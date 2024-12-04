Gator-B
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Dec 1, 2021
-
- 9,745
-
- 25,513
-
- 113
A few confirmations in the last few days as we got to ESD today, and wow - big group coming in early to work in the spring! Here is a list of EE's for this class:
The following UF commitments will arrive in the summer:
- DB Ben Hanks Jr.
- DB Hylton Stubbs
- DB Lagonza Hayward
- DL Jeramiah McCloud
- DL Jayden Woods
- DL Jalen Wiggins
- LB Ty Jackson
- OL Tavaris Dice
- OL Jahari Medlock
- PR Hayden Craig
- QB Tramell Jones Jr.
- RB Byron Louis
- RB Waltez Clark
- RB Chad Gasper
- TE Micah Jones
- WR Vernell Brown III
- WR Naeshaun Montgomery
- TE Tae'shaun Gelsey (signed with FSU)
- OL Solomon Thomas (signed with LSU)
The following UF commitments will arrive in the summer:
- DL Joseph Mbatchou
- DL Stephon Shivers
- LB Myles Johnson
- OL Daniel Pierre Louis
- WR Muizz Tounkara
- KR Evan Noel
- SAF Onis Konanbanny (Tennessee Commit)