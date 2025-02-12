The best way to figure out which recruits Florida is trying to land in the class is to look at the ones they will bring in for official visit weekends.Twenty-two official visits are set up over three consecutive weekends starting in May.May 30th: Six OVsJune 6th: Six OVsJune 13th: Ten OVsThirteen are on offense, and nine are on defense.One is committed to Tennessee.One is committed to Auburn.One is committed to Florida.Ten are from the state of Florida.Five are from the state of Georgia.Two are from the state of Alabama.One is from the state of California.One is from the state of North Carolina.One is from the state of South Carolina.One is from the state of Virginia.One is from the state of Colorado.There are seven offensive linemen.There are six defensive linemen.There are five tight ends.There are two defensive backs.There is one linebacker.There is one wide receiver.These are just a few kids that Florida feels pretty good about.