JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 36,775
-
- 105,130
-
- 113
Spring is in the Air: What Are You Expecting to See?
The first thing I am looking for is the chemistry between quarterback DJ Lagway and a deep, young group of wide receivers.
Spring practice is designed to showcase the players' skills while building confidence heading into the off-season. The success of this offense next season will largely depend on how successful the wide receiver room becomes. With some of these guys' youth and talent, the Gators should find great success in this position for the next several years.
0
Naeshaun Montgomery
WR Fr. 6-1 185
Central Falls, R.I. / Miami Central
3
Eugene Wilson III
WR R-So. 5-10.25 189
Tampa, Fla. / Gaither
4
TJ Abrams WR R-Fr. 5-10 195
Fort Myers, Fla. / Dunbar
6
Dallas Wilson WR Fr. 6-3 209
Tampa, Fla. / Tampa Bay Tech
8
Vernell Brown III WR So. 5-11.25 172
Gainesville, Fla. / Jones
9
J. Michael Sturdivant
WR R-Sr. 6-2.5 216
Flower Mound, Texas / Marcus
Cal / UCLA
10
Tank Hawkins WR So. 5-9.5 169
Fredericksburg, Va. / IMG Academy
11 Aidan Mizell WR R-So. 6-1.5 176
Orlando, Fla. / Boone
19 Alex Gonzalez
WR R-Jr. 5-11 193 Fort Myers, Fla. / Lehigh
22 Kahleil Jackson WR R-Sr. 6-3 218
Hawthorne, Fla. / Hawthorne
30 Taylor Spierto WR R-Sr. 6-0 212
Franklin, Tenn. / Franklin
33 David Schmidt WR R-Fr. 5-9 183
Gainesville, Fla. / Newberry
35 DeBraun Hampton WR R-Fr. 5-10 181
Montgomery, Texas / Willis
43 Jaden Edgecombe WR R-So. 5-8 175
Cocoa, Fla. / Cocoa
83 Jackson Wade WR R-So. 5-11 180
Dallas, Ga. / North Paulding 3rd
6:25 p.m. (approx.) On the Mic
Director of Football Strength & Conditioning Tyler Miles
OL Austin Barber, DB Devin Moore, DL Tyreak Sapp, OL Jake Slaughter
The first thing I am looking for is the chemistry between quarterback DJ Lagway and a deep, young group of wide receivers.
Spring practice is designed to showcase the players' skills while building confidence heading into the off-season. The success of this offense next season will largely depend on how successful the wide receiver room becomes. With some of these guys' youth and talent, the Gators should find great success in this position for the next several years.
0
Naeshaun Montgomery
WR Fr. 6-1 185
Central Falls, R.I. / Miami Central
3
Eugene Wilson III
WR R-So. 5-10.25 189
Tampa, Fla. / Gaither
4
TJ Abrams WR R-Fr. 5-10 195
Fort Myers, Fla. / Dunbar
6
Dallas Wilson WR Fr. 6-3 209
Tampa, Fla. / Tampa Bay Tech
8
Vernell Brown III WR So. 5-11.25 172
Gainesville, Fla. / Jones
9
J. Michael Sturdivant
WR R-Sr. 6-2.5 216
Flower Mound, Texas / Marcus
Cal / UCLA
10
Tank Hawkins WR So. 5-9.5 169
Fredericksburg, Va. / IMG Academy
11 Aidan Mizell WR R-So. 6-1.5 176
Orlando, Fla. / Boone
19 Alex Gonzalez
WR R-Jr. 5-11 193 Fort Myers, Fla. / Lehigh
22 Kahleil Jackson WR R-Sr. 6-3 218
Hawthorne, Fla. / Hawthorne
30 Taylor Spierto WR R-Sr. 6-0 212
Franklin, Tenn. / Franklin
33 David Schmidt WR R-Fr. 5-9 183
Gainesville, Fla. / Newberry
35 DeBraun Hampton WR R-Fr. 5-10 181
Montgomery, Texas / Willis
43 Jaden Edgecombe WR R-So. 5-8 175
Cocoa, Fla. / Cocoa
83 Jackson Wade WR R-So. 5-11 180
Dallas, Ga. / North Paulding 3rd
6:25 p.m. (approx.) On the Mic
Director of Football Strength & Conditioning Tyler Miles
OL Austin Barber, DB Devin Moore, DL Tyreak Sapp, OL Jake Slaughter