Rivals250 WR Joshua Moore Commitment Prediction

(Hector)











Rivals250 wide receiver Joshua Moore is scheduled to announce his commitment on Tuesday. Moore will choose between the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs, and Miami Hurricanes.







Joshua Moore is a 6’4” 210-pound wide receiver out of West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Moore is the 167th-ranked recruit and the 31st-ranked wide receiver in his class. He was also the 30th-ranked recruit out of the Sunshine State.







During the recruiting process, Moore received over 30 offers from some of the best football programs in the country. Moore holds offers from schools like Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.







The Rivals250 wide receiver has had a busy recruitment for the past couple of weeks taking official visits to multiple programs. Jones has taken official visits to Florida, Florida State, and Miami.







The Florida Gators was the first official visit for Joshua Moore. The Broward County receiver took an official visit to Florida on May 31st. His primary recruiter is Florida’s wide receiver coach Billy Gonzales.







After the Florida official visit, Moore went even further south for a Miami official visit the following weekend. Miami is the closest school to Moore’s home. His primary recruiter for Miami is wide receiver coach Kevin Beard







After the Miami official visit, Moore took his third official visit to the Florida State Seminoles. FSU has heavily recruited the in-state wide receiver. Florida State’s defensive back coach Pat Surtain Sr. has been the primary recruiter for Joshua Moore. The Seminoles wide receiver, Ron Dugans, is also involved in Moore’s recruitment.







The Georgia Bulldogs were supposed to get the fourth official visit last weekend but Moore decided to cancel his visit. Moore announced that he was going to be making a commitment on Tuesday.







With all that said, I think the Florida Gators will land Joshua Moore. It will be a Florida and Florida State battle with Miami and Georgia on the outside looking in. Florida signed the nation’s top quarterback, DJ Lagway, last recruiting class, and Moore could help Florida’s offense flourish in the future.







Prediction: Florida Gators