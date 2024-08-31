JasonHigdon
SEC Nation Returns to Gainesville for Week 3 Game vs. Texas A&M
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – SEC Network announced Friday that its weekly traveling show, SEC Nation, presented by Regions Bank, will return to Gainesville at the Plaza of the Americas, as the Gators welcome Texas A&M in the Swamp on Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m.
SEC Nation returns to college football tailgates, stadiums and sidelines this fall, and will regularly follow the site of the 3:30 p.m. SEC on ABC showdown. Florida graduate Laura Rutledge will host the show for her eighth season, her ninth on the show overall, joined by Gator great Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper.
It all begins on Friday at the Plaza of the Americas with The Paul Finebaum Show. Fans are encouraged to arrive before the show goes live at 3 p.m. On Saturday for SEC Nation at 9 a.m., fans can show up early to secure a spot at the front for a chance to meet the talent, be on TV and win giveaways.
The University of Florida has hosted SEC Nation 12 times previously, including seven times in Gainesville, since the show first aired in 2014. The show will begin the season in Gainesville on Aug. 31 this year when the Gators host No. 19 Miami in the Swamp.
Florida's upcoming 13th time playing host ranks the Gators with the second-most host appearances on SEC Nation.
SEC Nation’s new theme song, commemorating the program's tenth season on air and new era for the conference as a whole, was written and recorded by Florida alumnus Brooke Eden.
About SEC Network
The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC's 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network's digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter/X.
