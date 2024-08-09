Slaughter graded out as one of the top centers in college football last season according to PFF.







GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida offensive lineman Jake Slaughter has been named on the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List, aimed at recognizing the top centers in the sport prior to the 2024 college football season.







the Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF.







Slaughter enters his Redshirt-Junior season after a 2023 campaign in which he saw action in all twelve games, including eight starts at center, as he filled in for injuries on Florida's offensive line. In those opportunities at center, Slaughter graded out as the No. 14 center in the FBS with a 75.9 PFF grade across 622 total snaps. He looks to continue last year’s success in 2024 with a more solidified role.







Florida has seen one of its student-athletes take home the Rimington Trophy in the award’s 24-year history, as Maurkice Pouncey secured the honor in 2009.