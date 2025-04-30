ADVERTISEMENT

Softball This will be the thread for game 3 of series vs Oklahoma, Home games for Florida.

Game 1, Thursday May 1st, 6:00pm TV SEC Network

Game 2, Friday May 2nd, 6:00pm TV SEC Network

Game 3, Saturday May 3rd, 5:00pm TV ESPN 2

Great time for some softball upsets as Oklahoma is the number 1 ranked team. Games will be played in KSP Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

Personal opinion: We need hitting, no time to blame the pitching all the time....jim
 
