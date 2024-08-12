ADVERTISEMENT

The Five Horsemen - Take Your Pick of Florida Running Backs

Nov 5, 2021
The Five Horsemen - Take Your Pick of Florida Running Backs

Yes, I know, it's the Four Horsemen, but before we get into that, I wanted to share a little history behind the four legendary Notre Dame football players.

Seventy-seven years ago, the nickname The Four Horsemen" was created for Notre Dame Quarterback Harry Stuhldreher, left halfback Jim Crowley, right halfback Don Miller, and Fullback Elmer Layden. They were transformed into the most famous college football quartet in college football history.

My question for all of you is straightforward. Which of these five Florida Running Backs will end his Florida career with the single-season all-purpose yard total - amongst these five players?

Montrell Johnson Jr. (216-Pound SR)
Treyaun Webb (211-Pound SO)
Jadan Baugh (230-Pound FR)
KD Daniels (200-Pound FR)
Ja'Kobi Jackson (220-Pound RSJR)

Notable Four Horsemen:

Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov
are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest.

The Four Horsemen is also a wine bar in Brooklyn (NY)

My Personal Favorite:
The Four Horsemen is an American professional wrestling stable that originally consisted of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard.
 
