ADVERTISEMENT

New Story The New Look Florida Gators Roster - Take Your Pick

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
31,537
92,718
113
The New Look Florida Gators Roster - Take Your Pick

Head Coach Billy Napier & The Florida Gators have 53 first-year players on the roster as we head into the 2024 College Football Season.

Which players will have the most significant impact in a Gator uniform? Which players will have the most successful NFL careers?

What stood out to me is the amount of first-year players combined from the OL/DL - 19

QB - DJ Lagway
WR - TJ Abrams
DB -Teddy Foster
LB - Myles Graham
WR - Elijah Badger
DB - Trikweze Bridges
TE - Amir Jackson
LB - Aaron Chiles
WR - Tank Hawkins
LB - Grayson Howard
DB - DJ Douglas
QB - Paul Kessler
RB - Jadan Baugh
QB - Aidan Warner
WR - Chimere Dike
DL - LJ McCray
QB - Clay Millen
DB - Asa Turner
RB - KD Daniels
DB- Josiah Davis
DB - Cormani McClain
DB - Jameer Grimsley
QB -Lawrence Wright IV
DB - Gregory Smith III
K - Ricky Abood II
WR - David Schmidt
DL - Brien Taylor
DL - George Gumbs Jr
WR - DeBraun Hampton
DT - D'Antre Robinson
P - Nicholas Inglis
K - Brandon Rabasco
K - Hunter Smith
LB - Matthew Kade
DB - Alfonzo Allen Jr
LB - Jake Xeller
OL - Jason Zandamela
DL - Charles Emanuel III
OL- Mike Williams
OL - Devon Manuel
DL - Titus Bullard
OL - Chase Stevens
OL - Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
OL - Fletcher Westphal
OL - Noel Portnjagian
OL - Mark Faircloth
OL - Marcus Mascoll
OL - Enoch Wangoy
TE - Dawson Johnson
TE- Caleb Rillos
DL - Micah Boireau
DL - Tarvorise Brown
DL - Joey Slackman
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: 904Brian and kw1gator
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Heisman Gator 1

Heisman's 2025 Wishlist Recruiting Class

Replies
51
Views
6K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
Gator-B

Pre OV season Mock class for fun

Replies
28
Views
2K
The Swamp
cking6178
C
Heisman Gator 1

All Florida Recruiting team....:)

Replies
76
Views
4K
The Swamp
HeartpumpOB
HeartpumpOB
B

Inside Access INSIDE ACCESS: Practice Report (8/16/24)

Replies
125
Views
10K
The Swamp
smac96
S
JasonHigdon

Football The Five Horsemen - Take Your Pick of Florida Running Backs

Replies
47
Views
2K
The Swamp
amnwade
amnwade
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back