GAINESVILLE, Fla. - For the fourth time this season, Taylor Shumaker has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.



It's the first time in program history that a single Gator has been named SEC Freshman of the Week four times in a season.



Shumaker helped lead Florida to a series victory over No. 1 Oklahoma over the weekend, the program's first-ever series victory over the top team in the nation.



The freshman batted .556 (5-for-9) with four RBI, a home run, a double, three walks, three runs and had a .692 on-base percentage, tied for a team-best.



In game two of the series on May 2, she hit her first career grand slam, her 17th home run of the season.



After setting new freshman RBI and doubles program records earlier in the season, Shumaker is now tied for most runs scored by a freshman.



She finished the regular season with 75 RBI, the third-most in the nation and most of any Power 4 freshman.



Up next, Shumaker and the Gators travel to Athens, Ga. for the 2025 SEC Tournament.



No. 6 seed Florida will play the winner of Ole Miss/Missouri on May 7 at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.