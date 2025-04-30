jimbo1313R
Bull Gator
Gold Member
-
- Sep 15, 2021
-
- 5,303
-
- 6,290
-
- 113
-
- 89
Game 1, Thursday May 1st, 6:00pm TV SEC Network
Game 2, Friday May 2nd, 6:00pm TV SEC Network
Game 3, Saturday May 3rd, 5:00pm TV ESPN 2
Great time for some softball upsets as Oklahoma is the number 1 ranked team. Games will be played in KSP Stadium, Gainesville, Florida
Personal opinion: We need hitting, no time to blame the pitching all the time....jim
Game 2, Friday May 2nd, 6:00pm TV SEC Network
Game 3, Saturday May 3rd, 5:00pm TV ESPN 2
Great time for some softball upsets as Oklahoma is the number 1 ranked team. Games will be played in KSP Stadium, Gainesville, Florida
Personal opinion: We need hitting, no time to blame the pitching all the time....jim