Spring is in the Air: What Are You Expecting to See?

Spring is in the Air: What Are You Expecting to See?

The first thing I am looking for is the chemistry between quarterback DJ Lagway and a deep, young group of wide receivers.

Spring practice is designed to showcase the players' skills while building confidence heading into the off-season. The success of this offense next season will largely depend on how successful the wide receiver room becomes. With some of these guys' youth and talent, the Gators should find great success in this position for the next several years.

0
Naeshaun Montgomery
WR Fr. 6-1 185
Central Falls, R.I. / Miami Central

3
Eugene Wilson III
WR R-So. 5-10.25 189
Tampa, Fla. / Gaither

4
TJ Abrams WR R-Fr. 5-10 195
Fort Myers, Fla. / Dunbar

6
Dallas Wilson WR Fr. 6-3 209
Tampa, Fla. / Tampa Bay Tech

8
Vernell Brown III WR So. 5-11.25 172
Gainesville, Fla. / Jones

9
J. Michael Sturdivant
WR R-Sr. 6-2.5 216
Flower Mound, Texas / Marcus
Cal / UCLA

10
Tank Hawkins WR So. 5-9.5 169
Fredericksburg, Va. / IMG Academy

11 Aidan Mizell WR R-So. 6-1.5 176
Orlando, Fla. / Boone

19 Alex Gonzalez
WR R-Jr. 5-11 193 Fort Myers, Fla. / Lehigh

22 Kahleil Jackson WR R-Sr. 6-3 218
Hawthorne, Fla. / Hawthorne

30 Taylor Spierto WR R-Sr. 6-0 212
Franklin, Tenn. / Franklin

33 David Schmidt WR R-Fr. 5-9 183
Gainesville, Fla. / Newberry

35 DeBraun Hampton WR R-Fr. 5-10 181
Montgomery, Texas / Willis

43 Jaden Edgecombe WR R-So. 5-8 175
Cocoa, Fla. / Cocoa

83 Jackson Wade WR R-So. 5-11 180
Dallas, Ga. / North Paulding 3rd

6:25 p.m. (approx.) On the Mic

Director of Football Strength & Conditioning Tyler Miles
OL Austin Barber, DB Devin Moore, DL Tyreak Sapp, OL Jake Slaughter
 
