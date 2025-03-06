Spring is in the Air: What Are You Expecting to See?



The first thing I am looking for is the chemistry between quarterback DJ Lagway and a deep, young group of wide receivers.



Spring practice is designed to showcase the players' skills while building confidence heading into the off-season. The success of this offense next season will largely depend on how successful the wide receiver room becomes. With some of these guys' youth and talent, the Gators should find great success in this position for the next several years.



0

Naeshaun Montgomery

WR Fr. 6-1 185

Central Falls, R.I. / Miami Central



3

Eugene Wilson III

WR R-So. 5-10.25 189

Tampa, Fla. / Gaither



4

TJ Abrams WR R-Fr. 5-10 195

Fort Myers, Fla. / Dunbar



6

Dallas Wilson WR Fr. 6-3 209

Tampa, Fla. / Tampa Bay Tech



8

Vernell Brown III WR So. 5-11.25 172

Gainesville, Fla. / Jones



9

J. Michael Sturdivant

WR R-Sr. 6-2.5 216

Flower Mound, Texas / Marcus

Cal / UCLA



10

Tank Hawkins WR So. 5-9.5 169

Fredericksburg, Va. / IMG Academy



11 Aidan Mizell WR R-So. 6-1.5 176

Orlando, Fla. / Boone



19 Alex Gonzalez

WR R-Jr. 5-11 193 Fort Myers, Fla. / Lehigh



22 Kahleil Jackson WR R-Sr. 6-3 218

Hawthorne, Fla. / Hawthorne



30 Taylor Spierto WR R-Sr. 6-0 212

Franklin, Tenn. / Franklin



33 David Schmidt WR R-Fr. 5-9 183

Gainesville, Fla. / Newberry



35 DeBraun Hampton WR R-Fr. 5-10 181

Montgomery, Texas / Willis



43 Jaden Edgecombe WR R-So. 5-8 175

Cocoa, Fla. / Cocoa



83 Jackson Wade WR R-So. 5-11 180

Dallas, Ga. / North Paulding 3rd



6:25 p.m. (approx.) On the Mic



Director of Football Strength & Conditioning Tyler Miles

OL Austin Barber, DB Devin Moore, DL Tyreak Sapp, OL Jake Slaughter