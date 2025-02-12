ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Official Visitor Snapshot (2/12/25)

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
36,600
104,534
113
The best way to figure out which recruits Florida is trying to land in the class is to look at the ones they will bring in for official visit weekends.

Twenty-two official visits are set up over three consecutive weekends starting in May.

May 30th: Six OVs
June 6th: Six OVs
June 13th: Ten OVs

Thirteen are on offense, and nine are on defense.

One is committed to Tennessee.
One is committed to Auburn.
One is committed to Florida.

Ten are from the state of Florida.
Five are from the state of Georgia.
Two are from the state of Alabama.
One is from the state of California.
One is from the state of North Carolina.
One is from the state of South Carolina.
One is from the state of Virginia.
One is from the state of Colorado.

There are seven offensive linemen.
There are six defensive linemen.
There are five tight ends.
There are two defensive backs.
There is one linebacker.
There is one wide receiver.

2026 Florida Gators Football Recruit Visit Dates

These are just a few kids that Florida feels pretty good about.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Nickc4114
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon
  • Sticky

New Story Wide Open Wednesday: The Choice is Yours (2/12/25)

Replies
1
Views
225
The Swamp
gtrdynasty
gtrdynasty
JasonHigdon

Baseball SEC Reveals 2025 Conference TV Lineup

Replies
2
Views
453
The Swamp
bgator1
bgator1
JasonHigdon

Baseball Florida Gators ranked in the Top 10 in D1 Baseball's Preseason Rankings

Replies
0
Views
476
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story UF MBK: Clayton Named to Bob Cousy Midseason Watch List.

Replies
3
Views
316
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Gators Add Konanbanny, Mulhern on Late Signing Day (Press Release)

Replies
9
Views
1K
The Swamp
gator1776
gator1776
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back