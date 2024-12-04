ADVERTISEMENT

A few confirmations in the last few days as we got to ESD today, and wow - big group coming in early to work in the spring! Here is a list of EE's for this class:
  1. DB Ben Hanks Jr.
  2. DB Hylton Stubbs
  3. DB Lagonza Hayward
  4. DL Jeramiah McCloud
  5. DL Jayden Woods
  6. DL Jalen Wiggins
  7. LB Ty Jackson
  8. OL Tavaris Dice
  9. OL Jahari Medlock
  10. PR Hayden Craig
  11. QB Tramell Jones Jr.
  12. RB Byron Louis
  13. RB Waltez Clark
  14. RB Chad Gasper
  15. TE Micah Jones
  16. WR Vernell Brown III
  17. WR Naeshaun Montgomery
The following have yet to sign, but are EE's wherever they end up...
  • TE Tae'shaun Gelsey (signed with FSU)
  • OL Solomon Thomas (signed with LSU)

The following UF commitments will arrive in the summer:
  1. DL Joseph Mbatchou
  2. DL Stephon Shivers
  3. LB Myles Johnson
  4. OL Daniel Pierre Louis
  5. WR Muizz Tounkara
  6. KR Evan Noel
Onis so far, doesn't appear to be signing early so we will put him as a No for now and see if he makes it to NSD in Feb or just chooses to enroll somewhere.
  • SAF Onis Konanbanny (Tennessee Commit)
 
