas Inglis
K - Brandon Rabasco
K - Hunter Smith
LB - Matthew Kade
DB - Alfonzo Allen Jr
LB - Jake Xeller
OL - Jason Zandamela
DL - Charles Emanuel III
OL- Mike Williams
OL - Devon Manuel
DL - Titus Bullard
OL - Chase Stevens
OL - Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
OL - Fletcher Westphal
OL - Noel Portnjagian
OL - Mark Faircloth
OL - Marcus Mascoll
OL - Enoch Wangoy
TE - Dawson Johnson
TE- Caleb Rillos
DL - Micah Boireau
DL - Tarvorise Brown
DL - Joey Slackman
