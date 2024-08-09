ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Slaughter Collects Rimington Trophy Watch List Nomination

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
31,252
91,973
113
Slaughter graded out as one of the top centers in college football last season according to PFF.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida offensive lineman Jake Slaughter has been named on the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List, aimed at recognizing the top centers in the sport prior to the 2024 college football season.



the Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF.



Slaughter enters his Redshirt-Junior season after a 2023 campaign in which he saw action in all twelve games, including eight starts at center, as he filled in for injuries on Florida's offensive line. In those opportunities at center, Slaughter graded out as the No. 14 center in the FBS with a 75.9 PFF grade across 622 total snaps. He looks to continue last year’s success in 2024 with a more solidified role.



Florida has seen one of its student-athletes take home the Rimington Trophy in the award’s 24-year history, as Maurkice Pouncey secured the honor in 2009.
 
  • Like
Reactions: edgator44
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Johnson Jr. Tabbed to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Replies
3
Views
251
The Swamp
Skerplunky
Skerplunky
JasonHigdon

New Story Three Offensive Transfers to Watch for the Gators

Replies
4
Views
846
The Swamp
skybsbll
skybsbll
JasonHigdon

New Story Quick Hitter/Practice Report for August 8, 2024

Replies
52
Views
2K
The Swamp
Tatton
Tatton
JasonHigdon
  • Sticky

New Story Boardingham Awarded Spot on Mackey Award Watch List

Replies
0
Views
69
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Friday Free-for-All: The Choice is Yours:

Replies
0
Views
260
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back